Amadeus IT Group: Unreasonable Reasons For Not Taking Off Yet

I rate Amadeus IT Group (OTCPK:AMADF) (OTCPK:AMADY) as a buy as the company keeps growing with a solid performance in revenues and profitability while almost recovering its pre-COVID levels in 2019 and 2024. However, since my last article in February 2024, the stock has not gone anywhere despite its good performance in the first quarter of 2024 and the good guidance for 2026 given by the management recently. I think that what is causing uncertainty in the market is that there was some news in 2023 related to a war between American Airlines (AAL) and the Global Distribution Systems (GDS) suppliers with the purpose that the carrier eliminates intermediaries to reduce costs while having better control in the relationship with its customers. Under this scenario, the market might assume that other carriers would follow American Airlines' moves, which might reduce the use of the GDS, and companies like Amadeus would face a disruption, knowing that its GDS business represents around 51% of its total sales. In this sense, I will provide information that proves that those fears are ill-founded, and that Amadeus is a very good long-term investment.

Context

Amadeus achieved revenue growth of 21.29% in FY 2023 YoY, 68% growth in net income, and 46.8% growth in operating income in the same period. In addition, in FY 2023, free cash flows (FCF) reached 1,195 million euros, surpassing the FCF generated in FY 2019, the pre-COVID-19 year, of 1,066 million euros. The growth of FCF was 36.84% in FY 2023 YoY.

statista

In the chart above, we can see that the number of passengers boarded in 2023 is slightly below the figure in 2019, which indicates that the sector is recovering its pre-COVID levels. In terms of the number of passengers boarded through Amadeus' GDS, that number had similar behavior, being 1,993 million in 2019 and 1,952 million in 2023.

Author

We can see in the table above how Amadeus' business performance is recovering its rock-solid metrics from the pre-COVID-19 levels. Returns of capital that are approaching levels between 20% and 30%, FCF margins already similar to those of the pre-COVID levels, and very acceptable debt levels. I would expect a normal deceleration of revenue growth, more similar to the company's growth before the pandemic.

In this sense, the management established recently a revenue growth expectation between 9% and 12% CAGR until 2026, with a dividend pay-out of between 40 and 50%. As of March 2024, Amadeus' revenue growth was 14% YoY, whereas the operating income grew 19% YoY, and EPS grew 23.2%. These are good signs that Amadeus keeps recovering from a very hard scenario like COVID-19; nevertheless, there is a factor that might be stopping investors from buying more shares of this high-quality company. I'll show you what I've found.

Airlines do not want GDS as an intermediary, but they do not have other viable alternatives

In 2023, American Airlines (AAL) wanted to remove 40% of its airfares from traditional retail channels; most of these traditional channels use the GDS from companies like Amadeus, Sabre (SABR), and Travelport. The main idea of American Airlines was to have better control over its own content and have a direct relationship with its customers.

We may think that this might be a problem for companies like Amadeus, as its GDS service represents around 51% of the company's total revenues, so that move from American Airlines could be a significant disruption. To the contrary, American Airlines is in favor of the New Distribution Capacity (NDC) system, which enables carriers to have a direct relationship without any intermediary like the GDS, with its customers enabling carriers to differentiate their products and services and offering travel sellers access to the full and rich air content of the airlines.

Now, one of the critical assumptions of the market might be that the GDS could be disrupted by the NDC system quickly, which might destroy Amadeus' market position globally; that's a wrong assumption. Remember that the GDS is a worldwide reservation system that connects travel bookers and suppliers such as airlines, hotels, cruisers, rental cars, etc. This system is like an outsourcing service for airlines for their distribution, so there is little room to differentiate the airlines' offers, which explains why the NDC was created.

The NDC was launched by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in 2012, and it has been implemented at a very slow pace in the airline industry since then. Amadeus is delivering its own NDC as an alternative to its own GDS, but the revenues associated with its NDC represent less than 10% of its total revenues. This is not because Amadeus has problems selling its NDC capabilities but because of problems associated with the data structure of each carrier. In other words, it's a structural problem for the whole industry.

