Intro & Thesis

At the beginning of November 2023, I published my very first article on GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) stock, in which I concluded that the company looked severely undervalued, but due to surrounding concerns regarding its business practices, I had no other option rather than to issue a "Hold" rating at the time. Still not having sufficient arguments to consider GigaCloud Technology outside of the short seller's claims, I reiterated my "Hold" rating in April 2024, and since then, the stock has corrected by about 12%, even as the S&P 500 (SP500) has grown by almost 6%.

Based on the information now available to investors, I believe the time has come for a rating upgrade - in my opinion, GCT has done all that was necessary to dispel the reputational risks around itself. If we think logically, the resulting discount in the stock's valuation should disappear over time if the company continues to show good growth rates, which I expect it will.

Why Do I Think So?

On June 6, 2024 - about a month ago - the CEO of GCT Larry Wu gave an in-depth interview to Seeking Alpha's Quant strategist Steven Cress (you can watch the webinar here). During the conversation, of course, the unfortunate short report by Grizzly Research was also addressed. As you may recall, the short seller accused the company of, among other things, "disguising costs as revenue to boost sales", having "no evidence of commercial activity" and "operating a complex web of undisclosed shell companies".

In my opinion, fears should be allayed after listening to SA's webinar with Larry - the short seller doesn't seem to fully understand the company's business model and is applying larger "analogs" like Amazon (AMZN) to analyzing GCT's activities, while the CEO clearly explained the difference in business models. We are aware that in the traditional retail model, a retailer (or reseller) buys goods from suppliers and then keeps them in warehouses. In this way, once a customer places an order, it's all up to the retailer to arrange for shipping of the ordered goods directly to the consumer. In terms of GCT's approach, they use a supplier-fulfilled retailing model whereby the supplier directly ships the goods to the end-consumer thereby bypassing the retailer's warehouse - thus avoiding redundant touchpoints and improving supply chain efficiency. On top of that, according to Larry Wu, retailers have inventories assigned to specific channels – which may be limiting sales opportunities through other channels. On the contrary, GCT's stocks are kept with its supplier and it is channel-neutral, allowing any seller until when an order is placed by the buyer. This maximizes sales opportunities, which could explain the rapid growth in GCT's GMV and revenue recently, as the company has seen an increase in demand for its service due to the benefits of its business model described above.

Larry Wu also clarified his recent share sales - one of the things Grizzly has "pointed in red". The CEO said he only sold 13% of his shares, opting for a conservative approach after the stock price performed well and the company achieved record profitability in Q4 2023. Honestly, I don't see anything wrong with that - imagine insiders always sell their shares, and that's normal. The CEO also explained why they're not changing auditors - switching to a US-based auditor would be costly, and the company is trying to control its costs well, which investors like a lot.

Speaking of costs, let's talk about other financial figures, especially considering that the company reported Q1 FY2024 figures in May. Revenue amounted to $251 million, up 96.5% year-on-year. Gross profit margin improved from 23.1% to 26.5%, up 336 basis points YoY, which looks exceptionally good to me. Although operating costs have increased many times over in some cases, this has not prevented GCT from doubling EBIT by roughly the same amount as sales. Without excessive growth in the number of shares outstanding, GCT has seen earnings per share growth of almost 70% YoY, which, I think, is a very good result.

GCT's 10-Q

At the same time, the company has about $196 million in cash and investments on its balance sheet, while the debt-to-equity ratio is around 0 and the current ratio is well above 1. So in terms of creditworthiness and liquidity, I think GCT's business can be described as very stable.

And it's unlikely that these financials are "fabricated", as Grizzly claimed in Its short report because Steven has personally been to one of the company’s warehouses and was able to see for himself that a) these warehouses are real and b) the business processes are built in reality and the company wasn't trying to create any semblance of work. In this context, there was even a funny anecdote that Steven told during the webinar.

And I would say this is like, if you can imagine the size of like four Walmart Super Centers, that was the size of this warehouse. And it seemed like there was not any room for another box to go into it. I will also say when we were there, there was an earthquake. And I was there with one of my colleagues. We were literally in the middle of one of the aisles when the earthquake occurred. It was the biggest earthquake to hit New Jersey in close to 300 years. And we definitely felt it, but I'm pleased to say not one of the boxes were shaking. As I was looking above and I was in the middle of an aisle, I was pretty nervous, but I was also pretty amazed that those boxes must have had some really heavy contents in it that none of them were shaking at all. So, I'll stop the screen share there.

