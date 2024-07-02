June AAII Asset Allocation Survey: Equity Allocations At A 2.5-Year High

Sakibul Hasan/iStock via Getty Images

Individual investors’ allocations to equities and fixed income increased in the June Asset Allocation Survey.

Stock and stock fund allocations increased 0.1 percentage points to 70.5%. Stock and stock fund allocations are above their historical average of 61.5% for the 49th consecutive month. Stock and stock fund allocations were last higher in November 2021 (71.4%).

Bond and bond fund allocations increased 0.7 percentage points to 14.5%. Bond and bond fund allocations are below their historical average of 16.0% for the fifth consecutive month.

Cash allocations decreased 0.8 percentage points to 15.0%. Cash allocations are below their historical average of 22.5% for the 19th consecutive month. Cash allocations were last lower in November 2021 (14.2%).

June AAII Asset Allocation Survey results:

Stocks and Stock Funds: 70.5%, up 0.1 percentage points

Bonds and Bond Funds: 14.5%, up 0.7 percentage points

Cash: 15.0%, down 0.8 percentage points

June AAII Asset Allocation Survey details:

Stocks: 34.6%, up 1.0 percentage points

Stock Funds: 35.9%, down 0.9 percentage points

Bonds: 5.1%, up 0.6 percentage points

Bond Funds: 9.4%, up 0.1 percentage points

Historical averages:

Stocks/Stock Funds: 61.5%

Bonds/Bond Funds: 16.0%

Cash: 22.5%

The AAII Asset Allocation Survey has been conducted monthly since November 1987 and asks AAII members what percentage of their portfolios are allocated to stocks, stock funds, bonds, bond funds and cash.