Introduction

Earlier this year, I wrote a piece on Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSX:RCI.B:CA) (OTCPK:RCIAF) and outlined several reasons why I felt that the outlook for the company was weak and that shares didn't offer enough value to warrant a 'buy'. At the time, my bearish investment thesis revolved around Rogers losing customers to competitors, a regulatory environment that was becoming more challenging to work with, corporate governance that wasn't shareholder-friendly, and a balance sheet that was in a difficult position with high capex costs eating away at profitability. After over a 20% drop in the share price since then, I thought it would be interesting to revisit the original thesis. While I continue to believe many of these points are still true about Rogers, I see signs that point towards an improving outlook and a valuation that's closer to compensating investors for the risks that they're taking on.

Company Overview

Rogers is one of the largest telecommunications companies in Canada. With over 11.5 million wireless subscribers, about 29% of Canadians are customers of Rogers. Along with giants BCE (BCE:CA) and Telus (T:CA), Rogers operates in a highly regulated industry with limited competition.

This regulated framework works both in favor of and against. It works in favor of Rogers by limiting new market entrants. Regulated by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, or CRTC, Rogers (and its peers Telus and BCE) essentially get special rights to enjoy dominant market positions in Canada. In exchange, the CRTC incentivizes investment in rural areas that are underserved in Canada in terms of their network coverage.

As a company, Rogers' telecommunications services include not just wireless coverage, but also a cable and media component as well. With a presence in broadcasting, publishing, as well as more digital-focused media, the company is a communications powerhouse that does over $20 billion in revenues annually.

Recent Results

When looking at the latest Q1 2024 results for Rogers, the company reported revenues of $4.90 billion, compared to $3.84 billion in Q1 last year. Most of this was as a direct result because of the merger with Shaw. When we look at the business mix, cable grew substantially as a result, up to $1.96 billion during the quarter.

The last time I discussed Rogers, the company was forecasting synergies of about $600 million for the year. So far, the company has delivered well in excess of the forecasted synergies, with over $1 billion achieved one year ahead of schedule. With the combined Rogers and Shaw, Rogers now has the largest network in Canada and will be focused on debt reduction. To fund the Shaw deal, Rogers took on a lot of debt to acquire the company so reducing leverage makes a lot of sense.

In terms of the business performance, I was surprised to see strong performance in the wireless segment. In wireless, the competitive environment remains very tough (something I alluded to in January). Where I was wrong, however, was overestimating the risks posed to Rogers. Even amidst a more competitive environment, service revenue, ARPU, and even EBITDA continue to grind higher. Rogers has been communicating its value in 5G and has also been acquiring net additions in customers. During the quarter, the company had postpaid mobile phone customers (the most common plan type) of 98,000, up 3,000 on a year-over-year basis, despite tough comps.

There are two important points I think are key takeaways for investors. Firstly, what I find interesting about this is that this was the best Q1 in over a decade for Rogers, with average revenue per user growing 1.5%. Historically, it's been difficult for the company to force growth, given that growth often comes from stealing share from competitors. With a huge wave of immigration and the highest growth rate in a decade in terms of population (one million people added last year), Rogers takes a share of population growth in Canada. While the growth rate is likely not going to continue at this pace for the long term, the market is still expected to grow by 4% this year.

Secondly, Rogers' ARPU has been increasing. In January, I noted that there was reason to believe there would be pressures on the telecommunication companies to reduce their prices in Canada. One of the reasons for this was that Canadians pay some of the highest phone bills in the G7. However, that aside, Rogers has still managed to increase its ARPU. On the earnings call, CFO Glenn Brandt commented:

Overall, mobile phone ARPU as reported, was up more than 1% year-over-year. More striking, on an organic basis, adjusting for the impact of our Shaw Mobile customers, ARPU is up almost 3% year-over-year. Once again, our disciplined focus on the Rogers brand is delivering leading market share and strong financial performance.

