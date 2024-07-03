Textron Cruising With A Healthy Backlog, But Turbulence Seems All But Inevitable

Jul. 03, 2024 8:21 AM ETTextron Inc. (TXT) StockDUAVF, GD, LMT
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.71K Followers

Summary

  • Textron is in a tricky place today, as the bizjet cycle is likely past its peak, the FLRAA win is some distance from full production, and macroeconomic headwinds pressure Industrial.
  • The FLRAA contract win was crucial for Bell's viability, and there's significant upside from potential add-orders and/or foreign sales, but it's tough to model given long timelines and order uncertainty.
  • Bizjet orders remain healthy, but more moderate expectations are advised as the segment faces a potential cyclical downturn and macro pressures.
  • Long-term revenue growth around 6% and improving margins/FCF generation can support a fair value in the $90's, but I'd like more upside given the potential business risks and headwinds.

Cessna UC-35A Citation Ultra with registration 96-00109

Thanh Liem/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Once companies are in a good position with respect to backlog and future business prospects, Wall Street often turns to speculating as to how and when it will start to go wrong. While that may

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.71K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TXT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TXT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TXT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News