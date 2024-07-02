Stockernumber2

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) is a digital media company known for its interesting blend of news, entertainment, lifestyle, and trendy content. The company’s products cater to diverse audiences in a global and multilingual market, leveraging various revenue streams, such as native advertising, e-commerce through affiliate marketing, subscriptions for premium content, and content licensing to other outlets. After a challenging 2023, BZFD’s investor letter highlights strategic moves like selling Complex Networks, cost-cutting measures, reallocating resources to key brands, and shifting from platform-dependent distribution to direct traffic to its own sites. This last change has generated a deeper user engagement and increased market presence. New investors are betting on its successful turnaround execution, which is never guaranteed. Still, I reckon several factors suggest a tangible recovery pathway. Thus, I lean bullish on BZFD for speculative investors.

Social Media Turnaround: Business Overview

BuzzFeed is a digital media company founded in 2006 and based in New York. It went public on December 6, 2021, through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company [SPAC] that allowed it to be listed under its ticker BZFD. The company is known for its mix of news, showbiz, lifestyle, viral content, and a creative approach to Internet narrative.

Source: BuzzFeed’s Website.

The core operation includes content creation, news, and entertainment. In the content division, BZFD creates articles, videos, and social media posts for various audiences. The news division is a source of investigative journalism covering politics, technology, business, and social issues. Finally, the entertainment content comprises listicles, quizzes, and videos. Listicles are articles formatted as lists that are catchy and easy to read. The interactive quizzes allow users to reveal their personality traits and insights, providing fun and a self-discovery opportunity that is also shareable.

Moreover, BZFD’s short videos have precise elements that tend to trend on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. BZFD’s content is relatable to a wide audience. It has developed a loyal base and a global presence in multiple languages and channels, allowing the company to expand its market and demographics. But more importantly, since BZFD’s new strategy is to create “loyal users” rather than focus on casual site visitors, it’s possible to steadily grow a faithful user base that can be monetized in several different ways.

Source: BZFD’s latest 10-Q report.

Concretely, BZFD’s users are monetized in its revenue streams: advertising, content, commerce, and others. Native advertising constitutes a primary source of revenue, while branded content includes sponsored articles, videos, and posts. BZFD also has e-commerce ventures that use affiliate marketing. In Q1 2024, advertising and content generated $21.4 million and $13.1 million in revenues, respectively.

Additionally, By partnering with large retailers and providing product recommendations, the company diversifies its income sources and enhances its relationship with its audience. BZFD also generates revenues through premium content subscriptions and licensing. For instance, its content to other media outlets like Meta (META) creates VR episodes of the show “Hot Ones” for the Meta Quest platform. Also, Gravitas Ventures picked up BZFD’s documentary “Brother Orange” for global distribution. Currently, the company continues exploring new revenue streams to feed expansion. I imagine these activities correspond to BZFD’s “commerce and other” segment, which generated $10.2 million in revenues in Q1 2024.

Ongoing Turnaround: Direct Traffic and Market Presence

The company was worth over $1 billion in 2021, but piling losses and declining revenues quickly eroded substantial shareholder value. Now, BZFD has resorted to selling assets to pay off the debt. BZFD’s Q1 2024 Investor Letter highlights the company’s strategic moves decided after a challenging Q4 and full year 2023. One of this turnaround’s most pivotal moves is the sale of Complex Networks, a media company focused on youth culture. This sale has improved BZFD’s liquidity and allowed it to pay some debt, significantly alleviating financial concerns. However, Complex Networks’s sale is part of BZFD’s broader turnaround efforts. This move enabled it to refocus on core assets like its websites and apps, high-margin programmatic advertising, affiliated commerce with big retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target, and AI-driven interactive content experiences to promote user attention and interaction.

Source: BuzzFeed’s Website.

According to some reports, BuzzFeed is also trying to sell First We Feast, the media company producing the YouTube show “Hot Ones.” The show features celebrities eating chicken wings while the host interviews them. BZFD would love to sell this for $70.0 million, but that might be too high as interested parties reportedly value it at about $50.0 million. This property likely contributes to the “content” segment, which generated roughly $13.1 million in Q1 2024. So, $70.0 million does seem high because I doubt “Hot Ones” is the largest revenue vertical in that segment. But I would argue that even receiving $50.0 million seems like a good deal. This would allow BFDZ to pay some of its debts and refinance the rest. The letter also underscores implementing a cost-cutting plan by reducing central team sizes to make the company more efficient.

Theoretically, sale proceeds will continue directly benefiting its brands as BZFD can refocus its efforts on higher-margin platforms. The company’s sites include the flagship product, BuzzFeed.com, which has diverse and interesting content. BuzzFeed News itself focuses on investigative journalism and event coverage. Tasty is known for recipe videos that generate interest in kitchen gadgets and cookbooks, which can be monetized through commissions. HuffPost, formerly Huffington Post, was acquired by BZFD as well. First We Feast generates food-related content, and Nifty focuses on home improvement. Lastly, Goodful centered on wellness experiences, while Playful discusses family and parenting content. However, I suspect that while there might be some reallocation of resources as brand investment growth, most of the ongoing restructuring will likely go to refinancing purposes.

Still, it’s worth noting that the ongoing turnaround isn’t just a refinancing move (i.e., selling assets to pay down and consolidate debts). Instead, BZFD’s efforts include strategic changes, such as moving away from distribution on platforms like Facebook for increased “loyal” traffic. Instead, BZFD will now focus on creating traffic to its own websites and apps.

