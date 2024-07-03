Austin Melonie Carroll/iStock via Getty Images

Context

In an industry where clear paradigms based on standards that seek to satisfy new needs of consumers (affectionately called 'guests' by restaurants) prevail, some operators run 'against the wind', as Bob Seger said, and refuse to give in to exogenous pressures. In this context, we have First Watch (NASDAQ:FWRG) and other names in the industry that refuse to enter promotional environments in a scenario where invitations are increasingly focused on value promotions.

There is no shortage of reasons for a restaurant to refuse to enter promotional environments (since in general the profitability of the entire sector is harmed as a chain reaction), but we can mention some specific reasons and link to some specific examples that I am analyzing in the industry.

The first group is made up of companies that see the behavioral change of guests as something temporary and have a matrix of adjustable and dynamic fixed costs, capable of maintaining profitability similar to the previous one, even with a lower SSS. Generally, guests in this first categorization are less elastic in relation to price increases in general. Here you will find some restaurants that have well-defined differentiation strategies, capable of maintaining a satisfactory level of non-occasional customers. Additionally, some fine dining restaurants are included here.

If a company refuses to enter promotional environments in a scenario like this, it is likely that it will maintain some type of competitive advantage that allows it to even make occasional increases in menu prices and still maintain a positive SSS. Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) is a clear example of a company that maintains menu increases and still sees positive traffic. We're definitely seeing this happen more often at steakhouses, which are proving interestingly consistent during times of downward pressure on traffic. Another example of this is Darden's (DRI) LongHorn brand, which stands out from the company's other brands with a positive SSS and a strong outlook.

Still part of the first group, but focusing on a differentiation strategy based on menu differentiation and rotation, we have The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE). Without escalating promotional environments, this company changes its menu approximately twice a year as a way to increase guest visits and thus increase traffic (as guests will tend to return more often to consume menu items that have a limited time) and medium check (different combinations and customizations increase the opportunity for adding additional items that increase customizable order volume). This helped the company to resolve the impacts of its positioning based on differentiation rather than value, showing a 1.5% decrease in traffic.

When we talk about coffee shops, Starbucks (SBUX) maintained this position, until it felt threatened and announced its $7 'Menu Pairings' promotion. In this specific case, the company decided not to bear the 'trade-off' of losing its non-occasional customers to competitors who competed on two different fronts, Dutch Bros (BROS) in terms of differentiation and loyalty and regional players and chains such as Tim Horton's from RBI which have cheaper drink options.

The case of First Watch is similar to the first group as it is based on marketing characteristics that aim at differentiation, perceived value and brand preservation. In the first quarter of 2024, the company reported a 4.5% drop in traffic, which was offset by an increase in the average check per guest, causing the SSS to increase by 0.5%. We will talk in greater detail about this situation later.

It turns out that many companies that had strategies focused on value and increasing the average check, whether directly or indirectly, are being drawn into the epicenter of promotional environments. A recent example (in addition to the Starbucks we already mentioned) is BJ's Restaurants (BJRI), expanding its $5 Pizookies on Tuesdays, happy hours and promotions using its beer menu. These strategies are very much in line with the needs that we talked about in our analysis of Restaurant Brands (QSR), mainly in terms of the need to increase traffic at underutilized times.

The second group of companies that had not yet given in to promotion-based competitive pressures were those that had not previously raised their prices uncontrollably. This way, they kept menu price increases in line with inflation and tried to maintain traffic at the beginning of the year. Many didn't make it. Here we have companies like Darden Restaurants, especially when we talk about fine dining brands, such as The Capital Grille, Ruth’s Chris and Eddie V’s. Olive Garden (which proved to be the most impacted Darden brand during the first quarter of the year) is placing an emphasis on communicating its ongoing offering of unlimited baguettes and soup or salad with every entrée. This strategy is known as the 'Continuous Value Pricing Strategy' and requires the guest to effectively perceive that the prices have been maintained over time. Therefore, there is a greater need for advertising expenditure to increase brand awareness and thus increase perceived value and consequently increase sales.

