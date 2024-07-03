A Stronger U.S. Dollar - Will EMS Feel The Pinch?

Summary

  • The US dollar has strengthened notably in 2024 with the shift in market expectations to higher US rates for longer.
  • EMs’ buildup of official reserves and the evolution of EM debt to far higher issuance in local currencies are structural factors that improve the resilience of EMs to external vulnerabilities.
  • Capital flows to EMs have held up during the recent bout of US 10-year treasury yield rise and USD strengthening and is a sign of investor conviction in the EM asset class.

So far in 2024, sticky US inflation has led markets to expect higher rates for longer in the US. Just at the end of last year, policy rate cuts in the US felt more imminent. As the US Fed has held

