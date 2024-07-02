What You Don't Know About These Vanguard And Fidelity ETFs Can Hurt Your Alpha

Jul. 02, 2024 8:57 PM ETFDLO, FDMO, FQAL, FSMD, FVAL, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, VFVA
Tom Madell profile picture
Tom Madell
2.07K Followers

Summary

  • Vanguard offers factor-based ETFs that have shown outstanding performance compared to unmanaged, index-based comparison ETFs.
  • Factor-based ETFs have now become mainstream investments, with a market share of over 20% globally.
  • Assets under management for factor-based investments have grown significantly, leading many investors to include factor funds in their portfolios.
  • Performance data for both long- and short-term factor ETFs from two of the biggest fund firms generally show excellent alpha performance.
Stock market report

bluebay2014

In Oct. 2022, I called investors' attention to the six actively managed stock ETFs that were part of Vanguard's huge lineup of passively managed ETFs. These ETFs are what is called factor or smart beta investments. (For a definition of

This article was written by

Tom Madell profile picture
Tom Madell
2.07K Followers
Tom Madell, Ph.D., is the publisher of Mutual Fund/ETF Research Newsletter, a free newsletter which began publication in 1999 with thousands of readers. It has become one of the most popular mutual fund/ETF newsletters on the internet, as shown here. His site has been named as one of the "Top 12 Investment Newsletters Focusing on Mutual Funds" at mutualfunds.com , an important fund information provider, under "Fund Newsletter". Also, recently his Newsletter was recognized as one of 5 expert mutual fund resources worth following offering free, and, in its case, particularly "unbiased, useful, and original advice" at http://funds-newsletter.com/fundreference-art.htm .He is also a researcher/writer/investor whose articles have appeared on hundreds of websites, including the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Morningstar and in the international media.His articles have been among the most popular among those posted on the Morningstar.com website by non-Morningstar employed contributors.His recommendations have an outstanding, long-standing record of success . His complete list of former articles can be accessed at http://funds-newsletter.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FDLO--
Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF
FDMO--
Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF
FQAL--
Fidelity Quality Factor ETF
FSMD--
Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF
FVAL--
Fidelity Value Factor ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News