Summary

I am positive on Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB). My summarized thesis is that SMWB is a leading player in the industry, which enables it to benefit from the growing digitalization of businesses. Its competitive advantage stems from its ability to source and synthesize data and from its historical datasets, which were created multiple years ago. Looking ahead, as growth has reaccelerated in recent quarters, with various operating metrics turning positive, I expect SMWB to continue seeing growth recover.

Company overview

SMWB

Most readers would be familiar with what SMWB does, as it appears from time to time during an investment research process. SMWB is a digital analytics platform that focuses on providing web traffic data and analysis to businesses across multiple industries. There are five key product lines: digital research, digital marketing, shoppers, sales, and investor intelligence (as shown above), and they basically help users acquire the right market intelligence. As of FY23, SMWB generated $218 million in revenue, $171 million in gross profit, and was not profitable (adj EBIT margin of -2%). However, on a quarterly basis, since 3Q23, SMWB has reported a positive adj. EBIT margin of 2% (8.4% in 4Q23 and 4.7% in 1Q24).

Leading player for market intelligence

SMWB

As a leading player in this industry, SMWB should continue to benefit from the secular tailwind of digitalization. In the physical world, companies and investors rely on point-of-sale data and a range of traditional market research. But as more companies are shifting to acquiring revenue through digital channels (e.g., e-commerce, subscriptions, digital ads, etc.), traditional methods simply do not work as effectively anymore. In the digital world, data is much more modular, which means there is a lot more data and analytics that can be conducted to gain insights. For instance, it is a lot easier to gain a sense of market share, figure out traffic sources so that businesses can tweak their marketing messaging, know consumers; device preferences so as to better adjust webpage or app format, etc.

SMWB SMWB

This is why I believe SMWB is going to continue growing for the long term, as it is a leading player and has a strong competitive edge stemming from its underlying data and the way it synthesizes it. SMWB collects data from multiple different sources (including first-party data, its contributor network, public data, and its partners), and according to SMWB, they collect around 1% of the internet data daily, which is insanely huge. A very important distinguishing factor is that SMWB does not use cookies or collect personally identifiable information [PII], and it is compliant with Identity for Advertisers [IDFA] regulations in the U.S. and General Data Protection Regulation [GDPR] in Europe. Being compliant is increasingly important as underlying consumers want more data privacy protection today, and as such, SMWB business is future-proof.

I see that the way SMWB collects data is a big competitive advantage that cannot be easily replicated. Firstly, to even achieve the scale at which SMWB collects data is a hard thing to do (think about all the computing power and storage required, the effort to write the codes, etc.). Secondly, it is not easy to acquire first-party data and acquire partnerships that are willing to share data. Thirdly, the diversified process of collecting data not only helps with amassing a very large dataset, but it is also crucial for SMWB accuracy as more data points used to validate the same piece of information means more accurate results.

Furthermore, even if a new player can somewhat replicate SMWB's ability to acquire 1% of the internet data a day, they are still lagging behind in terms of the total amount of underlying data SMWB has. Remember that SMWB was founded in 2007 (17 years ago), and that means that most of the datasets for SMWB go back years, and in the cases where these are first-party aggregated data, it would be difficult for potential competitors to have anything meaningful as they need a couple of years before they can come out with insights comparable to SMWB.

SMWB

The biggest differentiation, and also a big competitive advantage, is the way SMWB processes its raw data to deliver a clean end product to customers. After collecting data, SMWB cleans it to remove bot activity and other anomalies, prepares the datasets, blends data from several sources for redundancy, and matches event sequences. This process allows the company to offer datasets broken out into millions of insights. As a result, a client can view not just the total number of visits to a site but also the origin of those visitors (direct search, advertising link, etc.), the duration of their stay on site, and the specific order in which each user navigated between pages.

One interesting thing to highlight is that even Google, which itself has very strong data collection and analytics capabilities, is a customer of SMWB. Leading marketing agencies and consulting firms also rely on SMWB for data.

SMWB

Growth has turned around

SMWB

The market size is certainly huge and is estimated to be around $52 billion as per the SMWB 1Q24 earnings presentation. Using that figure, SMWB is now only less than 1% penetrated (using LTM revenue). If we take a step back and look at pre-2023 numbers, SMWB was a high-growth company, growing revenues by 30 to 40+% annually, and the market rewarded it with high valuation multiples. However, ever since growth slowed consecutively for six straight quarters (from 1Q22 to 3Q23), the stock took a dive.

SMWB

That said, things have turned around, and I see a positive pathway for growth to continue accelerating from here. After six quarters of growth slowdown, SMWB reported growth acceleration in 4Q23 (10.5%) and 1Q24 (11.8%) vs. 9.6% in 3Q23. This was well received by the market, as can be seen from the share price jumping by almost 100% between December 23 and March 24.

Various operating metrics are also pointing to the fact that the worst is over. For example: (1) net revenue retention rate has stabilized in 1Q24 (at 98%, same as 4Q23); (2) customer growth accelerated to 16.4% in 4Q23 and was pretty stable in 1Q24 at 15.9%; (3) the number of customers with >$100 annual recurring revenue saw its first y/y growth acceleration since 7 quarters to 9.9% (vs. 8.3% in 4Q23); and lastly, (4) backlogs are finally being converted to actual orders, which is a very encouraging sign that demand is coming back. In particular, the large deal pipeline remains intact, as SMWB won four deals worth more than $1 million in 1Q24 (the last quarter saw 10 of such deals).

Some of these deals have been in the pipeline for a while, and just took a long time to close, we're very excited to see that those deals did ultimately convert and are providing us good momentum as we enter 2024. Mentioned in 4Q23 call

Therefore, my view ahead is that growth will continue to accelerate, and if the economy turns for the better, growth could see a stronger than expected acceleration.

Valuation

Source: Author's calculation

I believe SMWB is worth a lot more than the current share price. My target price is based on FY26 $339 million revenue and a forward revenue multiple of 3x.

Revenue bridge: As all operating metrics and recent revenue growth have demonstrated, the trough appears to be over, and I expect growth to continue recovering to 20% by FY26. I don’t think 20% is an aggressive assumption, as the business was experiencing 40% growth just before the current poor macroeconomic situation started. The structural growth driver remains unchanged, and so I am still positive on the long-term growth potential (remember that the TAM is $52 billion).

Valuation justification: Just a few months ago, SMWB was trading at 3x forward revenue, and I think that is a good starting point to think about what multiple SMWB could trade at when growth accelerates back to 20%. Using 3x, I got to a share price target of ~$13.

Investment Risk

If there was a major breach in being compliant with data privacy laws (SMWB collects data from a lot of sources, so there is a risk that they missed out) that compromised client ability to use these data, it would directly impact sales and customer growth, which would put pressure on the stock. Additionally, I should also include that further macro-slowdowns will impact SMWB growth as customers cut back on marketing spend.

Conclusion

My positive view on SMWB is because of its leading position in this industry, which enables it to better benefit from the ongoing digitalization trend. SMWB competitive edge stems from its massive historical datasets and its unique data collection and processing methods. Recent quarters have shown a positive growth trajectory, with key operating metrics improving. I believe SMWB is undervalued, and the upside could be huge if growth accelerates as I expect.