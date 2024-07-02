chameleonseye

We are initiating coverage of Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) (NYSE:BH.A) with a Sell rating. While the company owns some attractive businesses, we have concerns around corporate governance (especially CEO compensation) and capital allocation.

While Sardar Biglari’s annual cash compensation of $900k might not seem like much compared to other CEOs, we take issue with his incentive fee structure for Biglari Capital, Sardar’s investment vehicle which holds BH’s ownership stakes in companies like Cracker Barrel (CBRL), Ferrari (RACE), and Jack in the Box (JACK). Sardar, as the sole owner of Biglari Capital, earns a 25% incentive allocation equal to 25% of profits generated above a 6% hurdle, as outlined in the below excerpt from page 7 of the company's Q1 2024 10-Q:

On December 31 of each year, the general partner of the investment partnerships, Biglari Capital Corp., will earn an incentive reallocation fee for the Company’s investments equal to 25% of the net profits above an annual hurdle rate of 6% over the previous high-water mark. Our policy is to accrue an estimated incentive fee throughout the year. The total incentive reallocation from Biglari Holdings to Biglari Capital Corp. includes gains on the Company’s common stock. Gains and losses on the Company’s common stock and the related incentive reallocations are eliminated in our financial statements.

In addition to the incentive fee he can earn from Biglari Capital, Biglari also enjoys a similar incentive fee structure for BH, calculated as a percentage of the increase in BH's book value during the fiscal year versus the previous high-water mark. Similar to his incentive fee structure for Biglari Capital, Biglari earns 25% of the increase in BH's book value (versus the previous high-water mark), subject to a 6% hurdle.

In our experience, this compensation structure is atypical for public company CEOs, and we think Biglari's incentive allocation is quite high. This compensation structure is more typical for hedge funds and private equity funds. However, in the case of investment funds, the incentive fee for the manager (or GP) is compensated based on the same performance that the investor (or LP) enjoys. In the case of BH, Biglari's compensation is primarily: 1) the performance of the Lion Funds (which investors in BH are not LPs of) and 2) the increase in book value of BH (which can differ in materially from the share price performance of BH).

Our concerns around BH's corporate governance and capital allocation outweigh any potential value we see in its underlying assets. And while we do like some of the company’s investments (e.g., Ferrari) most of BH’s value is concentrated in restaurant businesses with low ROICs.

Company Overview & Governance Issues

BH is a holding company that owns a number of businesses in various industries, including Restaurants (Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin), Insurance (First Guard Insurance and Southern Pioneer Property & Casualty), Oil & Gas (Southern Oil Company and Abraxas Petroleum), and Media & Licensing (Maxim).

The company's largest segment is its Restaurant Operations, of which Steak n Shake is the largest business.

BH also has significant investments in two affiliated investment partnerships run by Biglari Capital, The Lion Fund L.P. and The Lion Fund II L.P, which hold Biglari’s ownership stakes in companies like Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., Ferrari N.V., and Jack in the Box Inc, in addition to any shares of BH that are repurchased by the company.

In our view, Sardar Biglari, who controls over 70% of BH's voting power, has aimed to implement a business model that shares some similarities with Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).

The similarities are interesting: both operate as decentralized holding companies, and oddly enough, Biglari and Buffett even share the same birthday (August 30th). Biglari also releases his annual shareholder letter on the same day as Buffett and holds marathon annual meetings just like the Oracle of Omaha.

Even their websites appear similar...

Berkshire Hathaway's Company Website (Berkshire Hathaway) Biglari Holdings' Company Website (Biglari Holdings)

However, in our view, BH's governance practices and track record of capital allocation differ significantly from Buffett and Berkshire.

For comparison, BH has historically exhibited an ROIC in the mid-to-low-single-digits, while Berkshire has maintained a low-double-digit ROIC.

Our Sell rating is driven primarily by corporate governance concerns that we believe will continue to weigh on shareholder returns.

In June 2015, BH changed its bylaws to opt out of an Indiana state law that limits a single shareholder's voting rights to 20%. This move, coupled with Biglari's previous asset transfers to his hedge fund, The Lion Fund, allowed him to control up to 47.5% of the company's shares (as we mentioned earlier, he now controls more than 71% of the voting shares of BH). The board's independent directors, citing potential conflicts of interest, chose to remain neutral on the tender offer, effectively leaving shareholders to decide without guidance.

Another example underscoring what we view as poor governance and capital stewardship is BH's method of buying back shares.

Unlike other companies that buy back stock and then retire it, Biglari Holdings has acquired its own stock through the hedge funds and then does not retire the stock. Biglari votes the shares like any other shareholder. Those funds control more than half of Biglari Holdings’ shares, giving its chairman voting control over the company.

