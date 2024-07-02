LordHenriVoton/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Shares of MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO) have been super volatile over the past YTD, ranging from as low as $3 to as high as $17. The company has turned unprofitable, losing $18.6 million operationally for the past TTM. I believe at this price the risks are too high and recommend investors look to take profits if they have any. As a Chinese company, the discount an investor should give is higher given the political risks over there, and I question whether the company will turn a profit soon. Thus, shares look overvalued and should be trimmed.

Company Overview

The company "is dedicated to the development and application of bespoke central processing algorithms" according to their investor website. These algorithms are meant for businesses who are trying to improve their "number of customers, improve end-user satisfaction, achieve direct cost savings, reduce power consumption, and achieve technical goals" according to the annual report.

Clients mainly come from the digital space, coming from industries such as advertising, gaming, logistics, and any other company that uses technology to run their business. MicroAlgo's commitment to providing central processing algorithms also includes algorithm optimization, which is known for "accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades".

The business is quite unique at this moment because I don't see many companies whose sole business model is to sell algorithms. Potentially this company can be very profitable in my view because the unit economics seem very favorable. Selling one additional algorithm is unlikely to cost the company much incrementally, so if the company increases in size, the margins will likely expand greatly.

However, at this stage, the company is still developing, and it remains too early to take a flier on the stock. Also, the valuation is quite excessive in my view as the company faces risks operating in China. I believe if investors are to buy Chinese stocks, the margin of safety must be greater to account for unforeseen political risks.

To me, if the company is successful in building high-tech algorithms that can dramatically improve companies software and hardware, the Chinese government may potentially exert control over the company and use it for their own benefit. I also think this kind of technology is so advanced that it may be used for nefarious purposes that are harmful to society. It's too early to see what kind of regulation will come surrounding these algorithms, but my take is to sell now while investors have profits.

New Industry, Uncertain Long-Term Potential

These new algorithm services seem pretty new, and the potential around them is yet to be seen. According to the annual report, "the central processing algorithm service industry in China is relatively young, there are few proven methods of projecting customer demand or available industry standards on which we can rely".

I'm surprised to see this kind of innovation occur in China, as the Chinese government has been seen by some to stifle innovation and regulate its tech companies to punish them for being too powerful. This new industry of making algorithms looks to have strong potential, but the consequences are uncertain. While many look to the positive, I see negative externalities that could put society at risk, such as security vulnerabilities, deadly military applications, and algorithmic bias that can plague the technology that runs this world.

Also, I think that the big high-tech firms in China can create algorithms themselves, removing the need for a third party to come in and sell their algorithm services. Companies in China that do internet advertising such as Weibo Corporation (WB) or Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) have billions of dollars for research and development and can likely create and optimize their own algorithms for themselves. Although right now, these algorithm companies have a first-mover advantage, in the long run, it remains yet to be seen if the big tech firms can just do algorithms themselves.

For now, MicroAlgo seems to be doing relatively fine, with some decent growth over the past few years. Revenues increased from $47.2 million in 2020 to $81.7 million for the past TTM, indicating that their potential is at least trending positive. They help their clients improve their processing speed and data management, so they can effectively market their products and operate efficiently. This high-value service has been an easy sell so far, as the company states in their annual report,

We enjoy stable and long-term strategic alliances with many of our customers in the internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip design and development. Our customers typically enter into a master agreement with us for a fixed term, which means we are constantly communicating with our customers to help them explore needs or applications which may be optimized.

In the near term, I expect this company to do relatively well as they continue to scour the untapped market for long-term partners that can help optimize their business. To protect itself from competitors, the company does have a number of patents and significant IP that serve as some competitive advantage. So, I think investors can expect decent near-term performance but uncertain long-term potential, as the industry is too new with future regulations, competitors, and profits that are all subject to speculation.

Creating The Future

Peter Drucker has allegedly said the quote, "The best way to predict the future is to create it". I believe the recent developments surrounding MicroAlgo represent perfectly this quote, as the company is exploring micro-consciousness and deep-clustering algorithms. The results of these announcements are yet to be seen, but I see companies like MicroAlgo at the forefront of algorithmic innovation.

My point here is that it is too early to make any sort of judgement call on the potential of these technologies. In my view, investors are paying a hefty premium for these potential future developments, but financially the company is unsustainable on its own. I expect research and development expenses to balloon, which will require outside funding at this point. This means investors can expect more debt on the balance sheet or future equity dilution, neither of which seems to be priced in today.

