Introduction

The first time I have covered Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), its share price was almost the same as the current one. My previous thesis was a 'Strong sell' recommendation, and my updated fundamental analysis makes me even more convinced of the correctness of my opinion.

Fresh investigation from a reputable resource suggests that Steward Health Care ('Steward') is currently in the middle of an international scandal and reveals its questionable methods to deal with critics. Apart from new huge reputational risks, developments suggest that Steward's restructuring under Chapter 11 is not going smoothly. MPW's another big tenant, Prospect Medical Holdings ('Prospect') also faces financial and legal issues. These struggles experienced by MPW's two large tenants mean that more massive impairment charges are likely ahead, which will continue destroying the value of shareholders. Therefore, I once again recommend a 'Strong Sell' rating because a deep discount for MPW's stock reflects all these risks and uncertainties.

Fundamental analysis

MPW's Q1 financial performance was disappointing again. Earnings fell short of consensus. Revenue declined by 22.5% compared to Q1 2023. The FFO declined from $0.37 to $0.24. More Steward-related impairment charges were recorded in Q1, totaling $470 million. According to the last 10-Q report, as of March 31 MPW had $346 million of non-real estate investments in Steward.

As I outlined in my previous analysis, Steward is the largest MPW's tenant. The big problem is that this tenant continues struggling financially and even filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The information about Steward's bankruptcy was initially positively absorbed by the market as having a bankrupt status would have made it easier for Steward to restructure and sell off its assets and that increased the chances of paying back to MPW faster. However, the sell-off is not going perfectly. For example, recently UnitedHealth's (UNH) Optum has dropped a bid for Steward's physician group.

MPW"s 10-Q

As of the last reporting date, Steward still operated 18.6% of MPW's total assets. Steward remains by far the largest operator, and the pace of decreasing its weight is not fast. Steward's financial health is not the only issue for MPW because there is a fresh report from the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project ('OCCRP') revealing some shocking details about Steward. According to the investigation, Steward paid over $7 million to U.K.-based intelligence firms that conducted surveillance and disinformation operations against its critics, prioritizing payments to spies over its operational needs. Since OCCRP is a reputable organization, I think that its report about Steward might have a big adverse ultimate impact on MPW. Steward's reputation may be ruined by this international scandal, and it will highly likely have real struggles to restructure and pay back to MPW.

OCCRP

Prospect Medical Holdings is another big tenant of MPW, operating nearly 6% of the REIT's total assets. Apart from having Prospect as a tenant, MPW has joint operations with Prospect and as of March 31, 2024, the REIT had a $500 million investment in PHP Holdings, which is an unconsolidated operating entity. That said, exposure to Prospect is also notable. And this tenant also has financial and legal struggles, recently receiving a DOJ subpoena regarding the legal battle around the sale of Prospect's Connecticut businesses to Yale New Haven Health System. With these legal issues under investigation, the sale is on hold, which also weighs on the financial health of one of MPW's largest tenants.

To summarize, the process of conducting due diligence on its tenants is quite questionable. It is difficult to understand how it was possible for MPW to lease almost 20% of its total assets to a single tenant with weak financials and a questionable reputation. As Steward and Prospect are struggling, there are real risks of more multi-million-dollar impairment charges. Therefore, I remain extremely bearish about MPW.

Valuation analysis

On May 30 MPW declared a $0.15 per share quarterly dividend, which means that the forward dividend yield is around 14%. Such a high dividend yield highly likely means that the stock is significantly undervalued.

To get more evidence of undervaluation, the dividend discount model ('DDM') needs to be simulated. MPW's cost of equity is around 13%, according to the source. The current dividend is $0.6 per share, which is a $0.15 quarterly dividend multiplied by 4. Constant growth rate is 3%, in line with current inflation levels.

Calculated by the author

Fair value of MPW's share is $6, and this is 47% higher than the last close. However, I have to remind that MPW's deep undervaluation is justified by significant fundamental risks.

Mitigating factors

The REIT's historically high forward dividend yield is highly likely a solid attractive factor for dividend investors. In the history of articles here at Seeking Alpha, I also saw some bullish analysts, which means that the stock has its supporters. Having a high-yield and a positive sentiment from some portion of the market might be positive catalysts for MPW. Moreover, the stock is significantly undervalued, as we saw above. Therefore, should a situation with Steward somehow develop in a positive way, the upside potential might be unlocked.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

I think that the cheap valuation and sky-high dividend yield of recent years should not mislead us. I believe MPW is extremely cheap due to one big red flag - the reliability of its internal controls, especially in business processes related to conducting due diligence before signing contracts with tenants. Having extensive exposure to financially weak partners with reputational problems highly likely reveals the fact that MPW's internal processes and safeguards are insufficient in protecting shareholders' wealth. Therefore, a "Strong Sell" appears to be a fair rating for MPW, in my opinion.