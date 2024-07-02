HYEM: Frothy Markets Warrant Caution

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.54K Followers

Summary

  • HYEM, a high-yield emerging market bond ETF, has rallied alongside U.S. junk bonds due to tightening credit spreads.
  • The rapid issuance of EM bonds in 2024 suggests a frothy market, cautioning investors.
  • EM credit spreads are near decade-long lows, limiting further upside potential.
  • China's financial sector within HYEM may be more attractive than its U.S. counterpart due to completed balance sheet restructurings.
  • HYEM offers diversification benefits, but may underperform in a downturn due to its high beta.
Top down view of road traffic in the heart of Jakarta business district along the Sudirman avenue in Indonesia

AsianDream

Thesis

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. We have covered this name before throughout time, with our last rating roughly a year ago, when we assigned it a 'Hold' after a prior 'Buy' rating:

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.54K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HYEM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on HYEM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HYEM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News