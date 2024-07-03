Grindr: Expensive, But Growth Is Lapping Peers

Jul. 03, 2024 6:35 AM ETGrindr Inc. (GRND) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.16K Followers

Summary

  • Grindr stock has surged nearly 40% year to date, with impressive user growth rates and higher EBITDA margins compared to peers.
  • Grindr's user growth and revenue growth outperform Match and Bumble, even though the company spends a negligible amount on sales and marketing, especially relative to peers.
  • Grindr's recent uptick in paid users and ARPU is attributed to premium subscription offerings, improved chat features, and upcoming new features.
  • Though expensive, Grindr's premium growth rates will continue to drive more upside for the stock. Initiating the stock at a buy rating.

Blued, Grindr, Jack"d, Scruff. LGBT social network and online dating app

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been a tough year for dating app stocks in 2024. Weaker macro conditions have slowed down paid user growth, especially at Tinder, which is the cash cow of the Match Group (

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.16K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GRND over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GRND Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GRND

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GRND
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News