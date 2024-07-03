The Return Of Global Aggregate

Daniel Grizelj

By Jaina Varsani, CFA

Global aggregate markets can foster investment flexibility and provide attractive yields.

Yields in global aggregate markets have risen from historic lows to levels not seen since 2008. But what are these markets and what role can they play in bond portfolios?

Global aggregate markets combine investment-grade exposures, including corporate credit, sovereigns, quasi-sovereigns and securitized assets. Historically, global and European aggregate markets were generally marginalized (less in the U.S.) due to low yields, as investors opted for single-sector solutions, often with higher risk, in search of yield. We continue to believe clients should reconsider aggregate markets for a few reasons.

First, driven by the most drastic interest rate hiking cycle in history, low-yielding debt has become a thing of the past. Today, out of the major markets in the index, only Germany, Sweden, Canada and Mexico 10-year yields, when hedged back to U.S. dollars, are lower than the 10-year U.S. Treasury (Source: Bloomberg). As a result, broader global aggregate markets now offer something not seen in quite some time: positive nominal and real yields, which have the potential to translate into positive total returns. Second, aggregate markets offer diversification to investors who want broad fixed income exposure. The Global Aggregate index includes 16 different sectors, 27 different currencies, over 71 countries and over 3,000 issuers. While the U.S. dollar accounts for a large proportion, the rest of the index is well diversified across countries and regions.

Finally, and for many investors most importantly, from an asset allocation perspective, aggregate markets allow asset managers to be dynamic and seek attractive reward-to-risk opportunities across credit and government markets. In normal market environments, credit spreads and risk-free rates tend to be negatively correlated. Under this scenario, aggregate portfolios should have less volatility over a market cycle compared to single-sector solutions due to the ability to be flexible and adaptive to market conditions. This fluidity avoids having to make big sector bets and instead focuses on both bottom-up and top-down allocation decisions.

In our opinion, managers who can be dynamic and rotate capital across sectors while building portfolios from the bottom up have the potential to exhibit an edge over peers from both a return and volatility perspective.

In summary, as we expect yields generally to remain positive in the next market cycle, we believe global aggregate markets can once again provide attractive risk-adjusted investment returns and diversification for client portfolios.

