Investment update

Following my last publication on ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in August 2022 there have been multiple updates to the investment debate. Chief among these are 1) recent selloff due to concerns on competition from GLP-1 weight loss drugs in sleep apnea, 2) fading tailwinds from the Philips CPAP device recall, 3) sharp contraction in earnings multiples from 5-year averages, despite 4) RMD's superb fundamentals remaining intact.

The question we have now is whether RMD"s competitive advantages in the sleep domain are durable and will remain intact in years to come. My opinion is that it will, and the recent selloff is overextended. RMD's underlying business remains firm.

Figure 1.

TradingView

Investment thesis

ResMed is in the business of diagnosing, treating, and managing respiratory disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea ("OSA") chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ("COPD") and other chronic diseases. Its offerings include technologies applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, and so forth.

To date, RMD's business growth has been driven by 1) geographic expansion, 2) R&D conversions, 3) acquisitions, and 4) under penetration of the OSA market [given an est. ~$1 billion have undiagnosed OSA].

I am buy on RMD due to 1) its increased competitive advantage period [increasing ROIC and spread over cost of capital], 2) heavily discounted multiples vs. 5-year averages [despite no obvious change in business fundamentals], 3) potential for multiple re-rating on this basis + the outlook for RMD's growth opportunities, and 4) attractively valued on fundamentals [there is ample evidence for RMD to trade >$200/share, I value the company in a $230–$250 range for FY'25–'26E]. Net-net, reiterate buy.

Note: This analysis does not cover RMD's dividends.

High-quality business economics

RMD's economics are supported by (i) its highly differentiated sub-industry, and (ii) the high barriers to entry and switching costs insulating its business returns in years to come. To replicate a technology or innovation, on the same standing as RMD's applications in OSA, and steal huge market share, for instance, would be nearly impossible.

In that vein, RMD exhibits several high-quality business characteristics:

Dominant market share: RMD has ~80% market share along with Philips in the continuous positive airway pressure ("CPAP") market. Its products are highly differentiated medical products that require specialist prescriptions meaning it enjoys these consumer-like advantages in higher post-tax margins, which have increased since FY'21 [14% to 23.7% in the TTM, see: Figure 2]. Business returns are a product of this high margin on <1x capital turns and are >15% since 2022 [discussed later]. Philips' FDA-imposed recall was a tailwind the past 2-3 years.

Figure 2.

Company filings, author

Company filings

Unit economics supported by robust demand from device sales: Device sales have compounded at ~10.8% since FY'12–'23 as a combination of (i) pricing but also (ii) demand. Device sales were $2.2 billion in FY'23 and consensus bakes in $4.7 billion in top-line sales for FY'24, calling for 10-11% growth.

Given points (1) and (2), these hard-to-replicate business advantages are moat-like and provide endurance to its abnormally high returns on business capital: RMD's implied competitive advantage period has extended to 8 years and the market has under-reflected marginal returns on capital invested since 2021. With (i) such low expectations [compressed multiples vs. 5-year avg.] and (ii) continued profitable growth highly likely in FY'24–'26, the risk/reward is asymmetrically biased to the investor in my view.

Attractive valuation

RMD's valuation is attractive based on our evaluation of 1) future growth opportunities, 2) resilient returns on capital, 3) increasing competitive advantage period ("CAP") and 3) potential for multiple expansions. Specifically, my findings suggest the market underappreciates RMD's growth opportunities and the durability of its business returns [likely a function of the GLP-1 hype].

Valuation insights

The following record supports a re-rating toward 5-year average multiples of >30x EV/EBIT in my view (all in trailing 12 months): Post-tax earnings increased from $534.6 million in Sep-21 to $1.87 billion in Mar-24. Total capital invested: Grew from $3.8 billion in Sep-21 to $5.6 billion in Mar-24. Marginal return on investment from '21–Q1 FY'24 therefore ~32%. Free cash flow: Recovered from a negative $480 million in Dec-22 to $1.2 billion in Mar-24. Post-tax margin: Improved from 14% in Sep-21 to 23.7% in Mar-24. Invested capital turnover: Rebounded from 0.67x in Dec-22 to 0.82x in Mar-24. Return on capital injected: Increased from 13.8% in Sep-21 to 19.4% in Mar-24.

RMD compounded intrinsic value ~5.7% from FY'21-date [reinvesting ~18% of earnings at a 32% marginal ROIC]. Investors have under-reflected this in RMD's pricing given the ~30% P/E contraction leading to ~24% negative TSR (Figure 3). This is highly sensitive to a re-rating to the upside in our view.

Figure 3.

