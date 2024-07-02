July 2024 Perspective

Manning & Napier
Summary

  • As we moved through the month of June, economic data and market action brought more of the same.
  • Major indices continued to grind higher, led by a smaller number of names, while yields moved modestly lower.
  • Fiscal support had largely run its course, and the US economy simply cannot sustainably run above its long-term potential growth rate for a prolonged period on its own.

Road leading into the distance in Scottish Highland winter landscape

Gary Yeowell

What’s New

As we moved through the month of June, economic data and market action brought more of the same. Data releases continued to be on the softer side in the US, though we are yet to see anything alarming.