Also, I think Larry Wu would not have recently received the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Greater Los Angeles Award from Ernst & Young if GCT's business had raised questions from an auditing perspective.

EY website, the author's notes added

So to summarize all of the above: GCT's management is, in my opinion, addressing the main concerns raised in the short report. I'm more than certain that the allegations against the company have created negative sentiment, some of which continues to this day, despite the phenomenal growth of the stock YTD. I also believe that this is why a discount has formed in GCT's valuation - market participants are reluctant to pay "fair" for the stock due to the uncertainty that still exists (in their view).

Let's take a look. GCT now trades at a GAAP price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5x, nearly 35% below the median for the Consumer Discretionary sector, according to Seeking Alpha's Quant System. The PEG ratio of 0.07 (TTM) is several times below the norm, making the company's current valuation very favorable when weighed against TTM earnings growth rates. EBITDA-related metrics show that GCT is probably fairly valued - hence the "C" ratings - but in my opinion, the company has a lot of room to achieve higher margins in the future, as GCT's Noble House business has not yet reached profitability according to recent comments from management.

GCT's earnings call, the author's notes

The strong first-quarter results have not led to a massive revision of analyst estimates for EPS and sales, although both profit and earnings consensus projections have been exceeded. But even in the absence of estimate revisions, current expectations point to a CAGR in earnings per share of 14% for the next 3 years. This sounds good, but is probably too pessimistic a forecast if margins actually improve and sales growth is even half of what it has been recently.

I think GCT will be able to reach $4.3/share earnings in 2025, which would be a 41% YoY growth rate instead of the currently forecasted 26%. The difference lies in my assumption of continued margin expansion and revenue growth of at least the same 20% that the market is already implying today. Then the FY2025 P/E ratio should be ~7.3x - that's about 30% lower than today's FWD P/E of 10.49x. If GCT's current discount remains unchanged through the end of 2025, the stock has the opportunity to grow ~30% on higher EPS growth rates alone, not to mention what may await GCT when the market finally stops pricing in the Grizzly report. Based on this asymmetrical assessment of the risk/reward ratio, I have decided to upgrade GCT stock from "Hold" to "Buy" today.

Where Can I Be Wrong?

Of course, there are numerous investment risks that investors should consider before becoming active with GCT stock. Supply chain disruptions and regulatory changes could expose GigaCloud Technology to significant risk, as GCT’s model relies on partnerships with suppliers and resellers, making it highly vulnerable in tough economic times. Global events, natural disasters, or logistical issues could severely impact GCT’s operations and efficiency as it relies on a lean supply chain model. In addition, GCT’s operations and profitability could be negatively impacted by changes in international trade regulations, tariffs, and policies, e.g. between China and the US.

In many ways, my thesis is also based on the expectation of higher margins, as one of the company's business areas should become profitable by the end of 2024 - the beginning of 2025. But maybe that won't happen - in which case the current forecasts for EPS consensus might even turn out to be too optimistic rather than pessimistic, as I present them in my analysis today. In this case, my thoughts about GCT's undervaluation will become irrelevant.

Furthermore, the stock has been in the consolidation phase for the last few weeks - it is hard to say where the move will go after the current 'accumulation', but the theory of technical analysis tells us that the move should be strong.

TrendSpider Software, GCT daily, the author's notes

Personally, I would like to see a strong uptrend, but the opposite could also happen. Always do your own due diligence before buying a stock like GCT.

The Bottom Line

I'd like to thank Steven Cress and Seeking Alpha in general for hosting the webinar with Larry Wu, who explained the company's unique supplier-fulfilled retailing model, which greatly improves supply chain efficiency by eliminating redundant touchpoints and maximizing sales opportunities. In my opinion, the company's unique product, strong balance sheet, and recent acceleration in sales and earnings growth should ultimately make the market realize that GCT doesn't actually deserve its current valuation discount. But even if that discount persists, GCT could be undervalued by more than 30% due to the higher-than-expected growth rates and margins. This leads me to conclude that GCT represents a favorable set-up in terms of risk/reward - hence my upgrade to "Buy" today.