Source: BuzzFeed, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

So far, this strategy seems fruitful. In Q1 2024, 90% of its audience’s time was spent directly on BZFD’s digital properties, encouraging deeper connections with its users. With this strategy, direct website and app users spend more time on the company’s games and chatbots, increasing the company’s market presence and user loyalty. These strategic decisions have strengthened BZFD’s financial position, streamlined operations, and improved its core assets and user engagement priorities, enhancing its competitive edge in digital media.

Moreover, in May 2024, Vivek Ramaswamy, the former American presidential candidate and entrepreneur, disclosed opening a position on BZFD, which he later increased to an 8.9% stake. This demonstrates a significant and active participation in the company’s strategy. This new investor likely impacted the market’s perception of BZFD, translating into a substantial stock price recovery.

Viable Turnaround: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, BZFD remains a microcap stock, trading at a $101.0 million market cap. Its book value is $73.7 million, implying a reasonable P/B ratio of 1.4. For comparison, BZFD’s sector median P/B multiple is 1.8, so the stock does seem relatively cheap. Moreover, the company has $44.5 million in cash and equivalents and $17.0 million in restricted cash, totaling $61.5 million in available short-term liquidity.

Excerpt from BZFD's latest Cash Flow Statement. (Source: BZFD's latest 10-Q report.)

I also estimate its latest quarterly cash burn was $16.7 million, which I consider the company’s biggest problem. I obtained this figure by adding its quarterly CFOs and CAPEX, excluding the recent sale proceeds. This means BZFD burned $13.3 million in CFOs. I then added the reported CAPEX and also the capitalization of internal-use software, which is essentially CAPEX for a business like BZFD. These figures amount to a Q1 cash burn of $16.7 million. I exclude the $108.6 million cash inflows from the Complex Networks asset sale because it's a one-time item.

However, management argues that the Complex Networks sale will save $23.0 million yearly in compensation costs. Moreover, the latest earnings call suggests revenue declines should begin stabilizing, as Q2 2024 guidance is for $44.0 million to $49.0 million in revenues. This would be a 21-30% year-over-year revenue decline (compared to Q2 2023) and represents quarter-over-quarter growth (compared to Q1 2024).

Source: BZFD’s latest 10-Q report.

If the $23.0 million in yearly savings materialize, it would reduce Q2 2024’s EBIT losses by $5.8 million to roughly $15.9 million to $10.8 million. This is slightly less optimistic than management’s Q2 2024 EBITDA guidance of $4.0 million in losses to positive EBITDA of $1.0 million. I imagine the difference is due to the cost savings being front-loaded in Q2 2024. Still, I think the likely scenario is that Q2 will also have negative EBITDA, as management’s guidance seems optimistic if we simply look at the restructuring cost-savings and Q1’s recent results.

It is challenging to estimate a cash burn figure for a restructuring company at its turnaround inflection point (the Complex Networks sale). However, I think BZFD is making the right moves. My $16.7 million quarterly cash burn estimate will likely decrease quickly due to four factors: 1) seasonality revenues pick up towards the fourth quarter of the year in BZFD, 2) $23.0 million in yearly cost-savings, 3) “loyalty user” and AI-driven content growth improving margins, and 4) the advertising revenues ramping up related to the US presidential elections into November 2024.

Source: BZFD’s latest 10-Q report.

In fact, if these four factors play out perfectly for BZFD, the company might even be cash flow positive in Q4 2024. Naturally, by Q1 2025, there would once again be a seasonal revenue dip. But this year is pivotal for BZFD because it has $100.4 million in convertible debt maturing by December 2026. So if BZFD can continue this trend and become cash-positive by 2026, it’ll be in a great position to 1) use a likely higher stock price to issue equity and 2) refinance debt on more favorable terms.

It’s a bold and risky plan, but I see a pathway for BZFD to become a debt-free, cash-positive company in the next few years. I think the upside is considerable at its current market cap of $101.0 million. After all, it’s relatively undervalued just as its turnaround plan begins to bear fruit. Plus, if BZFD manages to sell “Hot Ones” at a favorable price, I think the company would quickly handle its debts, reduce interest payments, and become debt-free and cash-positive. Hence, while BZFD’s investment proposition hinges on its successful turnaround, there are plenty of good reasons to bet on it. Thus, I rate the stock as a “strong buy” due to the substantial upside potential if BZFD achieves its turnaround objectives.

Investment Caveats: Risk Analysis

Naturally, there are significant risks present when betting on a successful turnaround. BZFD is no different. Suppose the company fails to realize the $23.0 million in cost savings it announced, or its revenues continue to decline in tandem with its costs. In that case, the company might remain structurally unprofitable. If that happens, the rosy turnaround scenario I described earlier would vanish, and more importantly, it could hit the company’s cash reserves significantly. Also, it’s not guaranteed that BZFD will be able to capitalize on the secular tailwinds of the 2024 US elections. Indeed, I made assumptions in my “strong buy” thesis. Still, I think the risks are justified because if BZFD succeeds, the upside could be significant at its current depressed valuation.

Source: TradingView.

Assuming the company’s cash burn will continue decreasing quickly, its current cash reserves seem enough to withstand the turnaround period. However, if BZFD’s cash burn endures or worsens, the shareholders will probably experience significant dilution and losses. Bankruptcy would be a severe risk if that happened.

Worth the Risk: Conclusion

Ultimately, BZFD is indeed a risky investment at these levels. New investors are betting on its successful turnaround execution, which is never guaranteed. Still, I reckon several factors suggest a tangible recovery pathway. I believe management’s strategic decisions have strengthened BZFD’s financial stability, streamlined operations, and enhanced its competitive edge in the digital media. Since the stock already trades at a relatively depressed valuation, a successful turnaround that addresses BZFD’s debt and cash burn should likely translate into significant upside for investors. Hence, I rate BZFD as a “strong buy” for more speculative investors aware of the company's inherent risks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.