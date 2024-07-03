VanEck June 2024 Bitcoin ChainCheck

VanEck
Summary

  • The latest analysis of the Bitcoin ecosystem reveals Bitcoin miners increasing coin sales and shifting power to AI amid low profitability and market doldrums.
  • As the market has re-considered the value of the power contracts, Bitcoin miners’ total market cap reached an all-time high in June.
  • Daily mining revenue averaged $33.30 million last month, representing a 7% MoM gain, offering a slight reprieve after last month’s MoM decline.

Please note that VanEck has exposure to bitcoin.

Our June 2024 ChainCheck goes deeper

VanEck
