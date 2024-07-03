High-Growth High-Yields: The More They Drop, The More I Buy

z1b

One of my favorite things about investing in dividend stocks (SCHD) is that every so often, the market overlooks companies that have extremely attractive combinations of a high current yield, high growth, a strong balance sheet, a durable business model that generates sticky, defensive, inflation-resistant revenues, and a durable competitive advantage. Recently, the market has sold off several of these stocks. In this article, I'm going to share three of them that I've been buying aggressively on the dip.

High-Yield, High-Growth Stock #1

The first stock is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)(BIPC). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a long and storied track record of generating very strong and consistent dividend growth, as - since 2009 - it has generated a 15% FFO per unit CAGR and a 9% distribution per unit CAGR. Additionally, since its inception, it has delivered a 15% total return CAGR compared to a 7% total return CAGR for the Alerian MLP index (AMLP) and the S&P Utilities index (XLU) over that same period of time.

On top of that, it has numerous strengths such as global diversification with significant exposure to North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific where it owns mission-critical, competitive-position, and highly contracted quality assets and enjoys deep business relationships and operating expertise through its sponsorship by Brookfield (BN)(BAM). Its portfolio is well-diversified by sector with 10% (and rapidly growing) exposure to data, 28% exposure to utilities, 41% exposure to transportation, and 21% exposure to midstream infrastructure.

BIP is investing particularly aggressively in the artificial intelligence boom through its data business, which management expects to generate 20% plus annualized total returns and should serve as a major growth catalyst moving forward. In fact, Wall Street analysts forecast that Brookfield will grow its distribution at around a 7% CAGR through 2028, while growing its FFO per unit at a near 13% CAGR over that same period. Taken with its BBB+ credit rating, well-laddered debt maturity profile, significant inflation indexation in its contracts, and a near 6% forward dividend yield along with a priced AFFO ratio of 10.9 times, well below its 14.9 three-year average and 15.8 five-year average priced AFFO multiple, BIP offers an exceptionally attractive risk-reward profile. Combining its current yield, growth profile, and valuation multiple expansion potential with a strong balance sheet and defensive business model, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a highly compelling investment right now that I have no problem with doubling down on as its unit price declines.

High-Yield, High-Growth Stock #2

The second company I will discuss today is Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)(BEPC), which is similarly modeled to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (and is similarly managed by BAM/BN) but focuses on renewable power infrastructure. Brookfield Renewable Partners also has a similarly attractive diversification in its business model as it operates across the globe with a presence in 20 countries and has significant capital allocated to North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Additionally, it is well diversified by renewable power assets, with its crown jewel hydropower portfolio supplemented by growing wind and solar businesses as well as distributed energy and storage solutions. Brookfield Renewable also owns a global nuclear services business and has a huge development pipeline that should fuel growth for years to come.

Brookfield Renewable has a tremendous track record of growing FFO per unit at a 12% CAGR since 2016 while growing its distribution at a 6% CAGR over the course of its history. This growth is highly likely to continue moving forward, as it has recently signed a huge contract with Microsoft (MSFT) to provide renewable power to fund its artificial intelligence investments for years to come. Moving forward, it has a highly visible path to generating over 10% per year in FFO per unit growth and analysts currently forecast its distribution per share to grow at over 5% per year while growing its AFFO at a 10% CAGR over that period.

Additionally, its balance sheet is very strong and quite agnostic to interest rate volatility and inflation as its BBB+ credit rating indicates, with roughly 70% of its revenues indexed to inflation, 90% of its revenues contracted for an average of 13 years, and 95% of its debt fixed with an average term to maturity of 12 years. On top of that, its valuation is quite attractive with a 5.8% forward distribution yield and a priced AFFO of 14.1 times, which compares very favorably to its three-year average of 20.2 times and its five-year average of 21.4 times. Overall, it has a very attractive risk-reward profile with high total return potential between its yield, growth, and valuation multiple expansion potential alongside its relatively low-risk profile.

High-Yield, High-Growth Stock #3

The third highly attractive high-growth, high-yield opportunity that I've been buying aggressively recently is Patria Investments (PAX). It is a leading alternative asset manager in Latin America with a near 6% expected forward dividend yield and trades at a 7.9 times price-to-earnings ratio, which is very cheap compared to its peers (for example, Blackstone (BX) trades at roughly three times that P/E ratio). Patria's own historical average price-to-earnings ratio is 12.1 times, indicating a significant valuation multiple expansion upside potential.

Additionally, management is forecasting a 20% plus earnings per share CAGR in the coming years, and analysts expect it to grow at a 21.3% CAGR over the next few years, with the dividend expected to grow at a similar pace. The balance sheet is also in strong shape with relatively low debt, and management is allocating all of its net accrued performance fees, which currently sit at $3.40 per share (roughly 28% of the current market cap) towards repaying its debt and funding additional acquisitions without having to take out debt or issue excess equity. This will turbocharge its growth and strengthen its moat as it continues to consolidate the very fragmented sector in Latin America. Combining its robust growth, high yield, and relatively low risk since its fee revenues are fairly sticky and its underlying businesses are fairly defensive, the risk-reward profile here is also exceptionally attractive.

Investor Takeaway

By combining these three highly compelling picks — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Patria Investments — investors can achieve the best of both worlds with high yield, high growth, and moderate to low risk. If interest rates drop later this year or next year, all three of these stocks will likely soar higher. However, even if interest rates don't fall meaningfully for several years to come, all three of these businesses are well positioned to continue paying out their attractive current yields and continue growing at a solid clip, thereby still delivering attractive long-term total returns. Even if the economy slides into recession and interest rates don't fall, these businesses all have the defensive makeup necessary to continue generating fairly stable cash flows and support their distributions along with some continued growth. As a result, the more they drop, the more I buy.