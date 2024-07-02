Semiconductors Winners And Losers At The Start Of H2 2024

Veni vidi...shoot

Semiconductor stocks continue to outperform heading into H2 2024. There was an early scare in the quarter as a result of global tensions, but Q2 2024 was similar to Q1 2024 in many instances, including in the way semis trended higher to outperform most other sectors. However, some semis are doing much better than others. In fact, semis are increasingly being divided into the haves and the have-nots. Why will be covered next.

The uptrend in semis remains in spite of an early challenge in Q2 2024

A previous article at the start of Q2 2024 mentioned how volatility was likely to increase and Q2 2024 certainly experienced a spike in volatility. The chart below of the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), which tracks 30 stocks active in the semiconductor space, shows how there was a major drop in April, which can be attributed to fears of an escalation of violence in the Middle East. This caused SOXX to drop below the uptrend that started in November 2023 and which lasted all of Q1 2024.

Source: Thinkorswim app

However, a major escalation of the conflict in the Middle East did not come about as feared and stocks quickly recovered, semis included. If one were to ignore what happened in April, then the uptrend in SOXX has more or less continued for the last eight months or so with Q3 2024 upon us. SOXX has gained 28.43% YTD, almost twice as much as the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (SPY) with a YTD gain of 14.50% or the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) with a YTD gain of 16.99%.

Semis can still count on the assistance of several tailwinds going into Q3 2024

The uptrend started when it did for a reason because that was when the Federal Reserve signaled its intent to pivot towards monetary easing in the form of cuts to the fed funds rate or FFR, which currently stands at 5.25-5.50%. The Fed’s dot plots, for instance, suggested the FFR could drop by 75 basis points in 2024 and fed funds futures were even more optimistic by thinking twice as many cuts were possible.

However, an earlier article at the start of 2024 concluded the Fed would not be able to ease as much in 2024, primarily because inflation would prove to be more stickier than anticipated. This turned out to be warranted after the Fed revised upwards the target range it deems appropriate given current monetary conditions, in effect lowering rate cut expectations.

Still, the dot plots continue to point to monetary easing through interest rate cuts in 2024 and beyond, even if the schedule has changed. The June projections leave open 1-2 rate cuts in 2024 and an FFR of 4.00-4.25% in 2025 and 3.00-3.25% in 2026 are deemed to be the most likely endpoints. Futures currently assign the greatest odds to September for the first rate cut and a FFR of 4.75-5.00% by the end of 2024.

The primary factor underpinning the rally in semis is therefore still in play going into H2 2024. If anything wants to derail the rally in semis, it will have to overcome the tailwind provided to the markets by the prospect of Fed easing, which won’t be easy. In addition, semis continue to benefit from sky-high investor interest in artificial intelligence or AI and an expected return to growth in the semiconductor market in 2024 after a year of contraction in 2023. All this favors a continuation of the uptrend in semiconductor stocks.

Who was hot and who was not among semiconductor stocks at the start of Q3 2024

Yet just because there are powerful forces at work pushing up semis does not mean all semis are likely to do equally well. In fact, the article at the start of 2024 picked semis with exposure to HPC as the ones most likely to outperform. Conversely, those exposed to automotive chips, and electrical vehicles or EVs in general, were picked as the ones most likely to underperform.

One half of 2024 is in the books and this is turning out to be correct thus far. One look at SOXX shows why. The 30 stocks in SOXX are Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), KLA Corporation (KLAC), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited or TSMC (TSM), Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR), Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL), Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), Intel Corporation (INTC), ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), Teradyne, Inc. (TER), Entegris, Inc. (ENTG), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO), STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC), ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), Rambus Inc. (RMBS), Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) and Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF). The table below shows their gains or losses at the end of Q2 2024.

