Whirlpool: Even If Acquisition Is Not On The Table, It's A Good Time To Buy

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
2.24K Followers

Summary

  • Whirlpool may be acquired by Bosch, causing a 12% spike in share price.
  • Company's financial performance shows rebound in revenues and margins, with focus on cost improvements.
  • Even if the acquisition is not on the table, the company is at a decent price where it is worth taking a risk on the long-term outlook.
  • Upgrading the company to a buy.

Clean laundry basket over the washing machine.

Osvaldo Maldonado/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) has been in the rumor news recently that it may be acquired by another company. I wanted to revisit the company as it has come down to my fair value target set

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
2.24K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WHR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WHR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News