The third group is made up of restaurants that already have a value proposition focused on low prices, without necessarily using promotional environments. An interesting example here is Chuy's (CHUY), a full-service Tex-Mex concept serving fresh meals. Even with interesting options for casual dining when we talk about value, it is interesting to mention that traffic in the first quarter of 2024 fell by approximately 7%.

These developments are a completely different response to the standard behavior seen by the industry as a whole and should definitely be scrutinized from the inside out, as adapting to promotional environments (despite being the safest route) could be punishing for restaurants that do not have the scale necessary for margin compression and the inevitable dilapidation of profitability. On the other hand, pressures arising from substitute products will continue to grow while price competition intensifies. Convenience stores, markets and bakeries will continue to offer products at lower prices in retaliation for the movement in the industry and continually setting a price limit. The more attractive the offer of substitute products appears, the more dependent on differentiation restaurants will be. And so I can understand why players like First Watch are reluctant to abandon their premium pricing.

It turns out that regardless of the strategy adopted by companies that do not intend to change their strategic positioning in relation to value-based promotions, other restaurants will do so and, occasionally, there will be an impact on traffic metrics and consequently SSS if this is not resolved with the increase of the average check. Occasional guests will migrate based on their cost-benefit assumptions, along with low-income guests. Therefore, I consider the most pressing need for a restaurant that does not enter promotional environments to be at least the ability to build loyalty. This way, even if First Watch loses low-income guests, it will still retain some of its occasional guests.

Let's explore the company's positioning a little more closely based on the previously discussed scenario

Strategy and expansion

Before we even delve into First Watch's developments and the competitive strategies used, I believe it will be of great addition to our analysis if I give a general overview of the company's operations, as it is not a well-known operator to the general reader.

First Watch is 41 years old and is a concept exclusively focused on daytime meals (breakfast, brunch and lunch), seeking to pair fresh ingredients and authenticity. The company's "Follow the Sun" culinary philosophy is based on rotating the menu according to the season and features favorites such as Sunny Seoul Hash, Strawberry Tres Leches French toast and the Brooklyn Breakfast sandwich. The company has a different approach to the paradigm of increasing park turnover by extending opening hours. Totally against the grain in this sense, the company adopts the “No Night Shifts Ever” approach, which First Watch CEO Chris Tomasso always emphasizes as a point of differentiation in relation to the industry. For the company, this is an important point for retaining talent.

First Watch's operations through the end of fiscal 2023 consisted of 531 restaurants in 29 states. About 432 of these restaurants are directly operated by the company (81% of total restaurants) and 99 were franchised (about 19% of total restaurants). According to the company, the average AUV of the units is $2.3 million in just 7.5 hours of daily operation.

Speaking of expansion projects - a very popular topic in the industry, mainly due to the need for lean units - the company believes that there is space in the market for more than 2,200 units within the United States. This is approximately 319% growth compared to existing units. To achieve this, the company intends to reach double-digit growth in the number of units every year. Last year, the company opened around 51 units, which would guarantee reaching the long-term goal established by management in approximately 32 years. The company that previously grew through the acquisition of pre-existing businesses and converting operations into its own restaurants today grows in a traditional way.

I recently conducted some studies on the "units of the future" at Portillo's (PTLO). Even though I am skeptical about the company, some notes I made reinforce the need to combine an expansion strategy (especially when we talk about fast-growing chains like First Watch) and the development of lean units capable of guaranteeing a higher IRR and faster payout. I confess that I haven't seen any development of this type from First Watch, which for me is a negative point (despite interesting developments regarding the presentation of a new KDS - Kitchen Display System - which promises to increase productivity and efficiency in the use of labor).

For the record, the IRR for First Watch units is approximately 18%. This number is somewhat similar to the IRR presented by typical Portillo's units in Sunland (16.7%). However, when we reduce the initial investment and keep the cash flow generation capacity intact, we see an improvement of 5.6% in the case of Portillo's. The picture is the same when we look at the Midwest (4.58%) and Chicagoland (10%). Remembering that Portillo's itself only released estimated numbers (after all, the 'units of the future' haven't even left the drawing board yet) of its projections, and the feasibility study was carried out by me. Realize how pressing the need for lean units is, especially when we consider the internal and external pressures that the industry is increasingly suffering.

