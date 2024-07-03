French First-Round Elections: Le Pen's Party Scratches At The Majority

Jul. 03, 2024 4:15 AM ETHEDJ
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.46K Followers

Summary

  • Marine Le Pen’s National Rally secured the highest share of votes in the first round of the French parliamentary elections, suggesting potential gridlock in parliament or a need for Macron to share governing responsibilities with RN.
  • France’s significant fiscal challenges, including a budget deficit of -5.5% of GDP in 2023, are exacerbated by the expansionary fiscal policies proposed by both far-right and left coalitions, straining its relationship with the European Union.
  • The snap elections have led to market dislocations, and investors are advised to focus on global businesses with significant revenue from outside Europe to mitigate the impact of local political shocks.

National Assembly in Paris

aristotoo

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA & Aneeka Gupta

Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) and its allies dominated the first round of voting Sunday, locking up 33.2% of the vote. The New Popular Front, formed by left-wing parties, got 28%, while the parties supporting President Macron got 20.8%. Overall

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.46K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HEDJ--
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News