Company filings, author

Company filings, author

The combination of 1) Philips CPAP recall and 2) OSA treatment market outlook [+6.2% CAGR projected to 2031] imply an extended CAP from 4 to 8 years. The CAP is the duration in which a company can produce returns on its business above a defined hurdle rate [we use 12% here as a high watermark and to represent the long-term market averages]. I expect outperformance above this 12% opportunity cost for >5 years at minimum [see: Appendix 1 and 2] due to 1) the already high ROICs, 2) increasing economic profits, 3) low earnings volatility, and 4) low incremental capital requirements to expand [most capital is tied up in receivables + inventory – no new PP&E is required].

Figure 4.

Company filings, Author

Economic earnings are increasing in magnitude – $71 million in '21 to $415 million in the TTM. Management has created >$3 billion or $21/share economic value added in 3 years (avg. ~$1 billion/year, 248% CAGR). This hasn't been reflected in RMD's market value due to the ~30% contraction in multiples from '21–'24. This supports the notion for RMD to trade higher.

Figure 5.

Company filings, author

Catalysts for further price change

Several catalysts could see RMD re-rate on fundamentals in my view. For one, Q1 earnings set up strong momentum for the year. Net quarterly revenue was $1.2 billion, an increase of 7% compared to the same period in 2023. It saw ~250 basis points gross margin decompression to 57.9% and pulled this to earnings of $2.04 per share (up from $1.58 in 2023). My bullish view on growth in RMD's market value is supported by the following catalysts:

The combo of 1) such low expectations [<30x EV/NOPAT] and 2) excellent economics creates a valuation scenario where the asymmetries are skewed in our favour. Current are not matched by views on RMD's capital. Investors pay 5.1x EV/IC as I write, (Figure 7) highly indicative of (i) the company's profit per employee [within industry top 10] and (ii) widening CAP and spread or ROIC to our 12% hurdle rate.

Figure 7.

Author estimates

Our forward-looking estimates indicate continued strong performance (Appendix 1, Appendix 2). I expect NOPAT growth from $1.14 billion in FY'24 to $1.4 billion in FY'26E. This could build +200 basis points to ROIC, supporting the notion of an increased CAP and abnormal business returns >12%. I presume a constant reinvestment rate of ~9%. Growth rate is faded from 10.0% in Dec-24 to 6.1% in Dec-26.

Even with no return to prior EV/NOPAT ranges closer to 30x gets us to an increase to $248/share by FY'26E. In my view, RMD is worth $219/share today at 26x NOPAT (Figure 8). The potential for multiple rerating is high in my view as 1) the value of the current business assuming no growth is worth ~$9 billion at 8.3x NOPAT (this is the commodity multiple we assign where ROIC = WACC = 1/0.12 = 8.3x. It assumes no business growth) meaning investors value its future growth opportunities at ~28x. This is up substantially from ~15x in FY'23 (Figure 9). FY'24 est. multiple change is an increase of 1.4x on this basis, getting us to ~36x. The prior warranted multiple was ~24x, indicating investors probably got it right up to FY'23.

Figure 8.

Author estimates

Figure 9.

Author estimates

No change in projected earnings growth (see: Appendix 1) gets us above $184/share even with a further 5% EV/NOPAT contraction to 24.5x.

Author

Steady-state projections (see: Appendix 1) get me to $234/share with projected stream of economic profits built on 1) 3.5% compounding sales growth, 2) capital allocation rate of $0.67 per $1 of new revenues, 3) ROICs >19%, and 4) discounted at 12%. The valuation is highly supported by the cost differentiation RMD enjoys at the margin, driving higher post-tax earnings as a percentage of sales. Reinvestment requirements outside of R&D are low and thus >$0.20 will be earned on each $1 of incremental capital after-tax in my view.

Figure 6.

Author estimates

Risks

Downside risks to the thesis include 1) RMD management producing <5% sales growth in FY'24–'26, 2) accelerated fade (lack of persistence) in the ROICs above the opportunity cost of capital of 12%, 3) continued market reaction from the GLP-1 saga, and 4) the broader set of macroeconomic and geopolitical risks that could potentially spill over into equity markets.

These risks must be known in full before proceeding any further.

In short

The selloff in RMD common stock skews the valuation asymmetries towards the investors favour in my view. The stock sells ~30% discount to long-term multiples despite 1) increasing economic earnings, 2) statistically high and increasing ROICs, 3) excellent runway for management to deploy capital at this advantage [I call for ~9%/year reinvestment to FY'26] and 4) a set of durable, resilient business advantages that saw post-tax margins lift ~900 basis points to >23% in the TTM. RMD is worth >$200/share today in my eyes and commands ~$230–$250/share by FY'26E. Net-net, reiterate buy.

Appendix 1. Growth drivers for FY'24–'28 estimates. These are the steady-state numbers by which RMD management has been running the business in the last 3 years.

(1). Financial results. (2). Investment required per $1 of new revenues. (Author, company filings)

Appendix 2.

Author estimates