Indeed, the travel sector has several sides, such as airlines, global distribution systems, travel management companies, online booking tools, corporate travel, and leisure travel. These sides are operationally and fundamentally connected in the industry, but the NDCs are not ready to connect each of these sides at the same time in each carrier. For instance, it's possible to offer capabilities from the NDC for one side of the industry, let's say leisure travel, but this leisure travel should be connected with hotel services, transport by land, etc., but the NDC is not able to connect all these sides at the same time under the same framework.

In addition, the travel industry is highly regulated, with strict standards and compliance requirements. In this sense, the slow and gradual pace of regulatory implementations and the low adoption of players in the industry have prevented the NDC from successful consolidation as well.

A harmonization of all the data structures from airlines can facilitate the development of other services and shopping, which can significantly elevate the travel experience. However, this harmonization might take several years, requiring time and money for airline carriers. These difficulties can be summarized by the opinion of an expert in the travel sector:

as chair of our Corporate Advisory Board at World Travel, Inc., I was able to recently witness firsthand a room full of influential travel buyers all shake their heads in disgust with the current climate of NDC, most electing to not participate in any display of NDC content to their travelers. Why? Because it completely breaks a systemic process that works well for them. For these reasons, I not only find it important, but borderline imperative, for the GDS technology gurus and their partners to become the Max Park of NDC.

These operational hurdles explain why the NDC has not been consolidated to replace the GDS in the last 10 years; it's a hard and time-consuming process that might take several years. In May 2024, American Airlines finally understood these enormous difficulties in using the NDC as the only distribution system for travel agencies.

I understand the need for companies like American Airlines to seek desperately new ways to reduce costs as the airline industry is extremely competitive with little room to make a differentiation, so a direct connection with their customers might help to build up loyalty over the long term, and the NDC is supposed to be that tool that would help airlines in that endeavor. Nevertheless, as I've shown previously, the NDC is not yet prepared to satisfy the full content of the airline's requirements.

Whether airlines like it or not, GDS is still a key tool for their distribution

I think that the companies that offer the GDS are best positioned to deliver the NDC gradually in the next few years. There is a growth expectation of around 7% CAGR in the next few years for the GDS market.

www.kbvresearch.com

Now, Amadeus is the leader in distribution, as its global market share reached 44% in 2019. I think that there is no data on the market share after 2019 as COVID-19 disrupted the whole industry. It's possible that we can see an update on the market share since 2025 when the sector surpasses its pre-COVID levels.

Statista

In this sense, Amadeus is in a privileged position to keep delivering the NDC, which is the future of the airline industry. Maybe some analysts thought that the NDC could easily replace the GDS services, leaving Amadeus in a new market like the NDC, where more competitors were getting into the airline industry, eroding Amadeus' market position in GDS and destroying its competitive advantages.

As you may notice, that's not the case. The NDC is a system that requires lots of resources to implement fully in the airline industry, so the GDS is still necessary, and Amadeus, given its worldwide presence and scale in the industry, has the resources to keep developing its NDC while offering its GDS services. Now, Amadeus has announced in the last call for Q1 2024 that the Amadeus NDC will be deployed to Expedia Group, as the CEO Luis Maroto pointed out:

In this regard, we are making progress with travel agency and the large online OTA space as well. In the travel agency side, as I was saying, Amadeus will be deploying NDC technology for one of the largest OTAs in the world, Expedia Group. Within the large OTA space in the U.S., Expedia joins the list of our NDC agreements with Priceline and Fareportal and other travel agencies worldwide such as Apple Leisure Group, Travix and Despegar.

As you may see, Amadeus is working on and expanding the NDC systems through agreements with very important OTAs.

Valuation

SA helps us see how Amadeus is trading with respect to its sector:

SA

The multiples show that Amadeus is more expensive; nevertheless, there are different sectors within the travel and tourism industry, for example, including companies like airline companies, which used to have lower multiples given the fierce competition in their sector compared to Amadeus' sector, which can be seen as an oligopoly.

As such, I will use the DCF, so I need to make conservative assumptions:

Outstanding shares: 459,835,390

FCF margins: 21% (average of the last 9 years before COVID; in 2023 the FCF margins reached 22%).

