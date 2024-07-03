Trump Rate Cuts? A Handful Of Stocks With Possible Convexity

Jul. 03, 2024 2:34 AM ETIBM, MDT, MSFT, DELL, O, MAA, VICI, PLD, ARE, AMT, SP500, QQQ, MAA.PR.I, IBM:CA, MSFT:CA, O.PR, PLDGP
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
4.63K Followers

Summary

  • Common stocks with owner earnings exceeding the risk-free rate are attractive investments in a rate cutting environment.
  • REITs with covered yields and FFO higher than risk-free rate offer a possible convexity on par with bonds.
  • The 2024 election seems to have swung in favor of a second Donald Trump Presidency after the first presidential debate, which could entail more rate cuts than anticipated in 2025.

Presidential election 2024 in United States of America

gguy44

Elections can have consequences when it comes to rates

After watching last Thursday's presidential debate, many thoughts circulated both traditional and social media. Some of the thoughts were polite and some were not so polite. Being the apolitical stoic

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
4.63K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter. I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula. I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. My working background is in private CRE financing. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBM, MDT, AMT, O, ARE, MAA, VICI, PLD, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. The author is not a licensed financial advisor, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), or any other financial professional. The content presented in this article is based on the author's personal opinions, research, and experiences, and it may not be suitable for your specific financial situation or needs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBM--
International Business Machines Corporation
MDT--
Medtronic plc
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
DELL--
Dell Technologies Inc.
O--
Realty Income Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News