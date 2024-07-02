Lemon_tm

Since our last look at the Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI), it has been moving mostly sideways. Our last update was just after the fund had slid lower with the broader market correction in the fall of 2023. At that time, risk-free rates were starting to surge to decade highs, and that pressured fixed-income funds like PAI, with its investment-grade tilted portfolio.

Today, the closed-end fund, or CEF, continues to trade at a relatively attractive discount and has also seen more distribution bumps since our last update as well. This would be thanks to the higher rate environment starting to lead to higher yields as the portfolio turnover.

PAI Basics

1-Year Z-score: 0.98.

Discount: -6.53%.

Distribution Yield: 4.83%.

Expense Ratio: 0.82%.

Leverage: N/A.

Managed Assets: $122.10 million.

Structure: Perpetual.

PAI's investment objective is "a high level of current income, along with capital appreciation." To achieve this, the fund "provides a portfolio of primarily investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash/cash equivalents." They "emphasize team management and extensive credit research expertise to identify attractively priced securities."

Performance - Discount Remains Appealing But Narrows

The fund's share price has been quite flat since our prior update. In terms of total return since then, the fund has delivered a 1.22% result.

PAI Chart Since Previous Coverage (Seeking Alpha)

Of course, this is quite a conservative fund to invest in. The real upside would likely be when the Fed cuts interest rates, which continue to be pushed back further. Essentially, it is a bet that some of the declines the fund experienced while rates were being increased aggressively will reverse.

Making this fund even more conservative on a relative basis to other closed-end funds is the fact that it isn't leveraged. Not all CEFs are leveraged, but most of them are-especially in the fixed-income space. Therefore, it doesn't have that additional tailwind where it could get the double benefit of reducing leverage costs and a potentially appreciating underlying portfolio.

The latest projection material from the Fed shows that they are likely only to cut once this year, potentially at the tail end-then more cuts coming in the next two years are expected. So, the cuts here are rather gradual, and that can make PAI take a bit longer to get the added upside potential of appreciation. Several other countries around the world have already been able to start cutting their benchmark rates, but the U.S. economy and labor markets remain resilient.

FOMC Projections (FOMC)

Like any projections, though, these are only estimates and can change as the data changes. Coming to mind is the "transitory inflation" that was expected to be vanquished by now, but we are still dealing with inflation running above the Fed's target of 2%. So clearly, those projections several years ago when inflation began to really ramp up were not correct in hindsight.

Another factor to consider for PAI is the fund's discount is looking relatively attractive to its longer-term history. However, with a 1-year z-score of nearly 1, that would suggest in the shorter term, it isn't as good of a deal as it recently was. Seeing the fund return to a higher valuation could come if rates are cut and this type of fund comes back more in favor.

We have two known CEF institutional investors sitting in this fund at sizeable positions. That's 1607 Capital Partners and the activist group SIT Investment Associates. These are 13G filings, indicating only passive investments. That could always change, but for now, it doesn't indicate that they will try to press the fund into anything.

That said, it is always a bit interesting to note when you are investing in a fund, and the professionals are also holding a combined ~16% allocations. It at least reinforces that I might be on to something with my own logic and opinions.

On the other hand, First Trust Portfolios sold off nearly their entire stake at the start of 2024. Additionally, with such a small fund, a 16% allocation isn't necessarily the largest in terms of capital outlay.

PAI Institutional Ownership (Secform4)

Distribution Bumps

Clearly, PAI is not a high-yield play, as the distribution rate comes in at about 5%. The good news is that the coverage is strong, and it's a bit of compensation to help wait patiently for a potentially narrowing discount and possible underlying portfolio appreciation.

That said, we have received several distribution increases over the last year. This would be thanks to a general trend of rising net investment income for the fund thanks to a higher rate environment. That's a reverse of the lower yields we had been seeing from the Global Financial Crisis to around 2022 before the Fed began to raise.

The latest increase was up to $0.0515 per month, working out to a yield of 4.83%. The fund's NAV distribution rate comes to 4.52%.

PAI Distribution History (Seeking Alpha)

The latest quarterly financial update for PAI put NII at $0.16, which was up from $0.15 a year ago but had declined from the $0.17 prior. Given the latest NII figure, NII distribution coverage would come in at ~103.6%. That could indicate further increases are a possibility.

PAI Quarterly Report (Western Asset)

Seeing the NII increase continually also indicates strong coverage over the last year. Further, they list that the cash flow of the fund comes to 6.08% with an average weighted coupon of 5.63%. 5.63% minus the 0.82% expense ratio the fund had comes to 4.81%-another reflection that the fund is covering its distribution, as that is above the fund's NAV rate.

Comparison To LQD

While these distribution increases are only reversing prior cuts, that isn't unlike what most of the rest of the fixed-income space has been experiencing either. Looking at iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), we see a similar trend to PAI-meaning it isn't just something that PAI has been experiencing in terms of payout cuts for most of the last decade.

However, it should be highlighted that LQD has been quicker to see a rebound in terms of seeing the yield climb back up. This could be due to CEFs generally tending to attempt to pay managed distribution policies where it is level for extended periods of time. As we saw above, PAI could be paying a bit more based on the latest NII report. That's unlike LQD, which collects interest and pays out whatever it receives, which changes monthly.

Further, while both are investment-grade focused fixed-income funds, PAI invests primarily in BBB rated portfolios, carrying a bit less in A rated, and even has a relatively small sleeve of below-investment-grade exposure.

PAI Portfolio Credit Quality (Western Asset)

LQD more recently carried nearly equal weights between BBB and A rated debt. They carry no below-investment-grade debt. Both PAI and LQD carry similar allocations to the AAA and AA rated credit.

LQD Portfolio Credit Quality (BlackRock)

Over time, PAI has been able to produce some alpha relative to LQD. That is despite the higher expense ratio that CEFs carry. PAI is relatively low for a CEF, but that's largely because it isn't leveraged. The management fee is also only 0.70% for assets of up to $60 million. Above $60 million, and the management fee comes to 0.40%.

That is below the standard 1% or higher we see elsewhere. However, given the investment theme of this fund, it is appropriate to have a lower management fee. In fact, it probably should be even lower, but being an older and small fund, it likely isn't going to change anytime soon. Though, to be fair, the management team had waived or reimbursed $24,597 in fees. That was out of the $659,688 paid in 2023.

One of the driving factors is also likely to be that smaller allocation to below-investment-grade credit. High-yield investments just aren't as interest rate-sensitive.

Where that would be reflected is that the fund lists the effective duration of PAI's portfolio at 6.99 years, with a weighted average life of 11.72 years. LQD is more interest rate sensitive, given the fund's effective duration of 8.36 years. Pushing that duration figure higher is the weighted average maturity of the portfolio at 13.10 years. Maturity plays a major role in a fixed-income duration, though it isn't the only factor, as yield also plays a meaningful role.

This does suggest that LQD could benefit even more from rate cuts in terms of potential appreciation and recovering what the fund depreciation in 2022 when the Fed was raising rates aggressively. On the other hand, the discount that PAI trades at still means there is potential for greater total returns should that gap close in the future.

Conclusion

PAI isn't the most exciting investment choice out there, but it isn't designed to be. I invest in many leveraged funds that should benefit even further from rate increases, including adding to my Flaherty & CrumrineTotal Return Fund (FLC) position more recently. That's why I don't mind investing in a fund like PAI, which is more conservative but could still benefit from rate cuts. It is the same many reasons why I've also been adding to Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) as well. In that case, the taxable equivalent yield for NUW comes out to a similar yield that I'm collecting on PAI, thanks to being tax-free.