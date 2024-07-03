Midyear Equity Outlook - Investing Beyond The Megacaps

Jul. 03, 2024 8:00 AM ETSMH, XLK, IDGT, IGM, IXN, IYW, VGT, IGV, PSI, IGPT, KNCT, FDN, XSD, RSPT, PTF, FXL, XSW, AIQ, BUG, TDV, WFH, XNTK, QTEC, PNQI, PSCT, NXTG, SOXX, GAMR, SKYY, SOCL, TDIV, FTEC, ARKQ, ARKW, HACK, CIBR, ITEQ, XITK, PRNT, FINX, SNSR, FTXL, FITE, DTEC, IZRL, BLOK, BLCN, LEGR, ROBT, IETC, OGIG, IRBO, LOUP, QTUM, ESPO, ARKF, CLOU, IHAK, WCLD, HERO, FNGS, LRNZ, WUGI, THNQ, TECB, BTEK, ANEW, MOON, ARKX, GINN, WCBR, DAPP, ILDR, IDAT, SOXQ, METV, XPND, XDAT, VCAR, XT, WTAI, UBOT, ROBO, BOTZ, KOMP, ARKK, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, BBH, IBB, XLV, PPH, IYH, VHT, PBE, PJP, BBC, XBI, IHE, IHF, IHI, XPH, RSPH, FBT, PTH, FXH, XHE, BBP, XHS, PSCH, HTEC, FHLC, ARKG, SBIO, CNCR, BTEC, FTXH, GNOM, IDNA, GERM, HELX, EDOC, BMED, WDNA, IBBQ, MDEV, AGNG, HART, PILL, IXJ, PINK, LABU, BIS, BIB, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, VWO, EEM, IEMG, INDA, INDL, INDY, EPI, SCHE, EDC, EDZ, EMF, SPEM, EUM, XSOE, EEV, ESGE
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.7K Followers

Summary

  • The economy underneath has been very strong, and that’s really what’s enabled the Fed to actually push out those interest rate cuts.
  • The best performing sector has been technology with all of the AI powering the technology gains.
  • The amount of outperformance we’ve been able to generate in emerging markets has been fantastic, given the dispersion that’s available in that market.

Business and Leadership Success

We Are

By Nelson Yu

Transcript

Nelson Yu:

If you told me at the beginning of the year that we were going to go from starting with six interest rate cuts to now we're hoping to get one, I would be

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.7K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMH--
VanEck Semiconductor ETF
XLK--
The Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
IDGT--
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF
IGM--
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF
IXN--
iShares Global Tech ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News