Furthermore, the company is acquiring franchises operated by its franchisees, which shows a concern with the uniformity of the experience, which, as I said previously, is where the company wants to compete. In 2023 and during the beginning of 2024, the company acquired around 44 restaurants that were previously franchises.

How will First Watch deal with the drop in traffic as it refuses to enter promotional environments?

That's the question everyone wants to know. The CEO of First Watch believes that these pressures are exclusively due to the macro environment and disregards the possibility of a structural change in consumption patterns in the post-covid period. According to him, "Macroeconomic environments are transitory, but proven business models endure". That said, the company is betting on perceived value. The return of dishes that had been removed from the menu, such as the famous 'Shrimp and Grits', is expected to have some kind of impact on traffic.

According to the company's logic, meals like this act tripartitely: attracting occasional guests who had already tried limited items previously; increasing the frequency of regular guests by offering a familiar meal that would "reduce the risk" of an unpleasant experience; and increasing the margin together with the cash return, as certain items that are being added have both an interesting percentage margin and a gross cash inflow margin.

Author

Growing restaurant chains have a high need for cash to cover heavy investments in fixed assets. A generation of gross cash from selected items that have some appeal to the guest can reduce the need for external financing and, consequently, interest expenses. This is the logic when we talk about gross cash inflow margins and percentage margins in the context of growing restaurants. And that's why I see this as something positive. But when we look at the bigger picture, this will not appeal to low-income guests. I say this because LTO's are a less aggressive and detrimental way to profitability, although less effective in bringing back guests.

Therefore, in my opinion, First Watch will not initially try to face this problem head on, but rather seek to develop other aspects of its value proposition in the hope that this weakness in visitation is exclusively derived from macroeconomic shocks and not from changes in time preferences. At the end of the day, there is a dissonance when we deal proportionally with QSRs and casual dinings and subsequent price increases.

I revisit my question, "How will First Watch deal with the drop in traffic as it refuses to enter promotional environments?". The answer is simple: increasing your differentiation, increasing presence, so value is realized through brand awareness, and hoping that the occasional low-income guest returns when family costs accrue.

How do profitability and cost metrics react to the company's daytime business model?

Bearing in mind First Watch's operating model, before taking a closer look at the margins and making some notes, I would like to observe how the metrics that relate return to invested capital are behaving using the following inferences:

As First Watch only keeps the restaurant open in the day park, I would like to evaluate how this asset is being monetized through cash returns. This will show us what the trade-offs are in this positioning and differentiation strategy as a brand that does not follow the paradigms of maximizing the use of the park; How possible remodeling projects and lean units would increase the return on invested capital; and With reduced opening hours, fixed costs are a threat that would need to be overcome by optimizing variable costs and a menu that uses high-margin meals and other options that prioritize gross cash inflow. Observing the margins is a fundamental task here.

This will answer some questions about the company's operability within its intrinsic peculiarities.

Author

The cash return on invested capital indicates profitability below the industry average, and presents a negative result when compared with other chains that serve daytime meals. In the last 12 months, the return in the form of CROIC was 14.68% on average for the group analyzed, while First Watch presented a result almost 50% lower with a return of 7.75%. This return is lower than almost all the companies analyzed, ahead only of Wendy's (WEN), which has a high need for working capital and needs to maintain a high amount of capital allocated to cyclical assets, which naturally have a much lower profitability than investments in permanent assets.

Note that First Watch, like Wendy's, also has a net working capital need of $2.6 million, requiring financing from long-term financial liabilities. This need is not offset by non-current resources, as the company maintains all of these resources immobilized plus a portion of $43.1 million of current resources that probably encompass the short-term obligations of the leases. However, there are other short-term resources that can be called operational (but which are not part of the cash conversion cycle) that serve as a source of finance, Accrued Expenses. This explains how First Watch immobilizes current resources, does not meet its net working capital needs through current resources, and yet does not need short-term financing.

To corroborate this vision, let's look at the CROFA and see how its fixed assets are monetized. In this way, we isolate the variables we want to examine and exclude the unwanted effects of profitability on current assets, in addition to minimizing the impacts of Goodwill and other intangible assets that can harm the profitability measurement process. This occurs in companies that use acquisitions as part of their growth policies. This was the case when I analyzed RBI, and it also affects First Watch as 40% of its total assets are intangible.

