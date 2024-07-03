Inflation Saga Far From Over: Services CPI In The Euro Area Refuses To Slow For 8th Month In A Row

Jul. 03, 2024 1:45 AM ET
Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.58K Followers

Summary

  • In the 20 countries that use the euro, inflation in services increased again by 4.1%, same increase as in May – and both were the highest since October.
  • On a month-to-month basis, services CPI jumped by 7.4% annualized and has been in that range and higher over the past five months.
  • Energy prices (gasoline, diesel, natural gas, electricity, etc.) have dropped sharply from their sky-high levels in 2022 and have leveled out on a year-over-year basis.

Sign and Inflation with Euro banknotes closeup

Santje09/iStock via Getty Images

Lagarde frets over surging labor costs feeding into services inflation.

In the 20 countries that use the euro, inflation in services increased again by 4.1%, the same increase as in May – and both were the highest since October. The

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.58K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News