Revenue growth: 12% in 2024, 9% in 2025, and 8% in 2026 according to consensus

Cash as of March 2024: 1,522 million euros.

Debt as of March 2024: 3,349 million euros

Discounted rate: 9%.

FCF growth in perpetuity: 5% annual (FCF growth of 5.3% CAGR from 2011 to 2019)

Author

To find the perpetuity, we used the formula:

Perpetuity = FCF 2027/(discounted rate - g).

where g = FCF growth in perpetuity, which was assumed to be 5% annual.

With perpetuity, we calculate the present value of all the FCFs beyond 2026. Then, we calculate the enterprise value using the following:

Enterprise Value = Present Value of FCF (from 2024 to 2026) + Perpetuity + Cash - Total Debt.

Finally, the intrinsic value is calculated by taking the enterprise value and dividing it by the outstanding number of shares. In this way, we could get 79.76 euros per share under the assumptions presented. The management has given guidance for 2026, with a revenue growth expected of between 9% and 12% CAGR, which is achievable.

Author

In the table above, we can see that Amadeus does not allocate significant amounts of money for share buybacks recurrently, only in years when the management determines that the stock is cheap enough given its growth prospects. For instance, in FY2018, the stock dropped from its peak of 80 euros to a range of 61 and 62 euros per share, and the management decided to allocate 50.49% of its FCF for share buybacks.

In FY2023, Amadeus allocated again 51.30% of the FCF for share buybacks when the stock price fluctuated between 52 and 70 euros per share in that year. We're still in that range in 2024, so I would not be surprised if I saw a similar portion of the FCFs being spent on buybacks this year.

Risks

I think that a key risk in my thesis might be that there could be another overlooked factor that is impacting the stock right now. It's possible that in the current context, other companies that were thought to have an unbeatable moat are facing some sort of disruption by the AI or by a weaker moat than expected, causing biases among investors.

In my opinion, it's highly likely that the market is a bit scared about the disruption of Amadeus' business model, as American Airlines really decided to implement a strategy to avoid GDS services in its distribution. Nevertheless, as I've shown in this article, it's very hard for any airline company to operate its distribution without the GDS, given the significant limitations of the NDC.

In fact, a company with a very good position in the GDS industry like Amadeus has the upper hand to scale gradually its NDC services, and airline carriers do not have other choices to work with Amadeus; this reinforces my idea that Amadeus has a strong competitive advantage in its sector.

Another risk might be that the market is a bit reluctant to invest more in Amadeus as it was seen how its business model was disrupted by the COVID scenario, a situation that could be repeated in the future. However, there are more protocols and measures to reduce the chance of repeating the COVID scenario, and Amadeus has kept developing its hospitality business segment as a way to reduce its reliance on international flights. The hospitality business segment already represents around 16% of the total revenues; years ago, that segment was small and was part of the IT solutions segment.

Final Thoughts

In this article, I wanted to show what might be a reason why the stock is underperforming. I followed up on the stock since 2019 when it reached its peak of 80 euros per share before dropping around 60% after the news that COVID was expanding to Europe in the first months of 2020; in this sense, I followed up on all the actions taken by the management since then, which reinforces my perception that CEO Luis Maroto is shareholder-oriented while implementing a long-term strategy to avoid any disruption.

We've seen that the GDS is the dominant tool, even if airline carriers like American Airlines wanted to overcome the GDS services to reduce costs while having better control over their distribution. But as I've shown in this article, the NDC, which could be seen as the system of the future in the airline sector, is not yet prepared to have the full content that enables airline carriers to be connected with other players in the travel sector to offer a complete travel experience to their customers.

This is a process that might take several years, so, in the meantime, the GDS is the best alternative for airline companies to handle the distribution, and Amadeus has the upper hand to make this soft transition toward the NDC over the long haul given its worldwide presence with the GDS. At the same time, Amadeus has reinforced its relationships with airlines over the years with its IT solutions business segment, which turns out to be the most promising segment that will support future revenue growth in the next few years.