Author

Note that when we exclude the effects of capital allocation on assets other than tangible fixed assets, we obtain a CROFA 0.5% higher than the average for our sample, which is 11.07%. This indicates that even 'underutilizing' its assets (since the concept itself limits opening hours, making the asset idle for part of the day) First Watch presents a satisfactory profitability on its fixed assets.

In general, as I explained previously, this disruption in profitability is not caused by investment in current assets (paradox of liquidity x profitability). In fact, for a company experiencing rapid growth, its management of the cash conversion cycle and management of the need for working capital is proving to be exceptional.

Mainly profitability metrics, in the same way that cost management in growth companies (we saw some of this in my analysis of Dutch Bros) are impacted by two fundamental factors - especially in the restaurant industry - that serve as main barriers to entry in this industry that have a very high degree of maturity: economies of scale and experience curve. Generally, companies that are expanding have higher unit costs due to these factors that will only be stabilized as operationalization develops.

And when we put the underutilization of some assets into perspective, we can infer that perhaps First Watch is not demonstrating its full potential in terms of profitability, even though it is a growing company, and this becomes even more noticeable when we look at its margins, which duly Impacted by the intrinsic factors of growth companies end up - in conjunction with environmental factors - limiting the creation of value.

Remembering, the measurement of the non-economic consequences involved in this positioning decision process cannot be measured in numbers. Therefore, some positive impacts may not have been taken into account in an economical way.

That said, let's take a look at First Watch's operating cost matrix:

Author

Note that like most restaurants, from limited to full service, there was an escalation in labor costs at a volume above revenue growth. It turns out that even when we compare the growth in labor costs with other fast-growing chains that are also suffering from this rise, First Watch stands out negatively.

It is clear that few companies managed to get through the first quarter of 2024 without reducing this cost center, of the last ones we analyzed only Dutch Bros and BJ's Restaurants, but a 16% growth seems too high to me, even when comparing other brands.

I can cite some examples to try to demonstrate to you how exaggerated this escalation was. Portillo's, another high-growth chain, showed a 7% increase in labor costs; Wendy's increased by 3.6%; Bloomin' Brands (BLMN), despite being a stagnant company, currently showed growth of less than 1%; Chuy's, another brand that also seems to be stagnating among casual dining, also showed growth of 1.6%.

Some factors culminated in this result, some structural and specific to First Watch's value proposition and others circumstantial. The first is that (once again contrary to the industry) First Watch only has 22% of all its sales outside the restaurant premises. Therefore, the reduced need for service hours is offset by a greater dependence on service at peak times and queue management (First does not make advance reservations).

Another factor that enters this equation is the increase in the number of managers per unit (there are now three managers per unit) and other benefits that helped reduce employee turnover, which was comparatively high. This information raises some concerns about the effectiveness of the “No Night Shifts Ever” model in retaining talent due to favorable working conditions and rising costs with hiring extra managers.

My thesis

There's no doubt that First Watch is growing, and fast. So why is my recommendation for the company "Hold" under the current circumstances? Firstly, I still see numerous possibilities for the company to underperform the restaurant industry in order to maintain its premium pricing. This suggests that the share price will remain dormant for the next few quarters as economic agents try to establish a fair value assessment for First Watch based on the company's positioning amid the competitive landscape.

Defying almost all industry paradigms, First Watch, in addition to not entering promotional environments, is not developing a lean unit model (but is carrying out renovations in its kitchen), is not taking advantage of underutilized hours to increase the park's turnover in favor of its daytime concept and is not betting on off-premise sales and loyalty plans. Just the good old restaurant experience with some operational improvements. Its LTOs are aimed at occasional customers using limited-time menu items, and not price-driven.

The point is, we saw how casual dinings are a little less dependent on promotional environments than QSRs and fast casuals, both due to the profile of the average guest and the previous increase in prices. In this sense, steakhouses are navigating well and maintaining a positive SSS, with little impact on traffic. But that doesn't mean that an exclusively daytime concept like First Watch can survive the pressure from low-income guests without some impact on its profitability metrics.

