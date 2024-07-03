Growing stacks of coins representing the power of investment compounding. ugurhan/E+ via Getty Images

The name of the game in dividend growth investing is twofold: 1) Buy quality companies and 2) Be patient enough to let them compound.

When given enough time to do their thing, great businesses can work miracles for dividend growth investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) is one example of this in action. A $10,000 investment in the defense contractor in March 2011 would now be worth almost $80,000 with dividends reinvested - - a 16.9% compound annual growth rate. For context, that is much more than the $54,000 that the same investment amount in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) would be worth today with dividends reinvested - - a 13.5% CAGR.

Today, I'm going to be initiating coverage in HII with a buy rating. I believe the company's leadership in a strategically vital area of national defense bodes well for future growth prospects. The balance sheet is also investment-grade. Dividend growth has been exceptional since HII began paying dividends in 2012. Finally, shares look to be somewhat undervalued right now.

A Pivotal Niche And Solid Financial Conditioning

HII was spun off from Northrop Grumman (NOC) in March 2011. Don't let that fool you, though: Tracing its corporate roots back to 1886, HII has a rich corporate history. Over the decades, the company has built itself into the nation's biggest shipbuilder.

HII posted $11.5 billion in total revenue in 2023 across three segments:

Ingalls: The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships for the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard. These include surface combatants, expeditionary warfare ships, amphibious assault ships, and national security cutters (HII is the sole builder of large multi-mission NSCs for the Coast Guard). This business contributed to $2.8 billion or 24% of total 2023 revenue (please note that these amounts/percentages don't perfectly foot because of $130 million in intersegment eliminations). Newport News: The Newport News business designs and constructs nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, and refuels and inactivates nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. Aside from General Dynamics (GD), this makes HII the only other company that is building nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy. This segment made up $6.1 billion or 53.5% of total 2023 revenue. Mission Technologies: The Mission Technologies segment provides fleet sustainment services, defensive and offensive cyberspace strategies and electronic warfare services, and artificial intelligence and machine learning applications to assist in battlefield decisions. This segment chipped in the remaining $2.7 billion or 23.6% (all details to this point were sourced from HII's most recent 10-K Filing).

HII shared its financial results for the first quarter on May 2 and it didn't disappoint. The company's total revenue climbed by 4.9% year-over-year to a first-quarter record of $2.8 billion during the quarter. For perspective, that was $20 million better than Seeking Alpha's analyst revenue consensus.

Strength in two of HII's three segments produced these results. For one, the company's Ingalls Shipbuilding segment revenue grew by 13.5% over the year-ago period to $655 million in the first quarter. That was driven by increased surface combatant and amphibious assault ship volumes. Lower volumes in the Legend class NSC program partially offset those tailwinds.

Secondly, HII's Mission Technologies segment revenue soared 20.2% year-over-year to $750 million for the first quarter. That exceptional growth was powered by volume growth in its C5ISR and cyber, electronic warfare, and space offerings.

Strong results in these two businesses were somewhat countered by a 4.8% decrease in Newport News Shipbuilding revenue to $1.4 billion during the first quarter. This was the result of reduced Virginia-class submarine and aircraft carrier volumes.

Moving to the bottom line, HII's diluted EPS surged 19.8% to $3.87 in the first quarter. For what it's worth, this was $0.35 ahead of Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus.

Improved operating efficiency led the company's net profit margin to expand by 60 basis points to 5.5% for the first quarter. Coupled with a 1% reduction in HII's diluted share count, this is how diluted EPS growth outpaced revenue growth during the quarter.

To be clear, 2024 will be a challenge to HII. The FAST Graphs analyst consensus is that diluted EPS will contract by 3.2% to $16.53 this year. That is because, according to fellow analyst Dhierin Bechai, Newport News Shipbuilding delivery delays are costing the company on both volume and margins.

Looking beyond this year, HII's growth outlook is respectable, though.

According to Bloomberg, U.S. defense discretionary spending is projected to rise by 0.9% to $850 billion in fiscal year 2025. Accounting for inflation, this is a reduction in real spending.

However, the priorities of U.S. defense spending remain firmly on the side of HII. Funding for the company's Columbia Class nuclear-powered submarines is expected to rocket 59% higher to $9.9 billion. The Navy is also funding one San Antonio Class warship in fiscal year 2025.

