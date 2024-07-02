Nur Fandilah/iStock via Getty Images

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) manufactures boots and other footwear and apparel through a portfolio of brands, including Rocky, Durango, Muck Boot Co., Ranger, and multiple others. The company acquired several brands with the Honeywell transaction in 2021 for $230 million, transforming the business into the larger entity that Rocky is now. The majority of Rocky's sales come from wholesale, but the company also generates sales through retail channels and contract manufacturing.

The stock has had quite a good past return at an appreciation CAGR of 9.6% in the past decade, on top of which Rocky pays a dividend with a current yield of 1.78%. While the company has faced a difficult industry in recent quarters, the stock has rallied significantly from the 2023 bottom.

Ten Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

M&A Shakes Up Historically Near Flat Growth

Over the long term, Rocky's growth has been anemic, showing a 1.7% revenue CAGR from 2009 to 2019 prior to the pandemic and the Honeywell acquisition - the company's main brands have historically maintained stable demand, but haven't been able to grow notably as the nominal growth is nearly in line with inflation.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

After the Honeywell acquisition nearly doubling revenues in 2021 and adding to 2022 growth, Rocky's revenues have now stabilized at a significantly lower level due to macroeconomic pressures pushing down footwear industry sales. In addition, the divestitures of the NEOS Overshoe brand in October 2022 and the Servus brand in April 2023 have attributed to the dramatic revenue decline of -25.0% in 2023 - underneath, I believe that sales are performing largely in line with the industry, and are likely to show similar growth to the long-term performance in the future.

Rocky received approximately $17.3 million from the divestitures to pay down debt. Yet, Rocky's balance sheet continues to be fairly highly leveraged, with $156.0 million in remaining interest-bearing debt.

The Footwear Industry Has Been Rocky, But Rocky Thrives in Q1

The footwear industry has been struggling recently, as represented by Rocky's -25.0% revenue decline in 2023 as well - footwear retailers have piled onto excess inventories during the Covid pandemic as availability was limited, but the macroeconomic sentiment has since turned upside-down leading to poor retail sell-through coupled with high inventories. Rocky's wholesale revenues have seen the impact.

Rocky started to see stronger demand in Q1, though - revenues grew by 7.6% excluding divested Servus sales into $112.9 million after several quarters of wide revenue declines - the company's recent cost savings allowed Rocky to invest more into marketing spend, increasing sales well as the Durango and XTRATUF brands gained double digits in sales. Operating income nearly doubled into $8.0 million.

Footwear manufacturers as a whole still see incredibly weak demand, making the Q1 performance remarkable. Designer Brands' (DBI) external wholesale revenues still declined by -13.7% in the latest quarter, Dr. Martens' (OTCPK:DOCMF) US sales declined by -21.9% in constant currency in the quarter from January to March, and Allbirds' (BIRD) sales declined by -27.6% in Q1.

Nearly half of Rocky's sales come from work footwear in addition to a good number of military contract sales as told in the 2023 10-K filing, though, making the company's macroeconomic turbulence different from more heavily consumer-oriented companies', such as the mentioned peers. Work footwear segment's sales declined by -22.7% in 2023, still nearly in line with the rest of the company. Total military sales performed near stably.

While the Q1 results showed incredibly great momentum in the tough industry, I believe that caution in expecting future growth is still needed.

Margins Have Been Leveraged Well

The long-term sales trend doesn't reveal Rocky's great margin expansion in the past decade - the company has managed to leverage the gross margin from the low of 29.5% in 2016 into a current trailing 38.9% with constant increases.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

In addition, Rocky identified $3-4 million in cost savings from the Honeywell acquisitions as synergies in 2022, managing to push margins even higher. Continued cost savings initiatives during the recent macroeconomic pressure have mitigated downward margin pressure from lower pressure. As a result, the operating margin has been leveraged from 0.4% in 2016 into a current 9.4% in the challenging industry.

The Valuation Is Balanced After Share Rally

After the significant share rally, Rocky's stock doesn't represent a very attractive investment. To demonstrate, I constructed a discounted cash flow [DCF] model.

In the model, I cautiously estimate a revenue decline of -0.5% in 2024 as macroeconomic pressures in the industry seem to continue. Afterward, I estimate the recent marketing increases, and an industry recovery to cause a few years of elevated growth, but for the growth to slow down into 1.7% eventually representative of the long-term organic growth rate.

The EBIT margin should see some leverage after 2024 from higher sales, and I estimate an eventual level of 9.5%. For 2024, I estimate slight declines in the rest of the year due to the conservative sales estimates. Rocky has historically had a good cash flow conversion, as the company has had quite minimal capital expenditure needs in most years.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put Rocky's fair value estimate at $34.46, nearly at the stock price at the time of writing. After the rally, the stock now seems to be priced with a fair risk-to-reward. Higher margin expansion than I anticipate could still make the stock attractive, but I believe that the company's needed increased marketing spend to fuel my estimated growth should eat some of the operating leverage from higher sales.

A weighted average cost of capital of 11.85% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q1, Rocky had $4.7 million in interest expenses. With the refinancing anticipated to cause annualized savings of $4.4 million, the company's interest rate will be approximately 9.12% with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. I estimate a high long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 50% as paying off the debt will likely take a good amount of time.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 4.45% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran's estimate for the US, updated on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates Rocky's beta at 2.10. With a liquidity premium of 0.4%, the cost of equity stands at 14.36% and the WACC at 11.85%.

Takeaway

Rocky's long-term sales trends show mediocre organic growth, coupled with good achieved margin expansion, as gross margins have been elevated. The growth has been shaken up in recent years from the significant Honeywell acquisition, sequential divestitures, and recent industry turbulence for footwear manufacturers, though.

The recent Q1 performance shows an incredible elevation in growth as cost savings have been pushed into increased marketing, while the industry still struggles immensely with sales. The recent share rally already reflects the impressive recent performance, though, as my DCF model estimates the stock to be valued fairly - I believe that an eventual return into slow growth is a fair base scenario. As such, I initiate Rocky Brands at Hold.