FTC sues to block Tempur Sealy's (TPX) $4B purchase of Mattress Firm. (00:23) EV maker Rivian (RIVN) has no production plans with Volkswagen - report. (01:42) Eli Lilly (LLY) wins FDA approval of donanemab for Alzheimer's. (02:27)

The Federal Trade Commission has sued to block mattress maker Tempur Sealy's (NYSE:TPX) planned $4 billion purchase of Mattress Firm.

According to a statement from the FTC on Tuesday, the regulator issued an administrative complaint and authorized a lawsuit in federal court to prevent the deal, alleging that Tempur Sealy — the world’s largest mattress supplier and manufacturer - will have the ability and incentive to "suppress competition" and raise prices for mattresses for millions of consumers once it acquires Mattress Firm.

The Commission voted 5-0 to authorize the lawsuit to challenge the transaction.

"Through emails, presentations, and other deal documents, Tempur Sealy has made it abundantly clear that its acquisition of Mattress Firm is intended to kneecap competitors and dominate the market,” said Henry Liu, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition said in the statement.

Tempur Sealy (TPX) responded to the FTC suit in a statement on Tuesday and said that it believes that the "FTC's perspective does not reflect all the relevant facts and law."

"We believe that a successful litigation process can be completed in the coming months, which would allow us to close the transaction in late 2024 or early 2025," Tempur Sealy said in the statement.

Tempur Sealy (TPX) agreed to buy Mattress Firm in a $4 billion deal in May 2023.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) is denying rumors and says it has no plans to expand its partnership with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) for vehicle production.

A German newspaper, Handelsblatt, earlier said that the businesses were considering joint production of Rivian's (RIVN) more affordable and smaller R2 SUVs at Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) new South Carolina plant.

However, a Rivian (RIVN) spokesperson told Reuters, "There are no plans for production of vehicles with Volkswagen Group." The company plans to start production of R2 at its Normal, Illinois, manufacturing facility before moving to the Georgia plant, the spokesperson said in an email statement.

Rivian (RIVN) gained more than 25% after announcing the $5B deal with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) to share electrical architecture and software technology.

The U.S. FDA has approved Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) donanemab as a treatment for early Alzheimer's disease. The therapy, which is given via infusion once a month, will be marketed under the name Kisunla.

Lilly noted that the treatment will cost $12,522 over six months and $32,000 per year. The 12-month cost includes 13 infusions, while six-month cost assumes six. A U.S. FDA advisory panel in June unanimously endorsed the drug as effective.

Kisunla will compete against Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF)(OTCPK:ESAIY) Leqembi (lecanemab).

Leqembi, which is dosed every 2 weeks, has a one-year list price of $26,500. However, the FDA is set to decide in January 2025 whether to approve a monthly version.

Catalyst watch:

Universal Studio's (CMCSA) Despicable Me 4 will open in the U.S. The film is expected to top $100 million for its extended five-day opening weekend. The franchise has a strong track record with Despicable Me ($251.7 million), Despicable Me 2 ($368 million), Minions ($336 million), Despicable Me 3 ($264.6 million), and Minions: The Rise of Gru ($370.2 million) all performing well at the box office.

The three-day Droidcon Berlin conference for Android developers will begin in Berlin.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) will begin trading on a post-split basis following the one-for-eight reverse ADS split.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is flat at $82 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 3.4% at $60,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.6% and the DAX is up 1%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM) shares plunged over 27% after the company announced a $228M equity investment led by Fortress Investment Group, Canyon Partners, Strategic Value Bank Partners, and North Reef Capital.

On today’s economic calendar:

7:00 a.m. - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is scheduled to speak at an ECB Forum.

10:30 a.m. The EIA Crude Oil Inventories report is expected to attract more attention than normal.

1:00 p.m. The U.S. stock markets will close early ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

2:00 p.m The Federal Reserve will release the minutes from the June meeting of the FOMC.

