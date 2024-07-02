Radius Recycling, Inc. (RDUS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 02, 2024
Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 2, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Bennett - Vice President, Investor Relations
Tamara Lundgren - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Gaggini - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Martin Englert - Seaport Research Partners
Samuel McKinney - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Radius Recycling’s Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Michael Bennett, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Michael Bennett

Thank you, Daniel, and good morning. I’m Michael Bennett, the company’s Vice President of Investor Relations. I’m happy to welcome you to Radius Recycling’s earnings presentation for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. In addition to today’s audio comments, we’ve issued our press release and posted a set of slides, both of which you can access on our website at radiusrecycling.com.

Before we start, let me call your attention to the detailed Safe Harbor statement on slide two, which is also included in our press release and in the company’s Form 10-Q, which will be filed later today. As we note on slide two, we may make forward-looking statements on our call today, such as our statements about our targets, volume growth and margins. Our actual results may differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statement. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statement is contained in slide two, as well as our press release of today and our Form 10-Q.

