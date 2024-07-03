sommart

Founded in 2008, Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank. The bank provides commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses and professionals in Texas state.

Every bank cannot deliver maximum results with the current favorable market conditions. This is true with Third Coast Bancshares; in many departments, the bank is doing very well, but its lack of differentiation and positioning are making it a below-average bank with a lot of untapped potential left on the table.

While it does have specialty lending verticals, SBA lending and Third Coast Commercial Capital [TCCC] lending initiatives, but these don’t make up a meaningful portion of the loan portfolio. TCCC verticals of lending has $31 million of loans outstanding at Q1, 2024.

While growing cost of funds is a market wide phenomenon in the banking industry, TCBX has a set of weaknesses which are unique to itself, and they are hindering the banks’ bottom line enormously. The degree to which TCBX is feeling the pain of the liquidity crunch is very high, compared to the broader market. It is struggling to generate low-cost deposits and doesn’t have a large number of niche customer base who are loyal to the bank. Who are dependent on the bank, because of its unique services, rather than a bank without any differentiation compared to other banks. Average net interest margin of FDIC insured banks is 3.28% and community banks is 3.35%. TCBX posted net interest margin of 3.60% in Q1, 2024, which declined from 3.79% from the same quarter of the previous year. Its cost of funding increased from 3.61% in Q1, 2023 to 4.73% in Q1, 2024, while its rate of earning assets increased from 6.62% in Q1, 2023 to 7.46% in Q1, 2024. TCBX’s cost of funding is growing way too faster than earning assets and cost of funding is more than half of earning assets, this is not an ideal position nor good characteristic of a well-run bank.

Its loan to deposit ratio, at the end of Q3, 2023 was 105.4%, that is way off from acceptable level of 90%. When its average Loan to deposit ratio stood at 103.3% by the end of 2023, TCBX chose to increase deposit rates substantially again, to increase the inflow of deposits. In addition to the substantial increase already posted in 2023. For the first 9 months of 2023, cost of funding increased to 4.08% from mere 1.03% for the same period previous year.

With the help of newly attracted deposits, TCBX even cleared the FHLB advances it borrowed and brought down loan to deposit ratio to 96.4% in Q1, 2024, but 96.4% is still an overstretch. Its desire to completely depend on deposits funding is understandable. But its lack of abundant non-interest bearing and cheap deposits is clear, and the bank is compensating by spending way too much money on attracting more savings from customers. This is clearly a weakness from an investing perspective and if not resolved soon, it will hurt the bottom line much more seriously during severe market conditions. Because of healthy top line growth, Third Coast Bancshares posted positive bottom-line results, otherwise the degree to which the cost of funding is growing would have put the bank in undesirable territory with negative earnings growth. Third Coast Bancshares has various sources of available borrowing capacity close to $2 billion, so, the bank can cover liquidity crunch in the short to medium term, if they are short of deposit funding. At the end of Q1, 2024, the bank posted $498.3 million in cash & cash equivalents, increased from $411.8 million at Q4, 2023.

Total loan portfolio increased to $3.75 billion or 16.9% at Q1, 2024 from $3.21 billion at Q1, 2023, most of the loan portfolio primarily consists of real estate loans. Real estate loans are very risky, if not dealt with properly. Looking at the asset quality, the bank didn’t have any asset quality issues in the past few years. As the broader economic conditions are not that negative to the banking industry’s asset quality overall. In the latest quarter TCBX posted 0.58% nonperforming loans in Q1, 2024 slight deterioration from 0.48% in Q4, 2023. Even during the past five years before 2023 the bank has posted very solid asset quality numbers as seen in the picture below. This reflects the high quality of the internal loan appraisal system.

Moving on to earnings, net income grew by 12% in Q1, 2024 from the same quarter of the previous year. Not terrible at all, but with interest rates at the historical high in more than 20 years and considering the top line growth, the bottom-line growth is not to my liking.

The sudden drop in ROAA from 0.96% to 0.56% is a result of TCBX choosing to increase its interest rates on its deposit products from 0.88% in Q3,2022 to 3.91% in Q3, 2023. The profitability numbers of TCBX are below average, directly reflecting the weakness of the lack of cheap funding. Average return on assets of U.S. banks is above 1% for most bank sizes. The current high interest rate environment is helping some well-run banks to post over 2% return on assets, some even posted over 2.50%. I know that we can’t expect the same performance from every company, but the companies who don’t differentiate themselves through their product offerings are most likely to fall behind and easily get beaten by market conditions. This is true with TCBX, even with most favorable market conditions, it did not beat average profitability performance of U.S. banks and lagging S&P 500 which posted 16.55% returns, TCBX posted negative 15% stock performance since it started trading in 2021 and still trading below its IPO price of $25 that was listed in 2021.

As per the bank's internal simulations, only negative 0.77% change in net interest income is projected with a negative 100 basis point change in interest rates. Which suggests a more fixed nature of the loan portfolio and the high stability we can expect from future earnings due to interest rate changes. The banks’ income is not very diversified, only $2.3 million comes from non-interest sources, which is 3% of total interest income or 6% of net interest income. Lack of diversified income makes it even more important for the bank to optimize its net interest margins. Any adverse market conditions are more likely to impact severely on the bottom line, as the margins and profitability are already very sub-par.

Conclusion

Its ineffectiveness in converting the top line into the bottom line efficiently is making it an average bank to invest in, rather than the most preferred. The cost of funding is the major issue for the bank, and the way it is dealing with it is not very encouraging. Valuation wise, the bank is very attractive for investment, but valuation alone doesn’t add up all the pieces. TCBX has this issue of exhausting its 100% deposit funding base and then substantially increasing deposit rates to attract more deposits. In the past 2 to 3 years of financial reports I have reviewed, I didn’t see LDR ratio below 90% once.

The level of sustainability and stability in bottom line, top line growth and the way it deals with its business weaknesses, speaks a lot about management characteristics. While I like the overall prospects of the bank, but its inability to differentiate itself from a larger crowd and properly deal with its weakness is hindering its potential, leaving a lot of value on the table. Deposits are the baseline for a bank to conduct its business, if a bank cannot attract and maintain a healthy deposit buffer to fund its lending, it’s not a good sign for the long-term prospects of investment in that stock, in my view. For this reason, I will only recommend holding the stock if you are already in. Otherwise, I would not recommend any fresh purchases.