This becomes even more evident when we compare its margins with the sector, and perhaps that is why managers want to maintain their margins at the expense of marginal growth in revenue. This need will be overcome precisely by the inclusion of items that generate appeal and guarantee a good cash flow. This can be achieved with a combination of marketing and good old-fashioned menu engineering that will help First Watch navigate times of guest shortages and still maintain a normalized cash flow.

Valuation

Let's start the valuation process with the easiest and fastest way to define a target price for a share: using Multiples. Here, I used the same combination of comparable companies that I separated previously when measuring the company's return on investment capacity. As public growth companies that operate specifically in the daytime are not very common, for my peer group I used companies that have a large turnover in the daytime park, but not exclusively. Therefore, due to the limitations of the peer group, I had to choose between companies with different maturity characteristics.

Still explaining the process, I chose seven multiples, including four Equity ratios and three Enterprise ratios. This way, we are able to equalize the participation of the capital structure within our analysis.

Author

Note that when we consider all multiples, we find a target price of $8.16. This is approximately 49% lower than the price the stock is trading at today. However, I would like to make some considerations about the evaluation of growing companies from the perspective of multiples and select two metrics that would prove to be the most realistic way to evaluate First Watch. Firstly, whether it is an Equity ratio or an EV ratio, it would not be realistic to value growth companies with metrics such as P/E, EV/EBITDA or P/CF, as these are naturally biased by profit-based metrics. As growing companies have reduced profits due to non-parameterized costs, poor economies of scale, an unexplored experience curve and a high need for financing and investment, it would not be realistic for us to use this entire range of metrics to evaluate First Watch.

We will only use Price/Sales and EV/Sales to define a target price. Thus, we arrive at a target price of $14.25, approximately 12% lower than the current price.

Continuing the process and moving on to discounted cash flow models, we can make some important considerations. The first is that even if we do not pay dividends, we can adopt the Modigliani-Miller hypothesis of the irrelevance of dividends and replace them with EPS in the models we use. Second, still talking about dividends, I will use the Single Period DDM model, as it is more suitable for growth companies than the Gordon Model.

Author

Note that also not being the ideal way to evaluate a growth company, the Single Period DDM indicated a target price of $6.38.

In this case, I would refrain from modeling a DCF, as any input would be highly speculative and could disrupt our entire valuation process. First of all, even under the best scenarios of revenue growth and improved margins, First Watch would present a negative FCFF for the next two years. Of course, we could model scenarios in which operating costs decrease abruptly and margins improve by 2% each year and revenue grows by 30%, but as I consider this unlikely considering the scenario and recent developments, I prefer to stay anchored in multiples aimed at growth companies.

Therefore, I do not intend to use an average of the models used so far as I generally do, but rather to base myself on Price/Sales and EV/Sales based on the behavior of the share price since its IPO. This seems consistent to me with the price patterns we saw in April 2023 and the first half of 2022, where the share price fell below $15.

Conclusion

With an innovative and bold concept, I really see a path of growth ahead for the brand, but the reasons mentioned above make me doubt the company's ability to deliver results that outperform the industry in an environment conditioned by guests' need for cheaper meals. I understand the idea of ​​how they see themselves, they are trying to move away from the idea of ​​being a chain of restaurants, presenting seasonal menus and presenting decentralized organic growth in the long term. It turns out that this is a very mature industry, with heavyweight competitors, and that is constantly under pressure from substitute products and competing industries.

The maintenance of the long-term strategy by First Watch's management is commendable, but in my opinion there are two possibilities and neither of them does a purchase envisage.

The first possibility is that, like the macroeconomic disturbances, the promotional environment dissipates and consumption returns to its pre-pandemic pattern. Until then, maintaining its long-term strategy, the company will experience slower and slower traffic, putting downward pressure on the SSS. In this scenario, we have a longer period of poor stock performance ahead.

In the second case, the company gives up on this strategy and opts for promotions focused on prices, not value. In this case, we will see pressure on margins (which are already tight) and a decrease in cash flow, which, combined with the need for constant investment, will increase the need for investment. From this, we may see a positive performance within the challenging environment, but we still have time until a decision is made.