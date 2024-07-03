Urupong

AppLovin (APP), the ad-tech pioneer, has had a very successful 2024 so far, with a 108% YTD gain and a 223% gain in the past year. At $83, are we too late to the party, or can the stock continue to rise further? I still think it's worth buying; it does have an excellent long-term future, and I would recommend buying on declines and holding for the next 2-3 years.

AppLovin makes its money from connecting advertisers such as Experian with consumers and gaming app developers such as Electronic Arts, like its closest competitor, Unity Software (U).

Game developers monetize their games through advertising as most game downloads are free, and therefore it is companies like Unity and AppLovin that offer the most comprehensive solutions for developers. AppLovin benefits from a network effect, leveraging its gaming data for its ad-mediation software platform, data which is useful and rich with insights for advertisers. This is in turn increases the use of the software platform by game developers and gaming related consumers, perpetuating the flywheel. It’s a strong ecosystem and flywheel. Clearly, AppLovin has done extremely well with its AI-driven platform called AXON, while Unity has floundered with poor execution.

It has a stellar financial record with a revenue CAGR of 47% from 2018 to 2023, growing revenues from a paltry $483Mn to $3.28Bn. In the same time frame, AppLovin also grew operating profits from $231Mn to $649Mn at a CAGR of 23%. What's more impressive is that these are GAAP numbers for a relatively young company, founded in 2012 that IPO'd just three years back in 2021. Instead of the usual, let us dilute the shareholders with more share-based compensation, AppLovin actually decreased share count from $371Mn to $362Mn in 2023 with buybacks.

AppLovin also threw up $1Bn worth of operating cash in 2023, on revenues of $3.28Bn, or 31% of revenues. The numbers give us a compelling investing story.

There is growth ahead for AppLovin, it has some distinctive competitive advantages, product strengths and a reasonable valuation.

Let's have a closer look at what makes it tick.

AppLovin's Revenue Segments

It has two segments - Software Platforms and Apps.

The software platform attracts about 1.4Mn users per day and monetizes inventory in real time, optimizing return on advertising spend, with insightful and precise targeting. Much of the success depends on its algorithms; The AXON 2.0, its AI-powered advertising engine, has been its greatest growth catalyst.

The Apps segment consists of 12 gaming studios developing mobile games, most of which are free and monetized by InApp advertising.

As we can see below, the clear winner has been Software Platforms, growing at 24, 37 and 56% respectively, in the past 3 years. Software platforms made up 56% of sales in 2023.

What's even better are the operating margins? In 2023 software platform operating margin was 69%, which increased to 73% in Q1-2024. Comparatively, the Apps business had operating margins of only 15%.

AppLovin Revenue Segments (AppLovin, Fountainhead)

AppLovin's main focus has been to continue developing their platform, AXON 2.0, the market leader and believed to be one of the best in the world. AppLovin doesn't plan to grow the mobile gaming app business and expects it to remain flat over time, and eventually become a much smaller piece of the overall pie.

Market size and growth

According to Statista, the programmatic advertising market will grow from an estimated $546Bn to $779Bn by 2028, a CAGR of 7%.

Global Programmatic Advertising (Statista)

Grandview Research pegs the U.S. Digital Advertising market to grow at a faster 14% from 2022 to 2030, so clearly there seems to be consensus that the overall market still has a lot of scope and growth.

US Digital Advertising Market (Grandview Research)

As we can see from the chart above, smartphone and others (which includes Connected TV) should grow faster and make up for the lower growth in the computer segment. AppLovin is especially strong in mobile gaming advertising, its sweet spot, and is now adding connected TV and non-gaming growth.

Axon 2.0 and the AI boost

AppLovin introduced the new version of their AI backed ad mediation platform AXON in q1-2023, and the results were astounding. Advertising mediation platforms depend on the strength of the black box that matches targeted customers with relevant ads in real time, with the best return on investment for the advertiser. It isn't called performance marketing without reason. You're only as good as the value that you executed immediately for the publisher or advertiser, which is vastly different from brand building.

Performance advertising is executed as a real-time bidding process, so the key to AppLovin's success is the strength of its algorithms. How good are these, and why can't it be replicated?

AppLovin's management believes that building an AI enabled platform is extremely difficult and most certainly, Adam Foroughi, CEO claims so, during the Q1-24 conference call, emphasis mine.

People look at the technology that we have and in the industry that we do, and they view it in an oversimplified manner and think one company builds some sort of algorithm and everyone else can just copy and everyone's going to catch up. These systems are really, really complicated. We built cutting-edge AI technologies. It's a multi-year effort for anyone to be able to look at that and go be able to replicate that. Second piece is, we can open-source our code tomorrow. We can hand-out the code to competition. It still won't matter because these technologies need data that they're achieving in the marketplace to be able to drive themselves. So, if you think about like AI models, like what makes an AI model impactful? Well, they're utilized and that data feedback that they get from human behavior retrains the model and allows the model to continue to improve itself. In our model, we're getting an insane amount of data into the system every single day. System is continuing to improve itself. So, we sort of look at the world now and say, we've got cutting-edge technologies.

