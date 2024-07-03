georgeclerk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

A year ago, I wrote a cautious article on the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT), shortly after the U.S. regional bank crisis, noting that the fund was heavily exposed to lower-rated credit securities heading into a slowing economy, which could make the fund vulnerable.

Fortunately, contrary to my expectations, the U.S. economy re-accelerated in the summer of 2023, registering 5.2% Real GDP growth in Q3/2023 and 3.4% in Q4 (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - U.S. quarterly GDP (BEA)

Strong economic growth alleviated the pressures on heavily indebted companies, and the BIT fund was able to deliver respectable total returns of 9.0% in the past 15 months (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - BIT was able to deliver 9% total returns since last article (Seeking Alpha)

However, looking ahead, the economic picture is once again souring, with Q1/2024 GDP of only 1.4% and the Atlanta Fed forecasting Q2 GDP of 1.7% (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecasting 1.7% growth in Q2 (Atlanta Fed)

With the economy once again slowing down, I believe it is time to reassess the BIT fund and see how it might perform in the coming quarters.

Overall, the BIT fund has gotten riskier in the past year, with higher allocations to lower-rated securities. At the same time, credit investors appear complacent to the rising economic risks, as credit spreads remain at cycle lows despite elevated defaults. I believe investors are currently not properly compensated to take on credit risk and advise investors to reduce their credit investments like the BIT fund.

Brief Fund Overview

The BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a high-yielding closed-end fund ("CEF") that primarily invests in non-investment grade fixed income securities to fund a very generous distribution yield. As of July 1st, 2024, BIT's $0.1237 / month distribution is yielding 10.2% on market price and 10.3% on NAV (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - BIT is yielding 10.2% (Seeking Alpha)

Portfolio Has Gotten Riskier

Comparing a snapshot of BIT's portfolio from January 2023 (Figure 5) and May 2024 (Figure 6), we can see that BIT's sector allocations have gotten more aggressive, with High Yield securities increasing from 42.5% to 51.8% while Investment Grade Credits have decreased from 14.2% to 8.6%. The BIT fund has also notably increased portfolio leverage with a 26.2% short position in cash and derivatives that was not there previously.

Figure 5 - BIT sector allocation, January 2023 (blackrock.com) Figure 6 - BIT sector allocation, May 2024 (blackrock.com)

In terms of credit quality, we can see AAA-rated securities have decreased from 27.3% of the portfolio (Figure 7) to 12.8% (Figure 8), while AA-rated securities have gone from 1.4% to 12.2%. Similarly, we can see a decrease in BBB-rated securities from 18.9% to 12.5%, while lower-rated B-rated securities have increased from 27.6% to 36.3%.

Figure 7 - BIT credit allocation, January 2023 (blackrock.com) Figure 8 - BIT credit allocation, May 2024 (blackrock.com)

Overall, BIT's portfolio appears to have gotten riskier over the past year, with higher concentrations in lower-rated, riskier securities.

One reason why the BIT may be going down in credit quality is because the investment manager believes the economic outlook is strong, so it is a good time to 'take risks'.

However, another reason could be that as the Fed has increased risk-free rates in recent quarters, the all-in yield of high-yield bonds at 7-8% appears 'attractive' on a historical basis (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - High-yield bond effective yields (St. Louis Fed)

Credit Risk Not Being Fairly Compensated

However, one issue I have with BIT's strategy of going down the risk spectrum is that investors are currently not adequately compensated for default risk. For example, according to S&P Global, speculative-grade defaults were 4.8% in March 2024, and are expected to stay elevated into 2025 (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - Credit defaults expected to stay elevated (S&P Global)

However, despite elevated defaults, high-yield credit spreads are at the tightest levels in years (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - High-yield credit spreads (St. Louis Fed)

Historically, the two series are closely correlated (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - Historically, spreads and defaults are closely correlated (FSinvestments.com)

I believe investors may be foolish in accepting a skinny ~3% spread on high-yield bonds when default rates are over 4%. For me personally, I have been actively reducing my credit exposures, as I feel the reward/risk is simply not adequate.

Long-Term Performance Remains Modest

Despite decent returns in 2023, BIT's long-term performance remains modest, with 3/5/10-Yr average annual returns of 1.3%/4.1%/5.4% to June 30, 2024 (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - BIT historical returns (morningstar.com)

Distribution Continues To Exceed Earnings

Another issue I have with the BIT fund is that its distribution rate continues to be too high relative to the fund's earnings power. For example, compared to the fund's 10.3% of NAV distribution yield, BIT's 5.4% 10-year average annual returns remain too low.

If we look at the fund's latest UNII report, we can see that the BIT fund only has a 61% distribution coverage ratio, among the lowest in BlackRock's stable of CEFs (Figure 14).

Figure 14 - BIT has a low distribution coverage ratio (blackrock.com)

Funds that cannot fund their distributions from investment income must liquidate NAV in order to pay their fixed monthly distributions. Over time, this depletes the fund's NAV and leads to a shrinking market price (Figure 15).

Figure 15 - BIT has a long-term shrinking NAV and market price (morningstar.com)

Slowing Economy Means Heightened Credit Risk

To be fair, I was wrong last year when I expected the U.S. economy to fall into a recession, so readers should take my warning with a grain of salt. However, economic growth has undeniably slowed since the beginning of 2024, as higher interest rates may finally be catching up to businesses and consumers. For example, the latest consumer spending report showed consumer spending grew at a 0.2% rate in May, lower than consensus expectations of 0.3%.

Similarly, the U.S. unemployment rate, at 4.0% recently, has increased 0.6% from its cycle lows and is close to triggering the Sahm Rule recession indicator (Figure 16).

Figure 16 - Unemployment rate is close to triggering Sahm Rule recession indicator (St. Louis Fed)

Conclusion

Despite an attractive 10.2% distribution yield, I remain cautious about the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust. The fund's sector and credit allocations have gotten riskier since the last time I reviewed the fund. At the same time, there is a growing divergence between credit spreads and credit defaults, as investors appear complacent to default risks.

Looking forward, the U.S. economy is slowing at a rapid pace, with unemployment rising and consumers closing their wallets. A slowing economy should eventually lead to higher credit spreads and perhaps even a recession. I rate the BIT fund a sell.