SVOL: A Manageable Super Yielder And Quality Income Diversifier

hanibaram/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I started to accumulate shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) for my income portfolio about one year ago. With S&P VIX Index (VIX) staying under 20 for the most part of the past 12 months, it is not surprising that SVOL has become one of my top income holdings. However, as VIX is staying at the lowest level since Covid-19 pandemic, and the macro conditions still appears very uncertain, including the interest rates, inflation, geopolitical conflicts and the US election, this raises a question of whether SVOL remains a solid income play.

I am uplifting my rating on SVOL to a Strong buy. I believe that SVOL should be included in any income portfolio, thanks to its highly stable monthly dividend of 16%, low volatility levels matched with fixed income bond ETFs, and the well-known VIX patterns that make SVOL highly manageable in extreme cases. It is also an excellent income source for diversified portfolios.

SVOL ETF Highlight

SVOL is an ETF with a very simple but unique strategy, which shorts market volatility via VIX and monetizes the volatility by selling the VIX futures contracts.

The following is from its official site:

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) seeks to provide investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to approximately one-fifth to three-tenths (-0.2x to -0.3x) the inverse of the performance of the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) short-term futures index while also seeking to mitigate extreme volatility.

In other words, SVOL will short VIX futures by the targeted range of 20% to 30%. If VIX is up by 100%, SVOL will move in the other direction by 20-30%, i.e. down by 20-30%. If VIX is down by 100%, SVOL will rise by 20%-30%.

The ETF site also shows the following holding information:

SVOL Holdings from SIMPLIFY

The majority of the holdings include Treasury Bills, Bond ETFs, which are collateral. The most relevant one is "UXQ4 IND CBOE VIX FUTURE AUG24 -8922 -13.33%", which is the VIX future (August) contracts currently being sold. It represents the short position of VIX and the major source of the earnings for the fund.

The key foundation of the ETF strategy is that VIX futures exhibit a strong pattern called Contango structure, with the prices higher in the later future contracts. The following is a snapshot of VIX's futures as of July 2, 2024. It can be seen that VIX cash value is increasing in all months except for October. The outlier indicates that the market expects S&P 500 index to be very uncertain in October, prior to the US election in November.

VIX Future Contracts from Bartchart.com

SVOL has another unique feature that it is not tied to any known asset classes such as equities, commodities, bonds etc. It is all about exploiting the volatility behavior of the broad market.

Recently, SVOL is topping $1B in total assets, indicating that the ETF is becoming increasingly popular. This is a remarkable achievement for the ETF with a history only slightly over 3 years.

SVOL is a top quality income ETF with low volatility

I view any equity with Historical Volatility (HV) less than 10 as a low volatility stock. As a reference, S&P 500 index ETF SPY has its 52-Week HV around 12. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF (BND) has a 52-week HV at 6.1 currently, as shown below. Keep in mind, BND only pays a dividend of 3.4%. This is where SVOL stands out with a super high yield of 16% and a low 52-Week HV of 7.5, that is very close to the fixed income ETF BND.

SVOL vs BND based on the stats from marketchameleon.com

Therefore, SVOL has a substantial risk-reward advantage over BND. In fact, the statistics related to Sharp ratio, shown in the above table, clearly indicate that SVOL's 16.1% ratio is close to 17% of SPY and much higher than BND's 3.0%.

This is one of the key reasons why SVOL is one of the top holdings in my income portfolio. I believe this is also the key reason why the ETF with a relatively short history has already received 5-Star rating from Morningstar.com, as shown below.

SVOL 5-Star Rating from morningstar.com

SVOL is a market observable and highly manageable income play

VIX is known as "A short-term trading tool that requires time and price stops", according to an article published recently in nasdaq.com. I think VIX is a valuable tool to monitor and manage the market risk, hence SVOL is also inherently market observable. The following includes some key patterns that can be used to monitor the broad S&P 500 market:

VIX trades below 16 most of the time. This is when the SPX is projected to move up or down by 1%.

VIX at 32 is very high, implying that the SPX might see 2% daily movement.

VIX could spike to a peak rapidly, causing market to move downwards. This is the reason why VIX is also known as "fear index".

VIX below 12 is considered a very low level. It implies that the market's movement is limited to less than 0.75% in either direction. In recent days, VIX dropped below 12, which is the lowest level since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as shown below:

VIX 5-Year Chart from SA

SVOL uses Contango pattern of VIX futures to sell contracts and receive the premium. Based on this "short" nature, the best time to buy SVOL is when the volatility index jumps to a peak level and begins to cool down in a short period of time. However, with the characteristics and observability inherited from VIX, I can position SVOL as a long core holding in my income portfolio.

VIX can be used to manage the SVOL positions. For example, when VIX is sitting at a low level in about 4 years, I don't really need to do anything about all my core holdings, including SVOL. Conversely, if SVOL's price keeps dropping, I would know that the market is facing some serious headwinds.

VIX can help set key thresholds for buying and selling actions to maximize the profits and minimize the losses. For example, I could close all SVOL positions when VIX is exceeding 30. I can buy those shares back when VIX is moving down from the extreme high level.

The simplest protection is to set a stop-loss order for SVOL at a targeted bottom price (a specific price example will be given in the next section). This can be done unconditionally or established when VIX exceeds its 200-day moving average.

Looking forward, I believe the market has been taking some big concerns into the consideration such as inflation, rate hiking, recession, etc. It does not mean that the market will not go down. But the big draw downs and bear market seem pretty remote. I feel very comfortable to have sizeable SVOL positions in my income portfolio and I plan to hold these as long as possible, until it will alert to me that something needs to be done.

Risks & Caveats

There is a major risk for SVOL ETF when the stock market could enter an extreme anxiety, or extreme panic mode. This is when the VIX could shoot up to a level of 400% or even higher in a hurry. The most recent case was during the Covid-19 pandemic, VIX was jumping to 82.69 on March 16, 2020, the highest level since its inception. The other case was in September 2008, during the great financial crisis, the VIX was also over 80. Shorting against such big upward moves will suffer very substantial losses. The fund itself has some safety guards put in place. This has not been tested yet, so it remains to be seen whether these measures will be as effective as expected by investors.

Investors are required to pay the close attention to the extreme movements of the market, especially when VIX goes to high levels such as 30. Handling extreme cases is vital for long term SVOL holdings. In my own practice, I set up a stop-loss (GTC, good-till-cancel) order at $20, which is about 3% lower than the lowest price point of SVOL, reached at the bottom of the bear market in 2022.

Conclusion

As inflation remains high, income investors seeking high-yield alternatives to combat high inflation may find SVOL ETF to be a very attractive solution. SVOL pays a super high dividend of 16% and has a low volatility that is comparable to bond ETFs. SVOL is highly manageable with known VIX patterns. With 5-star top rating from Morningstar, SVOL also provides an excellent and quality diversification for investment portfolios. SVOL is a strong buy for income investors.