Stock Weight % Change – 12 months Change – 6 months Change – 3 months Change – 1 month Change - YTD AVGO 9.15% +89.34% +42.57% +21.13% +15.45% +43.83% NVDA 8.67% +200.46% +149.99% +36.73% +7.59% +149.46% AMD 7.32% +47.24% +11.05% -10.13% -1.77% +10.04% AMAT 6.56% +63.85% +43.71% +14.43% +7.73% +45.61% QCOM 5.81% +69.46% +36.69% +17.65% -4.36% +37.72% LRCX 4.34% +65.82% +33.96% +9.60% +11.71% +35.95% KLAC 4.11% +73.79% +39.40% +18.03% +6.75% +41.84% MU 4.05% +96.11% +51.78% +11.57% -0.04% +54.12% TSM 4.03% +72.23% +66.09% +27.75% +12.62% +67.12% MPWR 3.87% +55.84% +29.08% +21.30% +10.09% +30.26% MRVL 3.83% +16.36% +14.10% -1.38% -7.76% +15.90% TXN 3.80% +11.19% +13.61% +11.66% -0.19% +14.12% INTC 3.80% -7.75% -38.99% -29.88% +2.79% -38.37% ASML 3.80% +41.22% +33.86% +5.39% +6.77% +35.12% NXPI 3.73% +36.12% +15.94% +8.60% -1.73% +17.16% ADI 3.70% +20.20% +14.50% +15.41% +0.05% +14.96% MCHP 3.52% +6.54% +0.42% +2.00% -4.25% +1.46% ON 2.99% -24.84% -19.40% -6.80% -3.46% -17.93% TER 2.33% +37.75% +33.90% +31.43% +4.53% +36.65% ENTG 2.07% +25.38% +11.35% -3.66% +5.03% +13.00% SWKS 1.73% -1.45% -6.84% -1.61% +18.40% -5.19% QRVO 1.10% +15.28% +1.25% +1.05% +20.52% +3.05% STM 1.06% -18.56% -22.83% -9.16% -2.53% -21.64% MKSI 0.89% +19.16% +24.81% -1.82% +3.05% +26.94% LSCC 0.80% -36.75% -18.67% -25.87% -23.94% -15.94% ASX 0.76% +32.79% +21.10% +3.91% +2.79% +21.36% UMC 0.66% +11.59% +1.15% +8.28% +2.10% +3.55% RMBS 0.62% -1.79% -14.21% -4.93% +6.76% -13.90% ACLS 0.46% -18.60% +6.75% +27.50% +25.95% +9.64% WOLF 0.30% -58.03% -51.06% -22.85% -11.37% -47.69% SOXX +48.16% +27.25% +9.17% +3.81% +28.43% QQQ +31.50% +16.43% +7.91% +4.97% +16.99% SPY +24.71% +14.21% +4.04% +3.44% +14.50% Click to enlarge

Source: iShares, Thinkorswim and author

Most of the stocks in the list posted gains and only 7 suffered losses YTD, but NVDA was the clear winner in Q2 2024, just as it was in Q1 2024, with a YTD gain of 149.46%. Not surprisingly, NVDA can credit this to being the AI play extraordinaire, bar none. No one came close to NVDA, but other YTD winners include TSM with a YTD gain of 67.12%, and MU with a YTD gain of 54.12%.

All are benefiting from AI, or HPC in general, in one way or the other. NVDA, for instance, relies on TSM to manufacture its GPUs. Honorable mentions include AMAT, AVGO, and KLAC. They too are assisted by AI in some form, whether directly as in the case of AVGO, or indirectly through the need for new manufacturing equipment, which supports the more advanced process nodes needed for AI.

AI has even started to lift the fortunes of those stocks that are not directly exposed to AI. For instance, SWKS and QRVO are among those with the most momentum heading into Q3 2024 after posting double-digit gains in June. Both have suffered from soft smartphone demand, but the prospect of a new generation of AI-enabled smartphones from the likes of Apple Inc. (AAPL) has led to speculation demand will get better.

However, AI has its limits and INTC is an example. On paper, INTC should benefit from the growing need for HPC. In addition, INTC has received more aid from U.S. government initiatives like the U.S. Chips and Science Act than anyone else, but this is being outweighed by company-specific issues like repeatedly falling short of stated targets.