This shows that Rogers' customers are voluntarily willing to pay more for services. Compared to BCE, where ARPU is stable and Telus, where ARPU is down on a year-over-year basis, I find Rogers to be fighting the competition well. This is further highlighted in adjusted EBITDA, where higher revenues are also translating down to the bottom line.

At the end of the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA came in 7% higher, with margins expanding 140 basis points to clock in at 56.2%. Previously, Rogers had announced several layoffs in conjunction with the Shaw merger, so with the company saving on labor costs, EBITDA looks better compared to last year.

Risks

While revenue growth and profitability continue to improve, there are two areas for Rogers that I have concerns about: capital expenditures and leverage. Firstly, capital expenditures continue to climb as Rogers builds out its network. When looking at the company's capital expenditures for the quarter, Rogers spent $1.06 billion compared to last year's $892 million, a 19% year-over-year increase. Nearly all of this was due to the company's investment in wireless and cable networks to expand and densify the network.

Compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.21 billion, the company continues to spend about half of its EBITDA on capex. This poses challenges for Rogers since after deducting $266 million of dividends from the company's $586 million of free cash flow, this doesn't leave much room for de-leveraging.

When it comes to the debt load, Rogers' capital structure has a significant amount of leverage. While leverage is not uncommon for telecommunication companies given the utility-like nature of their cash flows (e.g. predictable, low ROA, steady cash flows), Rogers' balance sheet took on a lot of debt for the Shaw acquisition.

At the end of the quarter, Rogers had a leverage ratio of 4.7x, which is quite worrisome on an absolute basis. While the interest rate on the debt is fairly low at a weighted average of 4.9% and is in laddered, long maturities (weighted average term of 11 years), the leverage is something that would keep me up at night if I was a shareholder.

While management aims to reduce leverage by 0.5 turns each year, higher than expected capex related to the network build out, limited earnings growth, and a higher for longer interest rate environment could put pressure on the company. One way Rogers plans to accelerate this is through selling some of its noncore assets. This is most likely going to be in the form of some of its real estate assets, and the company expects to complete some sales in the back half of the year. I think it will be important to monitor these developments in the coming quarters, in addition to management's progress on reducing leverage.

From a liquidity perspective, Rogers had cash of $800 million with another $3.8 billion in revolver facilities that they can draw on, so liquidity is not a concern of mine.

Valuation

Analysts are pretty bullish on Rogers' outlook over the next year. Of the 17 analysts who cover the stock, 16 have 'buy' ratings, with only one analyst having a 'hold' rating. Clearly, analyst sentiment has moved towards being more bullish, despite shares trading close to 52-week lows. Collectively, the analysts have an average price target of $71.44 with a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $63.00. From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies about 41.2% upside.

While I'm not as bullish as the consensus estimates, I find Rogers' valuation as much more reasonable today compared to where it was six months ago when I last looked at it. For example, compared to peers, Rogers trades at a 1-turn discount on EV/EBITDA and a 4-turn discount on P/E compared to its Canadian telecom peers (source: TD Cowen).

Comparatively, Telus seems to be offering investors a safer balance sheet (with less leverage), a better dividend, and a higher expected earnings CAGR over the next few years. But investors are paying up for that. In my view, given the progress Rogers has been making, I wouldn't be surprised to see this valuation gap close sometime over the next few quarters, assuming Rogers can continue its ARPU growth and generate some margin expansion. So while I do believe Rogers deserves its discount, the gap ought to narrow somewhat if things aren't as horrible as the market is indicating through the share price action.

Conclusion

In summary, I'm less bearish on Rogers than I was in January. The combination of business improvements, an improving outlook, and a 20% drop in the share price has indicated to me that the worse may be behind us. Rogers' APRU growth, margin expansion, and higher than expected synergies being realized are reasons to be bullish, but the capex and leverage concerns I have persisted. I'm not a buyer just yet; I want to wait a few more quarters to be sure that Rogers is on the right track with respect to capital allocation and de-leveraging the balance sheet. So while I'll be keeping a close eye and monitoring the coming quarters, I rate shares of Rogers as a 'hold' for now.