Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in precise gene editing that develops allogeneic therapies for serious conditions. For instance, CRBU’s solutions help with hematologic cancer and autoimmune diseases. Unlike autologous therapies that require harvesting and modifying a patient's cells, allogeneic treatments use donor cells. This allows for off-the-shelf availability and consistent product quality. Through CRBU’s proprietary CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA [chRDNA] technology, CB-010, CB-011, and CB-012 were developed, all in Phase 1 clinical trials. CRBU’s leading product is CB-010, which has promising results that require additional testing of partial HLA matching effectiveness. I believe CRBU’s depressed stock price, relative undervaluation, and potentially superior competitive profile in a sizeable TAM justify its risks. This is why I deem it a speculative “strong buy” in biotech.

CAR-T and CB-010: Business Overview

Caribou Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in precise gene editing to develop allogeneic therapies. Allogeneic treatments use cells from a donor rather than the patient’s. Essentially, these are off-the-shell because they do not require the extra time and expenses spent for autologous therapies, where the patient's cells are the ones harvested and modified. The benefit of donor-derived T cells over autologous therapies is immediate availability because they can be produced in advance. Moreover, this alternative permits standard and consistent products that are unaffected by prior therapies and disease effects.

The company’s proprietary CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA [chRDNA] gene-editing technology uses CRISPR guides with DNA and RNA to improve the treatments' precision, safety, and efficacy. The chRDNA guides are designed to have reduced affinity for untargeted sequences. When a mismatch is found, the enzyme that cuts the DNA, Cas nuclease, can't attach to the off-target DNA, preventing unintended editing.

Source: Corporate Presentation. May 2024.

CRBU’s pipeline includes the drug candidates CB-010, CB-011, and CB-012 in the blood cancer program. CB-010 is also being studied for autoimmune diseases, with a trial that researches lupus nephritis [LN] and extrarenal lupus [ERL]. The drugs are in phase 1, with three ongoing clinical trials. Furthermore, CB-010 is also in clinical trials for LN and ERL. CRBU knocks out the TRAC gene to remove the T cell receptor and inserts an anti-CD19 CAR into the TRAC gene. PD-1 is inactivated to avoid premature CAR-T cell exhaustion, thereby improving the CAR-T anti-tumor activity.

Evercore’s Downgrade: A Potential Opportunity

Nevertheless, it’s worth mentioning that there might be challenges related to the complexity of managing multiple stock products for CRBU’s HLA (human leukocyte antigen) strategy. Analysts at Evercore noted that CRBU requires “~13 different stock products to service 90% of patients, which will certainly increase COGS, but the team suggests is manageable.” The stock dropped considerably due to Evercore’s substantial price target downgrade from $13 to $3.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

CRBU uses approximately 13 stock products to produce its allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies. The company must select donor cells sharing some HLA alleles with the patient to reduce the risk of immune rejection. Multiple versions of the treatments are necessary to tailor different HLA profiles in the patient population. The complexity of managing this inventory has cost implications and may impact profitability.

However, I think such a downgrade is puzzling. While it’s true that CRBU might have higher COGS due to its approach, it’s also possible that its increased effectiveness and safety could justify a higher entry price if such higher COGS materialize. I understand competitiveness concerns, but if a product is superior, it’s reasonable to demand a higher price, which would counter the rationale for such a marked downgrade.

Source: Corporate Presentation. May 2024.

Moreover, CB-010 is CRBU’s leading drug candidate in allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy for treating relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma [r/r B-NHL]. CD19 is a protein found on the surface of B cells, including cancerous ones. This treatment has a PD-1 knockout genome-editing strategy. PD-1 is a checkpoint protein that, when inactivated, can stop premature exhaustion of Chimeric Antigen Receptor T [CAR-T] cells. These cells are a type of immunotherapy used to treat blood cancer. PD-1 inactivation extends their anti-cancerous effect. CAR-T cells are white blood cells engineered for chimeric antigen receptors [CARs], enabling T cells to identify and bind to specific proteins (CD19) on cancerous cell surfaces and kill them through cytotoxic substances.

For context, CRBU’s CB-010 achieved a 92% Overall Response Rate [ORR] in patients with ≥4 HLA matches. Similar competitors such as Yescarta and Kymriah had ORRs of 83% and 53%, respectively. Moreover, CB-010 showed 57% CRS incidence (no grade 3 or higher) and no GvHD. In contrast, Yescarta has a 90% CRS incidence. Kymriah’s clinical trials also showed 77% CRS incidence (48% grade 3 or higher). So overall, CRBU’s CB-010 seems more effective and safer than Yescarta and Kymriah. This suggests CB-010 is a superior drug and could justify a higher price tag if it needs to offset higher COGS, explaining away Evercore’s concerns.

Beyond CB-010: Pipeline and CAR-T Therapy Concerns

Similarly, CB-011 is an anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma [r/r MM]. This therapy involves four edits. First, 1) the TRAC gene is knocked out to remove the T cell receptor, reducing the risk of graft-versus-host disease [GvHD]. It also requires a 2) humanized anti-BCMA CAR is inserted into the TRAC gene to allow BCMA to be targeted on myeloma cells and a 3) gene encoding a B2M–HLA-E-peptide fusion is inserted into the B2M gene to avoid the immune system rejecting the CAR-T cells. The 4) endogenous B2M gene is inactivated to reduce immune system rejection. These genetic modifications result in an effective and long-lasting therapy for multiple myeloma patients who have not responded to other treatments.