At the other end of the spectrum are those stocks that have lost ground. This includes INTC with a YTD loss of 38.37%, but INTC wasn’t the worst off as that distinction went to WOLF with a YTD loss of 47.69%, surpassing INTC and the most of any stock in SOXX. Note that in Q2 2024 INTC ended up last.

WOLF is an EV play with a focus on SiC, but changes in the EV market have adversely affected investor sentiment towards many EV plays, including WOLF. This also applies to STM with a YTD loss of 21.64% and ON with a YTD loss of 17.93%. All benefited from carrying the label of EV play in the past, but all are now feeling the impact of the reverse.

Is there anything that can stop the AI train?

Looking at the winners and losers in the recently concluded Q2 2024 it becomes clear AI is a potent factor driving up stocks. It’s unlikely NVDA or TSM would be where they are without AI. Furthermore, this is unlikely to change in the short term. Companies have expressed strong interest in incorporating AI into their business and are willing to spend heavily to get it done. As long as this flow of investment continues, whether in the form of acquiring server GPUs from NVDA or something else, stocks deemed to be AI plays can likely continue to benefit from carrying such a label.

With that said, AI faces challenges in a number of areas, including technical, legal, and financial. On the technical side, AI based on LLMs remains subject to longstanding technical issues that continue to hamper the use of AI. There have been high-profile glitches that have, for instance, led Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), (GOOGL) to roll back its AI-enhanced search tool.

On the legal side, there is a growing number of lawsuits directed against AI companies, including in terms of the data AI relies on. Governments and regulators are also setting their sights on AI. Current AI needs access to vast amounts of data and we are currently somewhat in a wild west situation in the way data can be harnessed by companies, but it is possible this could change. If data is no longer as easily accessible due to government rules or whatever, AI development could be affected.

However, the biggest challenge for AI is arguably how to come up with a sustainable business model. Yes, there are AI applications like Microsoft Corporation’s (MSFT) Copilot, which comes with a subscription, but its reception has been mixed at best. AI is capital and energy-intensive and if AI is to continue it will need to generate positive returns on the vast amounts of capital being poured into AI. The jury is still out on this issue.

Yet none of it is serious enough to derail AI in the short term. Some of the above issues could become a bigger hurdle down the road, but, in the short term, there is nothing serious enough to cause companies to stop spending on AI. The big tech companies that are at the forefront of AI development are flush with hundreds of billions in cash, which means they could prop up AI for a long time. As long as capital pours in and companies like NVDA report outstanding earnings growth due to it, the AI train will be difficult to stop.

Is China contributing to a divergence in semiconductor stocks?

There may be no stopping AI in the short term, but it is still worth noting how the semiconductor sector is increasingly diverging. Semiconductor stocks are outperforming as a group, as shown by gains from ETFs like SOXX, but it would be inaccurate to say the semiconductor industry itself is doing equally well.

In fact, there are many semiconductor companies that remain very much in a downturn as a result of a lack of demand, the strong gains by semis notwithstanding. Some segments are doing very well, but others are not so much. In general, higher-end stuff is better off than lower-end stuff. On the one hand, you have those companies that are growing by leaps and bounds due to booming demand, and, on the other hand, you have companies that are struggling due to weak demand.

The first group tends to focus on higher-end semiconductor chips using the latest in process nodes, whereas the second group uses mostly lower-end semiconductor chips using trailing edge or even legacy process nodes. Demand for things like server GPUs, or related chips like HBM could not be better, but demand for say power discrete is quite the opposite.

Interestingly, the former is an area where China is still substantially behind, but the latter is an area where China has made great progress and is increasingly self-sufficient. For a long time, China was heavily dependent on imports for pretty much anything semiconductor-related, and it still relies on imports in a number of areas, but China is looking to change all of that.

