Robert Way

BYD Company: Expanding Market Leadership

BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY) is China's EV leader by a mile. As a result, BYD has the necessary scale and manufacturing expertise to compete in global markets, as EVs are expected to gain market share over time. In addition, BYD's dominance in the plug-in hybrid segment has afforded it significant clout in its global expansion. There were concerns in Q1 on BYD's full-year 3.6M deliveries target. However, BYD Company knocked it out of the park in Q2, as BYD's quarterly deliveries surged to a new record.

I last updated BYD investors in December 2023, urging them to capitalize on BYD's near-term weakness. While investors have experienced a 12% gain (total return) since then, BYD's relative underperformance against the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) highlights a challenging year for EV makers.

BYD Q2 sales (Bloomberg)

BYD achieved a monthly deliveries record in June 2024, hitting 341,658 units. It represents a 35% YoY increase, helping BYD's Q2 deliveries nearly hit the 1M mark. As a result, it also marks a 57.6% sequential increase over Q1, corroborating BYD's pricing and product strategies to spur demand.

As seen above, BYD's PHEVs have gained significant momentum, mitigating the slowdown in battery EVs. As a result, it justifies BYD's ability to react to shifts in market sentiments toward PHEVs, given their battery technology and affordability improvements. Counterpoint also expects BYD to overtake Tesla (TSLA) in BEV sales for 2024, even though TSLA's sales regained momentum in Q2.

BYD: Must Execute A Solid Second Half To Beat Tesla

Yesterday, Tesla investors experienced a welcomed surge as TSLA shares closed more than 10% higher. It marks a continuation of TSLA's recovery from its April 2024 bottom above the $140 level. Therefore, the market has likely re-rated TSLA's thesis, anticipating a potentially more robust second half for the EV leader.

Given BYD's market leadership in China, higher EV growth optimism for EV leaders is constructive. Despite that, the market will likely place a greater emphasis on BYD's sales in China to assess BYD's recovery momentum. The introduction of EU tariffs has not hampered investor sentiments on BYD. The Chinese EV leader's profitability is expected to be robust enough to mitigate the potential impact when the tariffs are subsequently finalized. As a result, I assess that BYD's continued ability to scale should afford it significant clout in navigating increased headwinds in Europe, as China's EV makers have gained market share.

BYD is also expected to expand in nascent Asian, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and African markets. Hence, it should help to diversify market concentration risks from its core Chinese market. Despite that, these are still relatively new geographical segments, requiring solid domestic execution to make substantial progress. BYD's record in Japan has also been mixed, underscoring these challenges. BYD's attempts to expand in France should be monitored closely as China's EV leader looks to reignite its growth trajectory.

Based on BYD's 3.6M deliveries target, BYD must deliver close to 2M units in the second half to archive its outlook. Therefore, investors are urged not to ignore higher execution risks from potentially more competitive market conditions in the second half. Uncertainties relating to the finalization of the EU tariffs could also impede market optimism in BYD.

BYD Stock: Valuation Much Cheaper Than TSLA

BYD Vs. TSLA Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Tesla investors are likely gearing up for what is expected to be a pivotal Robotaxi event in early August. Elon Musk could unveil more details about Tesla's mass-market EV, which could disrupt BYD's early leadership.

However, the valuation bifurcation between TSLA and BYD suggests Musk's focus will likely remain on hyping Tesla's autonomy efforts. ARK Invest's (ARKK) long-term estimates suggest "nearly 90% of Tesla's enterprise value and earnings by 2029 are expected to come from the robotaxi business."

Accordingly, BYD's forward adjusted EBITDA multiple of 7.2x is more than 20% below its sector median. It's also significantly below TSLA's forward adjusted EBITDA multiple of 42.6x. Therefore, while Tesla and BYD are direct competitors in the global EV market, they are not valued with similar optimism.

Consequently, BYD's focus on delivering cost-effective, high-tech, and affordable EVs (PHEVs and BEVs) should bolster BYD's ability to scale faster and improve its operating margins. On the other hand, Tesla must depend on potentially higher-margin energy storage businesses and the Robotaxi hype to sustain its valuation. Therefore, it seems reasonable to expect BYD to surpass Tesla in full-year BEV deliveries in 2024 and beyond, setting the stage for global EV market dominance.

Is BYD Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

BYD price action (monthly, long-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

BYD's long-term price action suggests it's still undergoing a significant consolidation phase since late 2021. Based on the price chart of BYD's Hong Kong listing, we can assess a stiff resistance zone at the HKD325 level.

BYD buyers also faced selling pressure in July 2023, although robust buying support was assessed in February 2024. Therefore, BYD has recovered over the past five months as it inches closer to its July 2023 highs.

BYD's uptrend bias remains intact. Its fundamentally strong business model ("A+" profitability grade) should underpin its ability to potentially surpass Tesla as the world's largest BEV maker this year. With Tesla likely focusing on hyping up its Robotaxi business to justify its expensive valuation, BYD seems well-positioned to continue its lead and expand its market leadership globally.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

