I previously wrote about Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). You can see that article here. Pressure on the company's stock price was most likely caused by a massive conversion of notes due 2025 into equity, leading to issuance of roughly 7.5 million shares. As I do not see any negative fundamental change in the company's business, the recent drop in the stock price, combined with the involvement of Starboard Value (which you can learn about more in my previous piece on the company), creates a compelling investment opportunity. I remain bullish and reiterate my buy rating.

Pressure On Stock Price Due To Issuance Of ~7.5 Million Shares

As indicated in the company's latest 10-Q, on February 29, 2024, it entered into exchange agreements with some holders of its 5.00% convertible senior notes due 2025. Under the terms of these agreements the company issued an aggregate of ~7.5 million shares of common stock along with payment of $3.3 million in cash, including accrued interest, in consideration for the conversion into equity of $83.6 million in aggregate principal amount of the company's outstanding 2025 notes.

During the last four months, and more particularly the last two months and a half or so, the company's stock price went through a rough patch. As I do not see any negative fundamental change in the company's business that could have led to a sell-off of such magnitude, I presume that the decline in the company's stock price was primarily caused by the immense scope of new shares that were issued at a steep discount to market against the conversion of most of the 2025 notes.

The company further stated in its latest 10-Q that the conversion rate for the remaining 2025 notes decreased to approximately $11.05 per share (due to price adjustment further to the Q1 2024 dividend), or a total of approximately 1.875 million shares.

Having a significant number of shares underlying a convertible note which may be converted at a hefty discount to market hanging over the company is not something that is nice to have, to say the least, but having 4 times as many shares already converted around the same conversion price, likely means that the worst is over in terms of effect on the stock price in the market.

Repurchase Of Shares To Offset Dilution From Conversion Of 2025 Notes

In February 2024, the company's board authorized and approved a new $350.0 million share repurchase program in lieu of the sum that remained available under the previous program. The new share repurchase plan includes capacity beyond the company's typical repurchase activity to provide flexibility in retiring the 2025 notes. The new share repurchase program will expire on August 13, 2025.

On March 1, 2024, the company entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement, with respect to the new share buyback plan, with Wells Fargo Bank to repurchase $220.0 million of the company's common stock.

Under that agreement, the company received on March 4, 2024 an aggregate initial delivery of ~6.5 million shares of common stock against payment of $220 million to Wells Fargo. On April 23, 2024, the Company received 1.4 million additional shares of common stock from Wells Fargo in connection with the final settlement of the agreement.

It seems as no coincidence that the initial delivery of repurchased shares, which represented the bulk of the total number of shares repurchased under the agreement with Wells Fargo, was initially delivered on March 4, 2024. That date was merely a day before the closing of exchange agreements with some of the 2025 noteholders, which included the extinguishment of most of the debt under the 2025 notes, primarily through conversions into common shares of the company.

So, it seems as if the company wanted to match the dates in order to meaningfully reduce the potentially harmful impact on the basic EPS that could have been caused by the massive issuance of new shares under the 2025 notes had no nearly number of shares been bought back around the same time.

In conclusion, the number of shares repurchased under the agreement with Wells Fargo exceeded the number of shares issued to the 2025 noteholders under the exchange agreements, which were closed on March 5, 2024.

No Negative Fundamental Change In The Business

As mentioned earlier in the article, I do not see any negative fundamental change in the company's business that would prompt a sharp decline in the stock price such as the one experienced over the last four months. On the contrary, albeit 4% decline in revenues in Q1 of 2024 compared to same period last year, the company showed continuous revenue growth in the last three years with FY 2023 showing an increase of ~13% in revenues and an increase of ~76.5% in net earnings on a diluted basis compared to 2019, the last pre-COVID full-year results.

In the Q1 2024 call management said as follows:

Our adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance did not change and we are reiterating the range to be between $2.51 and $2.66…we expect Q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be between $0.55 and $0.60.

And also added that:

Outback sales outperform the industry by 270 basis points in the first quarter and beat the industry in 20 of the last 22 weeks…we expect Outback to continue to outperform the industry during the quarter.

And in the Q4 2023 call, management said that:

On a comparative 52-week basis, our 2023 adjusted diluted earnings per share result was $2.51.

That means that adjusted diluted earnings per share in 2024 are expected to be at least as good as last year's. And, it should also be taken into consideration that some strategic moves would likely be pushed forward this year and probably also next year further to Starboard Value's involvement, which I described in more detail in my previous article on the company.

Possible Brazil Deal Could Serve As A Catalyst

In the company's latest quarterly call, management said:

As included in our earnings release this morning, we are reviewing strategic alternatives for our operations in Brazil. Although we are under no obligation to sell, discussions with interested parties are ongoing. This is a great business with an outstanding management team and a significant runway for future growth, which we believe warrants a strong valuation.

Therefore, a major catalyst could be formed should a deal to sell the Brazil portion of the business materialize, since I do not believe the market appropriately values the company's business, as explained in my previous piece on the company, and since the FW P/E ratio (based on the mid-range of management's guidance re 2024 adjusted diluted earnings) while I write these lines went down to merely ~7.5 due to the recent slump in the company's stock price.

Risks To My Thesis

Should inflation reverse course and start moving up again continuously, then interest rate cuts would probably not be seen for quite a while, at least until the Fed feels confident that inflation goes down again and stabilizes at or near the levels it expects it to. The farther ahead meaningful interest rate cuts will take place, the longer it would likely take for the company to achieve growth in revenues and earnings.

Conclusion

It is my assumption that the decline in the stock price over the last 4 months was primarily the result of the new ~7.5 million shares issued further to the conversion of the majority of the 2025 notes. I believe the worst of this dark cloud that was hanging over the company due to the above-mentioned issuance belongs in the past now. Moreover, the sale of the Brazil business could be a major catalyst for the company. I believe the current Forward P/E ratio of ~7.5 (based on the mid-range of management's guidance re 2024 adjusted diluted earnings) offers a compelling opportunity to get on board. I remain bullish and reiterate a buy rating for the stock.