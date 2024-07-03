RunPhoto

Investment Thesis

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) recently highlighted a weak earnings report in my opinion, with a significant revenue miss of $228.45 million. Adjusted EBITDA came in lower at $23.6 million compared to a much higher $31.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, highlighting a 25% decrease YoY. I believe these weak fundamentals highlight a potential risk to the distribution, and warn investors to be careful about their ownership of this stock. As a result, I rate shares as a hold and would recommend investors wait for things to get better before buying in at this point.

Company Overview

CrossAmerica Partners "is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, operator of convenience stores, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels" according to its website. They distribute both branded and unbranded fuel to over 1800 locations, and serve 34 states across America.

The company operates in two segments: wholesale and retail. Their wholesale segment includes partnerships with major oil companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM), Shell (SHEL), and BP (BP). As the middleman distributor, they buy fuel in bulk from the oil companies and distribute the fuel through their supply chain to America's gas stations.

The retail segment refers to the "sale of convenience merchandise items at company operated sites and the retail sale of motor fuel at company operated and commission sites" according to the annual report. In other words, the convenience stores and gas stations that the company both owns and rents across America make up their retail revenues.

As a partnership, the company prioritizes distributions for their investors and a steady cash flow. Yield investors who like a steady income might like the stock because it is a relatively steady business that is pretty resistant to recessions in my view. Their fundamental results are affected by oil prices and demand for gasoline, as the amount of traffic that comes in to their gas stations drives their sales.

I think the partnership is quite attractive because of its strong track record of paying nice distributions while having an aligned management team. However, the recent quarterly earnings report highlights some weakness in the business, which makes me reluctant to rate shares as a buy. Given some pressure on the distributions, I think it's better to wait and see for improvements before buying.

Distribution Coverage Weakens

CrossAmerica Partners reported Q1 2024 earnings on May 8, 2024 with a somewhat weak quarter in my view,

Reported First Quarter 2024 Net Loss of $17.5 million that includes a $15.9 million loss on lease terminations with Applegreen, Adjusted EBITDA of $23.6 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $11.7 million compared to a Net Loss of $1.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $31.7 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $19.1 million for the First Quarter 2023

Seeking Alpha

Investors can see that the adjusted EBITDA is much lower YoY, as well as the distributable cash flow. Both numbers are down quite significantly, which leads me to worry about the distributions. Management cites a "difficult operating environment, with generally increasing fuel prices that resulted in lower margins along with industrywide lower overall demand for both fuel and merchandise".

In particular, high oil prices continue to be a headwind for the company because it has gotten more expensive to buy fuel, which has eaten into wholesale margins. The quarter also highlighted some negative news around their wholesale segment,

During the first quarter 2024, CrossAmerica’s wholesale segment gross profit decreased 14% compared to the first quarter 2023. This was driven by a decline in motor fuel and rent gross profit primarily due to the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites and a net loss of independent dealer contracts.

To me, a "net loss of independent dealer contracts" signals the strategic shift away from independent dealers and more to company owned sites that increases the flexibility and control management has over their assets. However, in the short-term this transition can put a dent in earnings which makes the financials look poor. Ultimately, the first quarter earnings were hurt by a variety of factors which are putting some pressure on distribution coverage.

Mounting Debts May Pressure Distributions

Another reason why I'm worried about the distribution coverage is the long-term debt the company has on their balance sheet. Leverage has risen in the last quarterly earnings report, from 4.21x to 4.49x. This modest increase has me worried that in order to cover the distribution the company is resorting to borrowing, which is not a good sign in my opinion.

With rising interest rates, going forward, cheap debts are a thing of the past in my opinion. Therefore, investors should not rely too much on past distribution coverage because the economic environment has changed due to higher interest rates. Going forward, it is more possible that distributions are under pressure, as the company has seen long-term debt risen from $511 million in 2020 to $789 million for the past TTM.

The good news is that the effective interest rate is still manageable, at 5.1% for the quarter. According to the earnings transcript,

Our cash interest expense was relatively flat over year with our higher credit facility balance being offset by the positive rate savings we experienced from the interest rate swaps we entered into during the second and fourth quarters of last year. Our effective interest rate on the capital credit facility during the first quarter was approximately 5.1%, which is very attractive given today's interest rate environment.

So while long-term debt has risen over the past few years, it seems that the company is still managing their interest expenses well with swaps to hedge for interest rate risk. The company has prepared well for a rise in interest expenses with a swap portfolio that provides "certainty and savings in today's rate environment". My conclusion is that although management has been good about hedging for a rise in interest expense, long-term the reliance on leverage may put distributions at risk as more and more of the cash flow must be used to service interest on their debts.

Valuation - $20 Fair Value

I think the market got this one right, and assign a fair value of $20 close to its current stock price. The 10% distribution yield is very attractive but comes with a higher degree of risk in my opinion. So, I think a hold rating is appropriate because collecting the distribution is favorable, but the stock will likely trade sideways for the remainder of 2024.

Assuming operating cash flows can stay at around $110 million, I believe capex will grow to a peak of $40 million for the next few years. This is because the company has demonstrated they want to grow with "investments in the forecourt and backward of our newly converted company-operated locations as well as certain targeted dispenser investments" as mentioned in the earnings transcript.

So, free cash flow is likely going to stay at around $70 million for the next few years, as the company has demonstrated its strategic focus on maintaining stable cash flows in the past. Divide $70 million by shares outstanding of 38 million gets me $1.84 EPS. Apply a 10x FCF multiple gets me $20 per share fair value, rounded up.

While the first quarter was tough, I believe investors should wait for improvements before buying additional shares. I see the strategy of opening more company-operated retail locations as a positive to long-term growth, but at least in the near-term it's pressuring distributions quite a bit. Bullish signals that would increase investor confidence would be a rebound in adjusted EBITDA, distribution coverage ratios, and higher wholesale margins. As a result, investors should wait and see more evidence before investing in my view.

Risks

The company faces a number of risks from high oil prices, lower gasoline demand, a shift to EVs disrupting the industry, and rising rates increasing the cost of debt on their balance sheet. A cut in distributions may cause investors to lose confidence in the stock and bail out, causing shares to plummet. So, investors should be careful about the distribution coverage here, as there are many factors that put distributions at risk.

I see the long-term shift to electric vehicles as a risk, as it reduces the demand dramatically for gas. Although now gas is still largely relevant, in the future the flood of EVs roaming America's streets puts this company at risk of being irrelevant. Furthermore, as a distributor of fuel, they are heavily reliant on oil companies for branded fuel. This overreliance could be a risk if oil companies decide to vertically integrate and become their own distributor, removing the need for CrossAmerica entirely.

After reviewing their Real Estate section on their website, I noticed an unusually large amount of real estate for sale or for lease, which makes me think some of their real estate may not be as valuable as they state on their books. Many of these locations look pretty ugly to me, and the real estate looks unwanted by the market. Therefore, it's possible that the PPE net on their books could face potential write-downs if the accounting standards dictate a necessary impairment due to unfavorable market conditions.

Hold CrossAmerica

I see no reason to buy or sell here, so the correct rating to me is a hold. The company is quite fine with good management that shows to be capable in hedging interest rate risk, managing cash flows, and acquiring relevant assets to grow. The drop in distribution coverage has got me a little worried, but nothing to panic over in my view. Investors may want to wait and see for things to get better before adding or buying a position here, so I see shares as fairly valued with a somewhat risky distribution yield.