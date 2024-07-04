Unity Software Q2 Preview: Uncertain Turnaround In Progress - Reiterate Speculative Buy

Jul. 04, 2024
Summary

  • U's prospects remain highly speculative going into FQ2'24 earnings call in August 2024, as the stock continues to lose much of its value.
  • Despite the mixed FQ1'24 performance and underwhelming FQ2'24 guidance, the management remains confident about its FY2024 guidance.
  • The new CEO is also notably experienced in gaming management, with it potentially bringing forth a clean slate and renewed faith amongst market analysts/ gaming developers.
  • While short interest has moderated, it is undeniable that the stock may remain volatile moving forward, for so long that a bottom has yet to be found and the business' performance metrics disappoint.
  • However, we believe that the U stock looks relatively cheap here, with it offering a speculative growth play, assuming a successful turnaround ahead.
U's Investment Thesis Remains Speculative

We previously covered Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in April 2024, discussing why the stock remained speculative in the intermediate term, with it uncertain if the business reset might be successful in boosting its top/bottom lines

