McEwen Mining: Shares Oversold, Now More Attractive With Better Prospects

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.53K Followers

Summary

  • McEwen Mining receives a "Buy" rating due to improved performance in Nevada and positive prospects in Ontario and Argentina.
  • President Milei's legislative package in Argentina creates a favorable environment for private initiatives, benefiting the mining industry.
  • Despite recent challenges, McEwen Mining's Q1-2024 results and growth plans show promise, supported by positive trends in gold and silver prices.

Stacks of golden and silver bars

Ravitaliy

A “Buy” Rating for McEwen Mining

This analysis suggests a “Buy” recommendation for shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSX:MUX:CA) as, thanks to improved precious metals assets performance in Nevada and good prospects for the mineral projects

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.53K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MUX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MUX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MUX
--
MUX:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News