Buy These 7-9% Yields Before The Market Wakes To Income

Vivek Vishwakarma

Sticking with an income-oriented mindset can be hard to do sometimes when it seems that growth stocks go higher on such a regular basis. After all, why would someone want to buy a stock yielding 9% when stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) have generated +100% returns over the past 12 months?

The answer could be that without a crystal ball, no one can predict for how much longer the rally might last, and while hot stocks may stay and go higher for longer, you probably don’t want to be the one holding the bag if and when the music stops.

That’s why I can appreciate the fact that it’s a market for stocks rather than the stock market, with each and every company having a story behind it that’s just waiting to be dissected.

This brings me to the following 2 picks, both of which offer high yields ranging from 7-9% that are well-covered by cash flows. In this article, I discuss why this combination offers a good mix of diversification, income, and capital appreciation potential, so let’s get started!

#1: Crescent Capital

Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) is an externally-managed BDC that lends capital to middle market companies in the U.S. and Internationally. I last covered CCAP in May of last year, highlighting its strong execution and undervaluation.

The stock has since performed admirably, rising by 42% in price and giving investors a 60% total return, far outpacing the 34% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY). One of the reasons for why CCAP has outperformed is because of its undervaluation at the time, when the market was concerned about higher interest rates and their impact on the valuation of the BDC’s underlying holdings.

CCAP has performed well over this timeframe, with a portfolio that’s 84% comprised of non-cyclical industries. CCAP also differs from peers in that it has exposure to international companies, with 11% of investment fair value falling outside of the U.S.

Its portfolio currently has a $1.56 billion fair value that’s spread across 183 companies. As shown below, Healthcare, Software, Business and Consumer Services, and Insurance make up CCAP’s Top 5 industries comprising three-quarters (76%) of portfolio total, and CCAP’s exposure outside of the U.S. includes Europe (8% of portfolio total), ANZ (2%) and Canada (1%).

Investor Presentation

CCAP also runs a fairly conservative portfolio that’s 90% comprised of first-lien secured loans. Moreover, 72% of its loans come with financial covenants and as mentioned earlier, 84% are in non-cyclical industries. CCAP is also benefitting from higher interest rates, as 98% of its income-producing investments are based on floating rate.

This has resulted in favorable yields on CCAP’s debt investments. As shown below, CCAP’s weighted average yield on income producing assets has risen by 50 basis points over the past 12 reported months from 11.8% to 12.3%.

Investor Takeaway

Growth in yields along with new investments have helped CCAP grow NII per share by $0.02 on a sequential QoQ basis and by $0.09 over the prior year period to $0.63 in Q1 2024. This results in one of the highest regular dividend coverage ratios in the BDC industry at 1.5x, and when the $0.11 special dividend is included, coverage is still at a safe 1.19x.

Importantly, CCAP has also grown its NAV per share by 1.1% on a QoQ basis and by 4.6% from the prior year period to $20.28. At the same time, non-accruals remain low at just 0.9% of portfolio fair value.

As shown below, CCAP’s NAV per share has held steady on an overall basis, with it now sitting higher than where it was pre-pandemic and higher than Q1 of 2022, when rising interest rates resulted in markdowns in valuations of CCAP’s assets, like many others in the BDC industries.

CCAP NAV/Share 5-Yr Trend (Seeking Alpha)

Management expects to see a rebound in deal activity from last year, with many private equity players having spent much of 2023 accumulating capital that’s been sitting on the sidelines. CCAP is well positioned to capitalize on deal-making activity this year given its relatively safe debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11x, sitting below the 2.0x statutory limit for BDCs and below 1.15x from the end of 2023, along with $372 million in total liquidity.

At the current price of $18.75, CCAP is attractive with a price-to-book value of 0.92x. This compares favorably to larger and more popular BDCs Ares Capital (ARCC) and Blue Owl Capital Corp. (OBDC), which carry Price-to-Book ratios of 1.06x and 0.99x, respectively, as shown below.

CCAP vs Peers' Price-to-NAV (Seeking Alpha)

With a 9% regular dividend yield that has the potential to go higher with special dividends and a meaningful discount to book value, CCAP remains a highly attractive income stock at present.

#2: Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) is an internally-managed REIT that’s focused on investing in net lease properties across the U.S. I last covered BNL in March, highlighting its appealing yield and portfolio characteristics.

The stock hasn’t done much of anything since then, with the price declining by just 0.5%, as the market remains skeptical of real estate stocks amidst interest rate uncertainty, while being in favor of growth stocks in the tech sector at the same time.

BNL carries a solid portfolio of 759 properties that are spread across 44 U.S. states and 4 Canadian provinces. It’s also diversified across 200 different tenants in 53 industries, with 95% of tenants providing financial reporting to BNL.

No single tenant represents more than 4.3% of annual base rent and the top 20 tenants represent just 34% of ABR. As shown below, just over half (54%) of ABR comes from the Industrial segment, with the remainder coming from restaurants, healthcare, retail, and office.

Investor Takeaway

BNL also maintains high occupancy of 99.2% and grew its AFFO per share by 5.9% YoY to $0.36 during Q1 2024. This was driven by annual rent escalations, property acquisitions, and operating efficiencies through lower G&A costs. BNL is also reducing its healthcare footprint to focus more on industrial properties. This is supported by its sale of 37 properties in Q1 for $252 million to fund its $131 million build-to-suit development for United Natural Foods (UNFI).

Management recently raised its AFFO per share guidance to $1.42 for 2024, representing a $0.01 increase from 2023. While this growth appears to be underwhelming, it's worth noting that it's due to near-term dilution from selling its aforementioned healthcare properties at a high cap rate of 7.9%.

Notably, BNL carries one of the strongest balance sheets in the net lease segment with a BBB/Baa2 credit ratings from S&P and Moody’s, and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.8x, sitting far below the 6.0x level generally considered safe for REITs.

BNL also yields an appealing 7.4% at present, and the dividend is well-covered by a 77% payout ratio. The quarterly dividend rate was raised by $0.005 in June to $0.29 and sits 3.6% higher than where it was at the same time last year.

Lastly, BNL remains a good value stock at the current price of $15.64 with a forward P/FFO of just 10.6, sitting well below the 11.5 of its closest peer, W. P. Carey (WPC). BNL’s cheap stock valuation makes its cost of equity prohibitively expensive for making new property acquisitions. As such, I wouldn’t expect to see material portfolio growth in the near term.

However, with a 7.4% dividend yield and low debt, BNL could see modest FFO/share growth in the 2-3% range through annual rent escalators after its portfolio stabilizes from its strategy of recycling its healthcare properties. Considering all the above, I believe BNL represents good value due primarily to its high yield and undervalued shares.

Investor Takeaway

Crescent Capital BDC and Broadstone Net Lease present great income opportunities at present, offering high yields supported by robust cash flows and diversified portfolios. CCAP, an externally-managed BDC, carries a conservatively-managed portfolio of predominantly first-lien floating rate secured loans, and a focus on non-cyclical industries, resulting in a strong performance and attractive dividend coverage.

BNL, an internally-managed REIT, boasts a diversified portfolio of net lease properties across various sectors and geographies, maintaining high occupancy rates and a solid balance sheet. Both companies offer a blend of stable income and potential capital appreciation, making them attractive choices for those seeking high-yield investments amidst market volatility.