Korea's Path To Better Corporate Governance

Jul. 03, 2024 5:00 AM ETEWY, FLKR, KORU
William Blair profile picture
William Blair
756 Followers

Summary

  • Korea has been grappling with corporate governance issues for several decades, driven by the concentration of power and opaque business practices.
  • We believe that successful corporate governance reform in Korea will require changes to the tax system, which is a key driver of corporate behavior.
  • By considering the positive shift in Korea’s approach to corporate governance, investors can better evaluate the potential for increased returns in the Korean market.

Puzzle Button: Corporate Governance

keport/iStock via Getty Images

Korea has been grappling with corporate governance issues for several decades, driven by the concentration of power and opaque business practices. But significant efforts to reform these practices have gained momentum, with government initiatives paving the way for more

This article was written by

William Blair profile picture
William Blair
756 Followers
William Blair is committed to building enduring relationships with our clients and providing expertise and solutions to meet their evolving needs. We work closely with the most sophisticated investors globally across institutional and intermediary channels. We are 100% active-employee-owned with broad-based ownership. Our investment teams are solely focused on active management and employ disciplined, analytical research processes across a wide range of strategies. We are based in Chicago with resources in New York, London, Zurich, Sydney, Stockholm, and The Hague, and dedicated coverage for Canada.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWY--
iShares MSCI South Korea ETF
FLKR--
Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF
KORU--
Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News