Recently, shares spiked on Jun 21, 2024, with recent news of a Japanese investor (Masaya Otsuka) buying 700,000 shares of MLGO stock. Based on the news, it's probable from my view that he bought in at a very good price, at around $4 per share. After digging around, I couldn't find anything noteworthy or notable about this Japanese investor. He seems to be just a regular guy who bought a ton of shares at a good price.

My take is that it's a good time to take profits from this obscene rally. In my view, some Japanese stranger acquiring a significant stake does not justify a subsequent 4x in the stock price. Even if Warren Buffett were to take a stake in some company, I doubt it justifies a quadrupling in the stock price in a single week. Shares are known to be volatile, so now is a good time to take profits and buy in later at a lower price.

Financial Analysis

The company at the moment is losing money, with earnings from continuing operations of negative $37.5 million for the past TTM. At the moment, the reason why they are unprofitable is due to large research and development expenses, ramping up to $22.7 million for the past TTM. To fund the company's money-losing operations, the cash flow statement shows that $10.8 million of short-term debt was issued in the past TTM.

Overall, the financials show that this company is still in its early stages. Debt issuance seems to be the major source of funding, but the balance sheet is actually quite healthy, with a net cash position of over $8 per share. In my opinion, shares were an absolute steal at below net cash per share before. Now, the stock has gotten too far ahead of itself and the bargain has disappeared.

Going forward, I expect the company to continue to lose money as research and development is expensed on the income statement. While accounting rules require R&D to be expensed, some could argue that it should be classified as an investment because it is putting money out now to get future benefits later. Regardless, I think the balance sheet is in good shape and the company does not seem like it faces any near-term bankruptcy risks.

Monitoring my thesis will include looking at earnings reports, progress on research and development milestones, and overall economic growth in China. I think that shares will continue to be volatile and give investors the opportunity to buy cheap and sell dear. The market opportunity for central processing algorithms is very interesting and potentially a big profit engine, so I recommend investors pay attention to MicroAlgo's technological progress.

Valuation - $14 Fair Value

It is very difficult to value an early-stage company like MicroAlgo, but I will keep it simple nonetheless. Assuming revenues grow at 5% year over year, the revenues should reach at least $90 million by 2026. By this point, I expect the company to continue to be unprofitable, as they have to pour a lot of money into research and development. I do not expect free cash flows to be positive, so the only real way I can price this company is through a simple revenue multiple.

With the Chinese economy weak, I do not expect revenues to grow at exponential rates until the economy strengthens again. My 5% revenue growth rate is incredibly generous considering that sales have stagnated, reaching a peak at $85 million in 2022. My 5% growth rate accounts for the slow Chinese economy and is also reasonably around the sector median FWD revenue growth of 6.61%. Applying a conservative 1.25x revenue multiple to $90 million gets me a market cap of $112.5 million. Divide by shares outstanding of 8 million gets me a fair value of $14 per share.

Our friend the Japanese investor must have bought in at a very good price, but unfortunately, the bargain has subsequently disappeared. At over $15 per share, I do not think the shares are cheap anymore. But, because the stock is so volatile, I do expect buying opportunities to open up in the future. In my view, any stock price in the single digits is a potential buy zone, so investors should put this name on their watchlist.

Potential Upsides

Since I'm on the bearish side, some bullish factors could prove me wrong. The Chinese economy could bounce back quicker than I thought, accelerating MicroAlgo's revenues far faster than 5% YoY. The Chinese macroeconomic condition could improve as well as a positive sentiment towards Chinese stocks can make this company continue to rise and perform well.

I could be missing the huge potential of algorithms, as they can potentially cover all of our industries in unique ways. Furthermore, MicroAlgo does seem to be the market leader with first-mover advantages that could make its competitive position very strong. In the future, it is possible that a big tech giant like Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) may acquire MicroAlgo for a significant premium to its current stock price. Therefore, investors may be looking for a buyout as an exit strategy as MicroAlgo is likely a perfect candidate: early-stage, no profits, and large addressable market potential.

My sales multiple could be deemed as conservative, as more optimistic investors may criticize that a 1.25x sales multiple is too low. The company could be potentially worth 2-3x sales if the Chinese economy improves, regulators view MicroAlgo favorably, and geopolitical tension eases between the U.S. and China.

Trim MicroAlgo

Shares aren't cheap anymore, but this significant rally brought on by the Japanese investor has brought this name to my attention. I believe Otsuka was very smart to buy in at below $5, but now the bargain has disappeared. These algorithms look like something from the future, and I believe it may be too early to tell what the profit potential may be. At today's price, I think the shares have overshot and will likely correct downwards in the future. Thus, I think investors should trim now and wait for a better price to buy MicroAlgo in the single-digits.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.