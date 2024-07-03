Finding The Sweetspot Across The Yield Curve At 7-9% Yields

Jul. 03, 2024 2:31 AM ETRISR, OXSQZ, HTFC, SJNK, JNK, BGH, SDHY, IBHF, HRZN, HTFB, OXSQ, OXSQG
ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Many investors oversimplify the investment process with respect to duration by thinking about the concept on a single spectrum.
  • They also focus overly on today's yield rather than considering reinvestment risk as well as capital gains consequences.
  • We discuss two of these investment process shortcomings and highlight a number of attractive holdings in the context of the current market environment.
  • I do much more than just articles at Systematic Income: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

Income investors have many decisions to make in their allocation process. One of these decisions is where along the yield curve to allocate their marginal capital.

Many investors approach this by using the concept of duration relative to today's yield

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
11.48K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XFLT.PR.A, SJNK, PRIF.PR.H, OXSQZ, HTFC, SDHY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RISR--
FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF
OXSQZ--
Oxford Square Capital Corp. CAL NT 26
HTFC--
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation CAL NT 27
SJNK--
SPDR® Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF
JNK--
SPDR® Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News