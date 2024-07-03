Top Mining Companies Commit Billions To Zambia's Copper Industry

Jul. 03, 2024 12:22 AM ETAFK
Frank Holmes profile picture
Frank Holmes
4.08K Followers

Summary

  • Zambia's economic growth amid challenges like the pandemic and Ukraine war.
  • Copper's crucial role in Zambia's economy and its importance in renewable energy applications.
  • President Hichilema's pro-business stance, attracting international investors and pushing back against Chinese influence.

Surveying the Pit 2

mabus13/iStock via Getty Images

Last week I had the privilege of participating in a YPO (Young Presidents' Organization) event held in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. One of the main topics of discussion was investment opportunities in neighboring Zambia, a country that, despite its challenges, is a rising star on

This article was written by

Frank Holmes profile picture
Frank Holmes
4.08K Followers
Frank Holmes is a Canadian-American investor, venture capitalist and philanthropist. He is CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors, a publicly traded investment company based in San Antonio, TX, that oversees more than $4 billion in assets (Nasdaq: GROW). He is known for his expertise in gold and precious metals and launching unique investment products. Holmes also serves as executive chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies, the first publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company (TSX.V: HIVE).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AFK--
VanEck Africa Index ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News