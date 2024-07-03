Top 5 Takeaways From June's Global Survey Data As Manufacturing Price Inflation Accelerates

Summary

  • At 50.9 in June, the Global Manufacturing PMI, sponsored by J.P. Morgan and compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, recorded above the 50.0 neutral mark for a fifth successive month.
  • Down from 51.0 in May, the latest data signalled a marginal easing in the rate of improvement, though nevertheless points to the second-strongest upturn seen over the past two years.
  • The PMI survey's sub-index of production, which tracks actual month-on-month factory output changes, signaled a sixth successive monthly expansion of production in June.
  • The production improvement was again led by Asia, albeit with Japan lagging. Japan nonetheless moved into expansion territory for the first time in over a year.

At 50.9 in June, the Global Manufacturing PMI, sponsored by J.P. Morgan and compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, recorded above the 50.0 neutral mark (and therefore indicating improving business conditions) for a fifth successive month.

Down

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