China is increasing production of both high-end and low-end chips, but the output of the chips using trailing and legacy nodes has made the greatest gains because China has been at it longer. There are many fabs in China, but only one is confirmed to be capable of producing logic chips below 10nm. Still, all those fabs in China churn out a ton of output. They may not be capable of producing logic chips at the leading edge like server GPUs/CPUs to replace the ones from NVDA or AMD, but adequate for the vast majority of chips, including analog, mixed-signal, or discrete.

As a consequence, China’s domestic chip production has reached a level where exports have started to outpace imports. This is expected to continue since China is also increasing production capacity with a projected increase of 13% YoY in 2024, which is faster than anywhere else. The global chip production capacity is estimated to hit 31.6M 8-inch equivalent wpm in 2024 and 8.6M of it can be found in China. An earlier article delves deeper into this issue.

Customs data from China shows how China’s growing capacity to produce semiconductors is starting to make an impact. The numbers for June have yet to be released, but the table below shows that while China’s imports of integrated circuits grew faster than exports in terms of quantity, exports in terms of value grew faster than imports. China exports grew by 25.5% YoY to CNY444.73B in the first five months of 2024, or about $61.27B using a USD:CNY exchange rate of 1:7.27. In contrast, imports grew by 17.1% YoY to CNY1,051.7B or $144.66B during the same period.

(Unit: 100 M) IC Exports Jan - May 2024 Jan – May 2023 YoY Quantity (Units) 1,139.4 1,030.8 10.5% Value (RMB) 4,447.3 3,542.7 25.5% IC Imports Quantity (Units) 2,136.5 1,858.8 14.9% Value (RMB) 10,517.0 8,983.3 17.1% Click to enlarge

Source: China customs exports and imports

The 2024 numbers build on a trend that started earlier. China’s exports of integrated circuits fell much less than its imports did in 2023. While China exports fell by 5% YoY to CNY956.77B or $131.61B in 2023, imports fell by 10.6% YoY to CNY2,459.07B or $338.25B in 2023. Note that the numbers only refer to those listed by Chinese customs under “integrated circuits”, but some semiconductors can be included in different categories. Certain chips like diodes, for example, are listed under a separate category by Chinese customs.

(Unit: 100 M) IC Exports Jan – Dec 2023 Jan – Dec 2022 YoY Quantity (Units) 2,678.3 2,727.6 (1.8%) Value (RMB) 9,567.7 10,073.8 (5.0%) IC Imports Quantity (Units) 4,795.6 5,377.2 (10.8%) Value (RMB) 24,590.7 27,496.5 (10.6%) Click to enlarge

Source: China customs exports and imports

If China needs to import less due to increased domestic production, then what used to be imported into China needs to find another buyer. This could help explain why demand of, for instance, MCUs is not as strong as GPUs. China has further to go in terms of higher-end stuff, which is why demand is not suffering as much from the China effect.

Can H2 2024 be as good as H1 2024 for semis?

The trend favors semis and semis can still count on a number of powerful tailwinds to push it higher, but that does not guarantee H2 will be as good as H1. SOXX, for instance, has already gained 28+% in H1 2024 and it would take a lot to gain another 28% in H2. The latter part of Q3 and the early part of Q4 tends to be a difficult time of the year for stocks and this could be especially true in 2024 with everything going on in the world.

There are many candidates that have the potential to alter the direction of stocks. The U.S. is scheduled to hold elections, which may affect the Fed and the policies it pursues, depending on the outcome. Europe, Eastern Europe especially, is another potential flashpoint in need of a resolution. However, if semis experience a correction, if not worse, in H2 2024, which is arguably due to the strong gains in the last eight months or so, it will most likely be due to a flareup in the Middle East, which is already unstable as it is.

The situation there is still mostly contained as of right now, but it has gradually spread to include more and more actors, up from the original two. If this continues, and there is no reason why it can’t, then H2 2024 is likely to see a wider war in the Middle East. If there is a wider war in the Middle East, or at the very least a major increase in tensions, energy prices are likely to rise, if only because of the risk premium. Actual supply disruptions could send energy prices much higher.

