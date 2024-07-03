Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been a tough year for dating app stocks in 2024. Weaker macro conditions have slowed down paid user growth, especially at Tinder, which is the cash cow of the Match Group (MTCH), the largest operator of dating apps in the industry.

But while both Match and Bumble have seen severe share price slides this year, one stock stands out: Grindr (NYSE:GRND), the LGBTQ-based dating app that has seen its share price surge nearly 40% year to date. That performance, meanwhile, has been accompanied by tremendous growth rates that have bucked the industry trend.

Data by YCharts

I'm initiating Grindr at a buy rating. The company stands out to me for two key reasons:

User growth is accelerating, which is particularly impressive at a time that Match has failed to retain users at the same clip. Grindr users' propensity to pay as also quite high, leading to a surge in revenue growth.

which is particularly impressive at a time that Match has failed to retain users at Higher EBITDA margins than peers. While Match and Bumble report a ~30% adjusted EBITDA margin, Grindr is expecting a 40%+ margin this year.

Yes, the stock is on a recent tear, and we should watch out for its valuation: but at the same time, I think this growth spurt is well worth investing into.

Fantastic user and revenue growth

When we compare Grindr's growth rate to peers, we hardly get a close comparison. In Grindr's most recent quarter (Q1), the company grew paying users by 17% y/y to 1.0 million, also representing a 63k sequential add in the user base:

Grindr Q1 key metrics (Grindr Q1 shareholder letter)

This compares quite favorably, meanwhile, against Match. Across the Match portfolio of apps, which includes Tinder, Hinge, Archer (a gay dating app that competes directly against Grindr), The League, and a number of other smaller apps, Match shed 256k paid users in the first quarter of 2024, also declining -6% y/y:

Match Q1 key metrics (Match Q1 shareholder letter)

Bumble is faring a little bit better: as shown in the chart below, paid users added 42k sequentially in Q1, and also grew 18% y/y. Bumble's y/y growth is comparable to Grindr, but Grindr's sequential growth rate is much more aggressive.

Bumble Q1 key metrics (Bumble Q1 shareholder letter)

To me, it's clear here that more niche dating apps that cater to specific groups rather than the general audience at large (as Tinder and Hinge do) are gaining share, and Grindr is one of the biggest beneficiaries of this trend.

We also note that unlike Bumble, which is seeing a y/y decline in ARPU, Grindr's ARPU grew 15% y/y to $21.25: on a nominal basis, ARPU for Grindr is already above Match ($18.87) and is on track to hit close to Bumble, if current trends continue to converge.

Revenue in Q1, meanwhile, soared 35% y/y to $75.3 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $72.9 million (+31% y/y) by a four-point margin.

Drivers of heightened user engagement

A number of factors, meanwhile, are contributing to Grindr's recent uptick in paid user and ARPU performance.

The company has noted particular strength with its premium subscription offering, Grindr Xtra Weekly. The premium subscription offers features such as no ads, the ability to view more profiles, premium album features, and the ability to screen matches with extra filters.

Management also noted that in Q1, it rolled out fixes to common user feedback complaints regarding chats. Per CEO George Arison's remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

During Q1, we also rolled out our new chat system built with an entirely architecture, which encompasses step change improvements in its critical user feature. This was a complex testing we're taking and when you're in the finish line in addressing bugs that have popped up in the initial launch period. The new chat storage of chat server side eliminating loss chat as a result of device changes. Fixing this was a top request we uses for years. We are very excited to offer the significant US upgrade to all users. New chat architecture will be a foundational to several new intentionality focused based features we plan to roll out in the coming quarters."

The company also continues to engage users with a full roadmap of new features. There are two products currently in the works: Right Now, a feature for quicker instant meetups, and Roam, which is a relatively rarer feature in the dating-app world that allows users to temporarily move their profile to another city where they plan to travel in the future:

Grindr new features (Grindr Q1 shareholder letter)

We note that the company continues to address a much larger TAM than its current install base. The company estimates that by 2026, it will have a total addressable market of over 135 million users, or roughly 10% of the 18-65 male population that owns a smartphone:

Grindr TAM (Grindr Q4 shareholder presentation)

Tremendous efficiency driven by minimal marketing, and a robust outlook

For FY24, Grindr has guided to 22% y/y revenue growth (which may be conservative, considering Q1 revenue growth was 35% y/y and also seeing as the company is planning major features launches like Roam later this year) as well as a minimum of a 40% adjusted EBITDA margin:

Grindr FY24 outlook (Grindr Q1 shareholder letter)

We note off the bat that Grindr's expected EBITDA margin is higher than that of its peers. For FY24, Bumble has guided to 300bps of margin expansion (which, relative to 26% margins in FY23, implies a 29% adjusted EBITDA margin: eleven points worse than the minimum of Grindr's outlook). Match, meanwhile, doesn't focus on the adjusted EBITDA metric, but reports adjusted operating margins instead which are very similar: its most recent quarter of adjusted operating margins, meanwhile, clocked in at 33%. Over the long run, Grindr is running a more efficient and streamlined business than its peers, despite currently being at a smaller scale than Bumble and a much smaller scale versus Match. The company is achieving this through a strategy of minimal advertising spend, preferring to rely (quite successfully) on word of mouth. The company notes in a 2023 investor presentation that its peers spend roughly 18% of their revenue on advertising and marketing, whereas Grindr spends less than 1%.

It's important to note that given Grindr's existing margin advantage versus peers, it does have the option down the road to fund a marketing budget to supercharge growth, if it chooses.

Risks, valuation, and key takeaways

The biggest risk we have to watch out for here, naturally, is valuation. Grindr's YTD ascent has already priced in a good chunk of the company's recent fundamental strength.

At current share prices near $12, Grindr trades at a market cap of $2.09 billion. After we net off the $21.5 million of cash and $300.0 million of debt on Grindr's recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $2.37 billion.

Grindr's minimum revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth targets imply $319.4 million of revenue (+23% y/y) and $127.8 million in adjusted EBITDA. We think it's more likely that Grindr will hit at least 43% in adjusted EBITDA this year, as it actualized at a 42.4% margin in FY23 and already delivered three points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in Q1 - which implies my target of $137.3 million in adjusted EBITDA (+25% y/y).

This puts Grindr's valuation multiples at:

7.4x EV/FY24 revenue

17.3x EV/FY24 estimated adjusted EBITDA

Valuation is the biggest risk here, especially as Bumble - which, unlike Match, is still growing its user base - currently trades at much cheaper multiples of <2x revenue and ~5x adjusted EBITDA.

We note as well that Grindr has minimal cash and a debt load on its balance sheet: the good news is that the company is free cash flow positive.

And despite the competitive dynamics and more expensive valuation relative to peers, I'd argue that Grindr is the best-in-class app for its market segment, while peers like Match are struggling to catch up.

This is not a "buy and hold forever" type of stock, as its fundamentals and valuation must continually be monitored: but in my view, there's more upside ahead and Grindr has only just begun to rally.