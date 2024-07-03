Panama7

Introduction

I wanted to revisit HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) as it has been over a year since I last covered the company. In the first article, I gave it a hold rating, which I think was the right call since it has underperformed the broader market by a decent margin. In it, I argued that the company would be a good buy once the sentiment improves. Fast forward a year, and it seems to be improving due to the AI hype, which should bring a refresh cycle in the PC market, and given the company’s dominant position in the sector, it should capture decent growth. I am upgrading the company to a buy, as I am curious to see where the AI hype will lead us.

Briefly on Financial Performance

Regarding revenues, we can see a continuation of a downtrend persisting over 2023. The negative sentiment I have talked about in my previous article is still around, which is a surprise to no one. The PC market has been in a rut over the last two years, and from looking at the chart below, we may be seeing some bottoming out.

Seeking Alpha

Looking at margins, these have improved across the board over the last year, which is commendable given the tough macroeconomic environment and the negative sentiment of the industry. Most of the cost savings can be attributed to the overall improvement in logistics and commodity costs, as well as the company’s internal cost-cutting measures like simplifying the supply chain by reducing client’s SKUs to optimize the supplier ecosystem. So far, these measures have yielded some improvements, with further efficiencies to follow over the next couple of quarters.

Seeking Alpha

Continuing with efficiency and profitability, we can see the company’s ROA and ROE are still not very attractive, especially the company's ROE, which is negative and has been for a long while, ever since it separated from Hewlett and Packard Enterprises. With net earnings still below where they were historically, ROE continues to be negative, however, if the company’s bottom line continues to be positive that deficit should go away within a year or two.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of the company’s financial position currently, as of Q2 ’24, which was filed on May 29th ’24, the company’s cash position was around $2.5B against 9.3B in long-term debt. This number may deter some of the more cautious investors, but is the debt manageable? I like to look at the company’s interest coverage ratio to determine whether it is overleveraged or not. In this case, HPQ’s coverage ratio stood at around 6.6x as of FY23 and 6.3x as of Q2 ‘24, which is considered a healthy ratio. Analysts consider anything over 2x to be healthy. So, it is safe to say, the company is at no risk of insolvency.

Overall, the revenue declines seem to show some signs of recovery, and margins beginning to improve also, which could mean the end of the negative cycle in the end markets the company operates.

Comments on the Outlook

With the advent of AI, there is a lot of promise of a PC refresh cycle that will include on-device AI, which will spur the demand for such products. So far in 2024, we have seen a recovery in PC sales. The growth finally turned positive, but it is still very early in my opinion, and such a growth of around 3% is low. I don’t think it reflects the demand for AI-enabled devices correctly. Many companies that are involved in any way with AI, seeing revenues accelerate. I believe there will be a lot more demand for a refresh both in the consumer and commercial sides of the business. Everyone will want to have the latest technology to experiment with and get a feel for it, so a 3% growth is just the beginning. I’m expecting this growth to accelerate. It is a little early to tell how fast it is going to grow, but after two consecutive years of double-digit declines, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see double-digit growth over the next couple of years. This PC refresh cycle should help the company’s top-line growth over the next couple of years as long as it can maintain its market share or gain more, but I think it would be hard to take over from Lenovo.

Counterpoint Research expects around 45% of new PC shipments in 2024 will have AI capabilities, with further acceleration in 2025-2026, just as I am expecting it to accelerate.

So, it looks like the PC and laptop markets are poised for a recovery, which shouldn’t be hard due to easy y/y comparisons when the market saw massive declines. No one is forecasting a 10% growth in the sector, and I understand why. We don’t know how well these AI-enabled devices will be received by the masses and whether they will find a use for it.

Canalys

Every PC company is getting in on the AI hype, expecting decent sales numbers for the foreseeable future as the markets rebound. So, does that mean it is all priced in? The company’s share price surged since the beginning of May, close to $40 a share at one point, which is around 43% in just a month. Over the following month, the company’s share price retreated around 13% from its highs, which could indicate people may have overreacted, and some consolidation is warranted until we see some more numbers over the next quarter or two. Let’s look at an updated valuation model to see how my assumptions changed in the last year.

Valuation

For the model, as usual, I went with somewhat conservative estimates of the company’s future performance. That way, I am getting a decent margin of safety, and it is better to be safe than sorry in such situations where actual money investments are involved.

For the revenue growth, I went with around 3% CAGR over the next decade. For FY24, I am forecasting zero growth mainly because the first half of the year showed a slight recovery in Q2, so the next two quarters may cancel out the first two. After that, I decided to go with a slight rebound of around 5% for the next few years, driven by the refresh cycle and stronger demand for AI-enabled devices. I am not forecasting huge growth here because I would need to see more numbers coming out from reputable sources on PC sales before jumping the gun and being over-optimistic. The growth will taper off to around 2% by FY32. I am also modeling a more optimistic case and a more conservative case, to give myself a range of possible outcomes.

Author

In terms of margins, I decided to keep this static for the model, to give myself more room for error in my estimates, rather than showing improvements going forward. In the base case scenario, the company’s EPS will see around 4% average annual growth, which I think is on the more conservative end. Analysts are forecasting similar EPS growth.

Author

For the DCF model, I used the company’s WACC of around 8% as my discount rate and a 1.5% terminal growth rate. Furthermore, I am adding a discount of 30% to the final intrinsic value calculation to be extra cautious and give myself more room for error in my estimates above.

Author

With that said, HPQ’s intrinsic value is around $40 a share, which means even after the run-up, the company is still trading at a discount to its fair value.

Author

You may notice the large range of the company’s possible share price outcome. This depends on the company’s ability to even slightly improve its margins over the long term, around 75bps in my model, either up or down. So, the company’s fair value might change drastically if it can improve or become less efficient. I would need to see more quarters to determine which way the company is headed.

Risks

The biggest risk is that AI-enabled devices are not going to be as popular as predicted, which will lead to lackluster top-line growth for HPQ. Maybe for the next couple of quarters, the company will see some growth, but after a while, it will dwindle as consumers realize AI isn’t all that needed in day-to-day applications. However, it is early to predict, and I would like to see some actual numbers to support such risk.

Competition from other manufacturers like Lenovo or Apple (AAPL) may introduce better products and take the market share away from HP, which will lead to the company’s continual lackluster top-line performance.

The company’s share price experienced quite a surge in May, which may consolidate for a while and even continue to decline as it has over the last month as we get more news on the company's performance, if it is underwhelming, I expect further profit taking and lower share prices.

The overall uncertainty of the economy may lead to further volatility in the markets. The broader markets are at all-time highs fueled by AI hype, and if any of the major players report a substantial slowdown in AI-related revenue, I am expecting a decent pullback.

Closing Comments

Nevertheless, I believe my model is conservative enough to warrant an upgrade to a buy, coupled with the potential of the PC refresh cycle, and that the company needs only very minimal efficiency and profitability improvements, I think it is still not a bad time to start a position. The company’s market share in the industry is robust and only second to Lenovo, I believe this will help capture a decent rebound in the PC market, which has been plagued with high inventory levels and macroeconomic uncertainties that softened the demand in the last two years. With the advent of AI-enabled devices. I am curious to see how the demand for these products develops, and whether they will be the catalyst that all the PC manufacturers hope they will be.

Do be cautious though, as we are at frothy valuations broadly speaking and even if it seems like the company is a deal, it can always go lower, however, if you do believe in the company’s potential, a lower price just means a better deal for the long run.