The compensation structure at BH is another red flag for us. While Sardar Biglari's annual cash compensation of $900k might not seem that high compared to other CEOs, the incentive fee structure for Biglari Capital, Sardar's investment vehicle which holds BH's ownership stakes in companies like CBRL, RACE, and JACK is where we take issue. As the sole owner of Biglari Capital, Sardar earns a 25% incentive allocation on profits generated by Biglari Capital, above a 6% hurdle rate.

In our view, this incentive fee is high, even when considering the absence of a management fee. We also believe the 6% hurdle rate is relatively low.

In addition to the incentive fee he can earn from Biglari Capital, Biglari also enjoys a similar incentive fee structure for BH. Similar to his incentive fee structure for Biglari Capital, Biglari earns 25% of the increase in BH's book value (versus the previous high-water mark), subject to a 6% hurdle.

As such, Biglari's compensation is primarily: 1) the performance of the Lion Funds (which investors in BH are not LPs of) and 2) the increase in book value of BH (which can differ in materially from the share price performance of BH).

As shown in the chart below, BH has historically traded at a discount to book value, meaning that BH's book value has increased at a greater rate than the company's share price.

BH's Historical P/B (Koyfin)

As a result of Biglari's compensation structure, his total cash compensation can be very high relative to the compensation of CEO's of other similar businesses. For example, in FY 2023, Biglari earned ~$8.2mm in total cash compensation. During the same period, BH generated ~$50mm in FCF (so his total cash compensation for FY 2023 amounted to ~16% of the company's FCF generated during the period).

This level of CEO cash compensation seems very high compared to other restaurant holdings companies, like Yum! Brands (YUM) for example. In FY 2023, YUM's CEO David Gibbs earned ~$6mm in total cash compensation while YUM generated ~$1.3bn in FCF (so his total cash compensation amounted to ~0.5% of YUM's FCF generated during the period).

On an absolute basis, Biglari's compensation in prior years has also exceeded the CEOs of Chipotle (CMG) and McDonald's (MCD).

If we were shareholders of BH, we wouldn't be thrilled by the level of compensation Biglari has enjoyed relative to the value he's created for shareholders.

As shown in the chart below, BH's share price has nearly been halved over the past 10 years.

BH's 10-Year Return (Seeking Alpha)

Financial Results & Valuation

In Q1 2024, BH reported total revenues of $89.5 million, down -0.8% year-over-year, and net earnings of $22.6 million, a significant -65.5% decrease from the previous year. Earnings per share fell -64.2% to $79.56. The decline in earnings was primarily due to lower gains from the company's investment partnerships. Excluding these investment gains, operating earnings from BH's businesses were $4.1 million in Q1 2024, down from $6.6 million in Q1 2023.

The company's Restaurant Operations continue to face challenges, with Steak n Shake same-store sales up 9.9% in Q1 but profits declining due to higher costs. Other segments, including insurance and oil and gas, also saw declines in earnings.

If nothing else, we think BH’s recent results highlight the volatility/unpredictability of the company’s fundamentals. We don’t draw our conclusions from one quarter of data alone. The company’s historical FCF per share, shown in the chart below, speaks to the cyclicality of the business.

Biglari Holdings' FCF Per Share (FinChat.io)

From a valuation standpoint, the stock trades at a discount to book value (currently 0.9x P/B), which we think reflects the market's skepticism regarding management. While this multiple may appear low on the surface, we believe it’s warranted given what we view as suboptimal corporate governance and a less-than-stellar track record of capital allocation.

Risks

While we’re confident in our Sell rating on BH, there are a few risks to our investment thesis worth noting:

Operational Improvements : Particularly at Steak n Shake, a significant improvement in restaurant operations could boost cash flows and investor sentiment. The transition to a franchise partner model, while not yet successful in our view, could eventually lead to improved profitability. Investment Partnership Gains : Significant gains in the funds managed by Biglari Capital could flow through to earnings, potentially driving the stock higher. Valuation Uplift : Given the company’s current valuation (and the fact that it trades at a discount to book value), there's a possibility that market sentiment shifts with respect to the underlying value of BH's assets, particularly if governance concerns are addressed.

Key Takeaways

Despite owning some attractive assets and trading at a discount to book value, and while potential catalysts for value creation exist, we believe risks around governance and capital allocation outweigh any potential upside.

As such, we initiate coverage of BH with a Sell rating.

We will continue to monitor the business for any improvements in the areas of concern we identified.