Moreover, CB-012 is an allogeneic anti-CLL-1 CAR-T cell therapy for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia [r/r AML]. Its manufacturing requires five edits. First, 1) knocking out the TRAC gene to remove the T cell receptor to minimize GvHD. Then, 2) inserting human anti-CLL-1 CAR into the TRAC gene enables the T cells to bind and destroy AML cells expressing CLL-1 to avoid normal stem cells and side effects. Here, 3) PD-1 is also inactivated to extend CAR-T’s anti-cancerous activity. Then, 4) B2M–HLA-E-peptide fusion is inserted into the B2M gene to help the CAR-T cells evade the immune system, and 5) the final edit inactivates the endogenous B2M gene to avoid immune rejection.

Source: Corporate Presentation. May 2024.

Overall, CRBU therapies involve refined genetic transformations to improve antitumor activity, reduce immune rejection, and extend the action of CAR-T cells. However, as I previously noted, on June 03, 2024, CRBU’s stock price dropped a significant 30% due to its Antler trial phase 1 data for the CB-010. CRBU’s HLA matching strategy relates to donors who share part of the HLA alleles with the patient. There is a balance where the donor cells are similar to the patient’s cells, reducing immune rejection risks. But at the same time, donors must be different enough to produce an effective anti-tumor response. This shows the complexity of such CAR-T treatments, but I don’t think it’s unsurmountable for CRBU.

Nevertheless, this uncertainty extends to CRBU’s drug candidates, CB-011 and CB-012. Different targets may have different outcomes on their partial HLA matching strategy. Each treatment involves unique gene editing, and its effectiveness may vary according to each specification and its interaction with the immune system. It’s also possible that CB-010’s promising results may translate into CB-011 and CB-012 due to partial HLA matching limitations.

Relatively Undervalued: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, CRBU trades at a $143.6 million market cap. This makes the company a microcap biotech, which, coupled with its IP comprised of Phase 1 drugs, increases its inherently speculative nature. CRBU’s balance sheet has $294.0 million in cash and equivalents plus short-term marketable securities. It also has $51.9 million in long-term marketable securities. I estimate its latest quarterly cash burn was $40.1 million by adding its CFOs, CAPEX, and purchase of intangibles. Thus, its yearly cash burn rate is $160.4 million, implying a cash runway of about 2.2 years. This aligns with the company’s expectation of enough cash runway until Q1 2026.

Moreover, its book value is $343.3 million. This is because CRBU has just $63.5 million in total liabilities and no financial debt (mostly operating leases and accrued expenses). Thus, its P/B ratio is 0.4, which is self-evidently cheap but might reflect the recent market skepticism provoked by Evercore’s massive downgrade. For context, CRBU’s sector median P/B is 2.3, so it's arguably undervalued relative to peers.

NHL, MM, and AML are part of the broader Hematology market. (Source: Mordor Intelligence.)

Additionally, it’s worth considering CRBU’s potential market. NHL, MM, and AML are significant components of the broader Hematology market, estimated to grow to $97.7 billion by 2029 (Mordor Intelligence). This means that even with CB-010’s potentially higher price, the company could likely find a sizeable niche willing to pay a premium for increased effectiveness and safety. Thus, given the company’s undervalued P/B multiple relative to peers and enough resources for the foreseeable future, I lean bullish on CRBU’s prospects. Hence, I rate CRBU a “strong buy,” particularly because I believe Evercore’s downgrade scared investors and created an unusually compelling entry price.

Investment Caveats: Risk Analysis

Nevertheless, there are still significant risks to this investment. CRBU is a highly speculative biotech, and its early clinical trials are promising but do not guarantee future results. Moreover, the seemingly superior profile of CB-010 may not hold up in later Phase 2 and 3 trials, which would significantly worsen its competitive profile. This would be particularly concerning given that CRBU’s COGS will likely be higher than its competitors’ costs due to handling several stock products for its HLA approach.

CRBU’s stock decline could provide a compelling entry price for new investors. (Source: TradingView.)

Additionally, while I reckon CRBU has enough resources for the foreseeable future, I don’t think it’ll be enough to fund its research to a potential FDA approval. Its IP is in too early stages to make it through Phases 2 and 3 by Q1 2026, so it’s probable that CRBU will face some dilution by then. However, if CRBU’s research has progressed as expected, its stock price may reflect this, mitigating future dilutive issuances. Plus, I think the company’s depressed valuation and sizeable TAM hold considerable upside potential if they’re successful, which is why CRBU ultimately justifies its risks.

Speculative but Worth the Risk: Conclusion

Overall, I think CRBU’s approach is promising. Recent trial data shows CB-010 could be significantly safer and more effective than its competitors. However, its HLA strategy requires more stock products, which could translate into higher COGS. However, I believe that even if that occurs, CRBU could justify a higher price tag for CB-010 and offset that cost delta through its superior offering. Nevertheless, I reckon there are still clinical trial risks in CRBU as its research remains mostly in Phase 1. On balance, I think CRBU’s depressed stock price, relative undervaluation, and potentially superior competitive profile in a sizeable TAM justify its risks. Hence, I rate CRBU a “strong buy” for speculative investors seeking biotech exposure.