While it's normal and expected for CEOs to extoll the virtues of their own products, clearly 2023 and Q1-24 results confirm that the newer version of AXON has worked and worked in spades. We saw it in the numbers as Software Platform revenue jumped 76% in 2023 and an even faster 92% in Q1-24 and is forecasted to grow 60% in 2024.

Closest competitor's Unity Software saw total revenues decline in Q1-2024 to $460Mn from $500Mn, that too after including the merged Iron Source's sales, further underscoring the argument that AXON 2.0 works and that AppLovin is miles ahead of competition.

Spreading its wings

AppLovin has two more growth opportunities and is vigorously expanding both.

Non Gaming Verticals

The first is to expand in other verticals beyond gaming, and they believe that there is enough strength in the platform to appeal to other verticals, especially since the 76% growth last year expanded their total TAM. More so also because AI is already in place in AXON, which can be used for other verticals. As their CEO put it during the earnings call.

Demand diversity is we fundamentally believe is an organic problem. The algorithms are going to be able to execute on any transactional vertical. The R&D effort was building the system to be able to do web marketing for the first time. There's nothing that limits our technology from working outside gaming, how good could we be in other verticals.

AppLovin also saw that the non-gaming growing faster on their platform, of course on a smaller base, but it confirms that this foray is already seeing some success. Secondly, within e-commerce there is scope to transact just on the web as some e-commerce websites don't even have mobile apps, and therefore no access to AXON like real-time platforms, which could become a useful market for AppLovin.

Connected TV

Last year, AppLovin acquired Wurl, a connected TV ("CTV") platform for content companies. Similar to AXON, Wurl is instrumental in monetizing advertising revenue for content creators in the streaming industry, with all the data-driven advertising and measurement to increase their revenue via Ad-supported Steaming TV channels.

Adding Wurl gave them access to an SSP (Supply Side Platform) that primarily deals in connected TV. Wurl adds more viewers and eyeballs to their ecosystem. Similar to their approach in non-gaming verticals, AppLovin believes that AXON is strong enough to perform extremely well in connected TV. In the CEO's own words, emphasis mine.

And so, all of our algorithms, our entire system is predicated on that concept. We don't have to go convince advertisers to spend more. They will automatically spend more. To create growth, the systems have to improve, which we've shown can drive a lot of growth and we have to go access more eyeballs. And that's the goal around the world. We do think in connected TV advertising, as we get into e-commerce and prove an efficient model for shops to advertise on our platform, that will extend very naturally to the e-commerce yet to the CTV landscape because the shopping ad could be very beneficial for consumers in that media.

Weaknesses and Challenges

AppLovin’s biggest weakness is the large amount of debt of $2.9Bn, which cost them $248 in interest payments alone at over 7% a year. Instead of paying down debt, AppLovin used $1.4B for share buybacks, and paid only $123Mn down. Sure, the stock price was low, but I would hope they’re more judicious going forward in not overpaying for buybacks and reducing debt instead.

There was massive growth in 2023 and Q1-24 because of the success of AXON 2.0, a far superior platform, justifying better returns on advertising for their customers. However, this is a fragmented market and much larger competitors Alphabet and Meta have the money and the tech heft to challenge AppLovin.

While Oppenheimer opined that Apple's new ad attribution framework has not hurt AppLovin, privacy and data regulation remain concerns and could hurt AppLovin's ability to keep using data.

The advertising industry tends to be cyclical and even though overall projections are very robust, AppLovin's 2022 revenues were stagnant, growing only 1%, while Meta Platforms' sales dropped 1% from $117Bn to $116Bn the same year.

AppLovin is definitely worth buying.

AppLovin Valuation (Seeking Alpha, AppLovin, Fountainhead)

AppLovin is very reasonably priced at 29x earnings, with an expected CAGR of 68% from 2024-2026, primarily on a big earnings kick of 201% this year. And judging from Q1-2024, results this is very likely and could also be exceeded. And 26% and 25% consensus earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 are nothing to be sneezed at, and the PEG drops to just 0.7 in 2026. That's low for mid-twenties grower.

After the massive 34% expected revenue bump in 2024, revenues should grow at 14 and 13% for 2025 and 2026, and I'm happy to also keep a conservative guidance as the higher margins continue to goose much faster earnings growth. Operating profit margins were 20% last year and slated to grow to 34% this year. AppLovin benefits from not spending too much on sales and marketing and instead plows it into R&D, which grew at an impressive CAGR of 105% in the past 5 years, and that shows in AXON’s performance.

The game development apps segment still contributed over 40% of revenues. With its ultimate phasing out, the much faster growing software platform should attract a higher multiple. That would be the kicker.

AppLovin is a buy on its AI-based platform, which it has executed brilliantly in the past year, its strong growth prospects and very impressive margins and cash generation.