This could then force the Fed to hold off on interest rate cuts the market wants for as long as the situation in the Middle East has not been stabilized. The Fed could still go ahead with some cuts, but the Fed would have to consider the consequences of cutting rates if there is renewed pressure on the cost of living through energy prices. This could cause inflation to get out of control again, which could force the Fed into a 180 and hike interest rates. This dilemma could last quite some time, especially since getting warring parties to concede is not easy, which could be what sets off a correction in semis.

So while semis have done very well in H1 2024, it would be unwise to take on a lot of bets in H2 2024. H2 2024 is very likely to see a spike in volatility, especially with so many potential sources of volatility out there. Putting on some hedges is worth considering, as is reducing some exposure to stocks, especially after the run-up in prices in the last several quarters. Long/short pairs are also an alternative worth considering under current circumstances.

Investor takeaways

Semis finished H1 2024 with substantial gains, and they have a lot to assist them with additional gains in H2 2024. Semis can count on a number of tailwinds that have assisted the rally in previous months, Fed policy in particular. If it was up to the Fed alone and nothing else needed to be taken into account, the Fed would likely have already cut interest rates, like the futures suggested at the start of 2024.

The U.S. government is heavily in debt with the national debt at over $34 trillion and counting, which is getting worse due to the growing size of the budget deficit. Lower interest rates would lower the burden of servicing all this debt. If the Fed wants to ease the burden on the government, then lower interest rates would help a lot. There is a strong incentive for the Fed to give the market what it wants, which is easier monetary policy.

Semis can also count on AI to push investors towards being buyers of semis, or at least those considered to be AI plays. Companies continue to pour investment into AI and this is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future. The second half of the year tends to be seasonally stronger for many semis and many report stronger earnings due to it. Many semis have been trending higher, including SOXX, and this uptrend remains in force at the midpoint of 2024.

It may be tempting to double down on what has worked so well for the past few quarters and with so much in favor of semis, but I would think twice before placing new bets on semis in H2 2024. Semis have gained no doubt, but they are due for a major correction after running up for several quarters, April notwithstanding.

H1 2024 has been a very productive half for semis with SOXX, for instance, gaining 28+%, but the odds are stacked against a repeat of these kinds of gains for semis in H2 2024. Many stocks are sitting on substantial gains after rallying in recent quarters, and to add to those gains will require a lot. This does not mean it is impossible, but merely that the bar to cross is high.

It was the Fed pivoting towards easing that set off the current rally in semis, and if this rally is to halt it will likely require another pivot in Fed policy, possibly towards no easing for an indefinite amount of time. Yet because of the pressure to lower rates, there needs to be a strong reason for the Fed to hold off on interest rate cuts to provide the economy with relief.

There are several candidates that could play a role, but if there is a selloff of semis in H2 2024, then the most likely candidate to cause it is a drastic escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, likely in combination with a further escalation of the war in Eastern Europe. The Middle East was what gave semis a scare in April and it could happen again, especially since there are no easy solutions for the situation there and it has been like that for a very long time.

The middle part of H2 2024 tends to be a difficult time for stocks and many of the biggest selloffs in the stock market have occurred around this timeframe. In addition, this period shortly precedes what could be a pivotal election in the U.S., which could affect policy going forward in many areas, including the one by the Fed.

The bottom line, there should be a higher threshold for semis in H2 2024. It is worth asking whether the potential rewards outweigh the potential risks in H2 2024. April could have been a warning of what might happen without any protection. The prudent approach may be to wait out and skip H2 2024, and the middle part in particular, and not to take on an unnecessary amount of risk when there is a lot that can go wrong for semis in H2 2024. It is always possible to re-engage afterward once H2 2024 is over or almost over.

Provided, of course, one has sufficient investment capital available, which in turn requires one not to suffer crippling losses in H2 2024 that severely limit or even eliminate the possibility of getting into semis or stocks in general. It is not necessary to be fully exposed to stocks all the time. There are times when a reduction is in order, and H2 2024 looks to be that kind of time.