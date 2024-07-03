Apple: Chances Of AI Success

Summary

  • Apple's new Apple Intelligence features could prompt many users to upgrade their older models, potentially driving a major sales Supercycle.
  • Despite higher PE ratios (34X vs. pre-pandemic 15x), Apple's valuation reflects strong fundamentals and growing service revenue.
  • Increased R&D spending, especially on AI and VR, could yield long-term benefits, but investors might want to continue watching the impact on profitability.

Investment Thesis

My iPhone X, which I purchased in 2017 when Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) (NEOE:AAPL:CA) first rolled out the face recognition feature, has been with me through thick and thin. I did change a broken screen a few

Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