On top of the 3% growth in the quarter-end backlog to $48.4 billion, these are tangible catalysts for HII. For more color, this backlog is equivalent to over four years of revenue.

For these reasons, the FAST Graphs analyst consensus is that diluted EPS will rise by 14.2% to $18.88 in 2025. For 2026, another 12.9% growth in diluted EPS to $21.32 is anticipated.

HII is also financially sound. The company's interest coverage ratio was 8.8 in the first quarter. That provides a cushion to protect the company from the temporary downturn in profitability that will lie ahead in the next few quarters. This is why HII enjoys a BBB- credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to HII's Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release and HII's Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation).

Fair Value Could Be Around $270 A Share

Besides the headwinds that HII is facing this year, the company's future is otherwise quite promising. Shares also appear to be priced below my fair value estimate.

HII's current-year P/E ratio of 15 is just below its 10-year normal P/E ratio of 15.3 per FAST Graphs. Moving forward, I believe the 10-year normal P/E ratio remains a reasonable fair value multiple for the defense contractor. That's because the three-year annual diluted EPS growth forecast of 10% is in line with the 10-year average of 10.6%. This suggests that HII's fundamentals remain intact.

After this week, 2024 will be 51.9% complete. That means there is another 48.1% of the year and 51.9% of 2025 to come in the next 12 months. These weights are how I arrive at a 12-month forward diluted EPS input of $17.75.

Applying a 15.3 multiple, I get a fair value of $272 a share. Against the current $249 share price (as of July 2, 2024), that would be a 9% discount to fair value. If HII returned to fair value and met the growth consensus, it could deliver 38% cumulative total returns through 2026.

High-Single-Digit Annual Dividend Growth Potential

HII's 2.1% forward dividend yield is moderately above the industrial sector median forward yield of 1.5%. That's enough for a B grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant System for forward dividend yield.

Dividend growth has slowed to a mid-single-digit clip annually in the last few years. Yet, HII's dividend has compounded by 9.3% annually in the past five years. This is better than the sector median of 6.6%, which earns the defense contractor a B grade for five-year dividend CAGR from the Quant System.

In the long term, I expect HII's dividend growth to split the difference. That is why I anticipate that annual dividend growth will be around 7% annually. This will continue on an 11-year dividend growth streak, which is much more than the sector median of 2.3 years. That's enough for an A- grade for consecutive years of dividend growth from the Quant System.

HII's 32% EPS payout ratio is well below the 60% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies like to see from the industry, per the Zen Research Terminal.

Additionally, the company is projecting between $600 million and $700 million in free cash flow for 2024. Compared to approximately $204 million in dividends that will be paid during the year, this would be a 31.4% free cash flow payout ratio at the midpoint (info sourced from HII's Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation and HII's Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release). Each of these payout ratios should provide HII the flexibility to hand out decent dividend raises in the coming years.

Risks To Consider

HII is an intriguing business with attractive fundamentals, but it still has risks that are worth mentioning.

Customer concentration is probably the most notable risk facing the company. In 2023, 81% of HII's revenue came from the U.S. Navy. If HII is to keep growing, it will have to maintain a positive working relationship with the U.S. Government. Any inability to deliver projects on time could undermine the relationship the company has with said customer.

So far, the growing U.S. debt load hasn't had any more than a temporary impact on HII's operating results. This is because spending priorities remain positive toward the company in an otherwise slow-growing defense budget environment. If that changed, the company's fundamentals could be harmed.

Another risk to HII is the meaningful unionization rate of its workforce. As of December 31, 2023, 45% of its employees were covered by nine collective bargaining agreements and a site stabilization agreement.

If HII can't successfully renegotiate with these employees and their respective labor unions, its operations could be negatively impacted. Resolving any standoffs could require allocating more capital to higher wages, which could weigh on profit margins if productivity can't be accordingly improved.

A potential inability to resolve labor disputes with unionized employees could also make it more difficult to attract and retain qualified personnel in the future. If that happened, the business could be materially hurt as well.

Summary: A Quality Business For A Discounted Valuation

HII's status as the most established shipbuilder in the country makes it an interesting business. U.S. Government defense spending priorities also are a plus. HII's interest coverage ratio and investment-grade balance sheet help the investment case as well. Lastly, shares of the defense contractor could be discounted right now. This is why I'm beginning coverage in HII with a buy rating