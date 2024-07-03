Nike Suffers Its Worst One-Day Plunge After Guidance Cut, But Shares Are Not A Buy Yet

Robert Way

On Thursday, Nike (NYSE:NKE) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings results after the market closed that were generally inline with lowered analyst expectations, but the stock sold off sharply after the company disclosed that first quarter revenues are to decline by 10%. What began as modest selling in the stock has snowballed to a 20% decline on Friday. The severity of the decline has upstaged Nike's previous worst day stock performance. I have a small long position in Nike, and I am reviewing it in light of the recent results. Nike is a strong brand and its stock price is headed to the discount rack, while I consider the selling to be overdone, the prospect of a prolonged turnaround leads me to expect that there are better ways for investors to deploy fresh capital at the present time.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter that ended May 31st were $12.6 billion, down 2 percent on a reported basis and flat on a currency neutral basis. Net income came in at $1.5 billion, up 45% from the previous year's fourth quarter, with diluted earnings reported at $1.01/share or $0.17/share above analyst estimates.

Nike Q4 2024 Earnings Release (Nike Investor Relations)

A bright spot was that SG&A costs were well contained in an inflationary environment, with gross margins expanding slightly from 43.6% to 44.7%. In addition, the company's buyback significantly reduced diluted shares outstanding from 1,556.3 million in Q4 2023 to 1,516.7 million by Q4 2024, a reduction of 2.54%. The share repurchase cost $4.3 billion over the fiscal year as part of an $18 billion four-year program authorized by the board of directors since June 2022. Shares were repurchased over the previous year at an average cost of approximately $103/share. Thus, a silver lining during the selling is that the remaining 2-year buyback will retire considerably more shares given the lower stock price.

Moving on to "the bad," I would characterize the company's failure to innovate in recent years as befitting this category. A recent piece in the WSJ highlights the waning interest of the running community with Nike products. Despite avid interest in road-running since the pandemic, Nike has been conspicuously absent from road demos. For a company built on the reputation of the legendary American runner Steve Prefontaine, the lack of execution is concerning.

Following the pandemic, customers have been more engaged online than in brick and mortar stores, thus under performance of NIKE's digital brand was also concerning. On the earnings call, Matthew Friend, Nike's CFO reported that:

"NIKE Digital declined 10% in the quarter. Although our digital business has grown at an approximately 26% CAGR since fiscal 2019, we missed our Q4 plan on softer traffic, higher promotions, and lower sales of certain classic footwear franchises. More specifically, these franchises underperformed our overall digital business results in the quarter, especially in April and May, and continuing on into early June."

Matt continued onto the ugly part of the call:

"Now turning to our first quarter, we expect first quarter revenue to be down approximately 10%. This reflects more aggressive actions in managing our classic footwear franchises, continuing challenges on NIKE Digital, muted wholesale order books with newness not yet at scale, a softer outlook in greater China, and a number of quarter-specific timing factors. We expect first quarter gross margins to be in line with the full-year guidance."

The call continued with the CFO identifying three major factors behind the 10% revenue decline:

Foreign Exchange: The strength of the US dollar on foreign exchange has had a 1% impact versus 90 days prior.

The strength of the US dollar on foreign exchange has had a 1% impact versus 90 days prior. Softening Economy in China: China accounts for $1.74 billion or 13.4% of Nike's revenues. The softening Chinese economy has materially harmed Nike's revenues.

China accounts for $1.74 billion or 13.4% of Nike's revenues. The softening Chinese economy has materially harmed Nike's revenues. Impact on Total Digital: The slowdown in digital was attributed as a major component of the remaining revenue decrease, along with "key franchises across the total marketplace."

In total, the company expects revenue for the fiscal 2025 year to fall by "mid-single digits," after earlier guiding for overall sales growth this year. Clearly the business has meaningfully slowed down in the past 90 days and the market was not pleased. The company has a catalyst in the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer; however, the damage has been done and 2024 will certainly be a turnaround year.

Valuing Nike by Discounted Cash Flow

Today, it could be argued based on past growth and projections that Nike is becoming cheap, even with the prospect of an extended turnaround. This analysis depends on several factors, notably:

Projected Revenue Growth: The model expects a "single-digit" decline in Nike's revenue from $51.22 billion at its peak in fiscal 2024 to $49.15 billion in the coming year and continuing after this year to $47.94 billion. Coming off an historical 11.0% 3-year revenue growth CAGR, the model projects a rebound to last year's peak revenues two years thereafter. As a margin of safety, I am making the assumption that the forecast revenue decline will not be a blip on the radar and will take an additional year to hit bottom and two years thereafter to return to growth.

Net Balance Sheet Impact: Nike has a pristine balance sheet with little long-term debt and an AA- credit rating. The company has held leverage over the past 3 years at around 1.26x EBITDA, a low level evinced by the small 5.9% segment of debt in the overall capital structure.

Discount Rate: Interest rates remain elevated, and Nike's DCF valuation is dependent on the discount rate applied. The model assumes a cost of equity of 8.5%. Growth of 5% is assumed after peak revenue is reached until 2033, after which 3% growth is assumed. Expenses are assumed to scale with revenues (constant profit margins). This leads to a final mid-point valuation of $123.7 billion ($79/share).

DCF Analysis of Nike (Excel)

In total, Nike appears to have some margin of safety after the recent share price decline, even with relatively pessimistic growth assumptions. Therefore, on a valuation basis, I am constructive on the stock.

However, analyst expectations for growth still appear to be considerably above my expectations for the company. While analysts have reduced fiscal 2025 revenue forecasts to $49.15 billion, they are expected to rebound by fiscal 2026, hitting all-time high revenues of $52.32 billion. Revenue growth thereafter is projected to return to the high single digits. My gut tells me that Nike will take more than this length of time to reestablish record revenue.

Nike Revenue Growth Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Given the challenges that Nike faces, I am not expecting a robust and immediate turn-around. With analysts still expecting growth just beyond the current fiscal year, buyers of the stock today will still be disappointed until Nike returns to robust growth. If the current analyst forecasts need to be reduced moving forward, it will tend toward pushing the stock price lower.

Readers who agree with the analysts' expectations, should consider the stock to be a screaming buy at these prices, however, with the prospect of a prolonged turnaround, I am not planning to add to my small position, but will continue to watch the stock.

Conclusion

Since CEO John Donahoe took the helm of Nike in January 2020, Nike made robust inroads into e-commerce that have stalled in recent quarters. Furthermore, execution in the company's core business has been subpar, with some analysts questioning if management is up to the task of navigating this turnaround.

Following the disastrous earnings call this week, investors have the opportunity to purchase a wonderful company at a fair price, but I expect there is no hurry to do so as the company is in the midst of a painful turn-around. Buyers of Nike stock at the present time should have a very patient mindset.

As of this writing, the market capitalization of Nike is around $112.6 billion, putting the company at 2.19x sales of $51.36 billion and 19.75x earnings of $5.70 billion. While this is the very low end of valuation that has been available since 2012, it is a rather average valuation for the ten years before. Without growth, this is a fairly average valuation in today's market.

To take on the risk of a turnaround, I prefer very deep value and Nike is presently a hold rather than accumulate, but could become a buy if revenue growth returns at the present price or fundamentals do not become worse, but the stock trades lower into the high-sixty dollar range.

Nike Price to Sales and P/E since 2000 (Seeking Alpha)

Nike is a wonderful brand that I am confident will return to growth over time, however, investors and analysts are expecting high single digit revenue growth, while the company is guiding for mid-single digit revenue decline. Until this is resolved, I expect the stock to frustrate bulls for some time.