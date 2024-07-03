Pavan Kulkarni

Investment thesis

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) reported 1Q25 earnings in early June, and the stock rose ~7% after the company reported better-than-expected financial performance for the quarter and forecasted a better one next quarter. The stock is up 27% in the past month alone. I am initiating CrowdStrike with a buy rating post earnings. I think CrowdStrike stock will see more upside due to its strategic position in the cybersecurity space amid the AI moment through its AI-native Falcon Flex subscription model.

In my opinion, Falcon Flex should be credited for CrowdStrike’s guidance beat this quarter and its Charlotte AI 90% POV close rates. Management mentioned on the earnings calls that Charlotte AI hit a 90% POV close rate for the quarter, confirming industry adoption and what management described as “the market's unequivocal desire for a single AI-powered software platform consolidator.” I think industry adoption of AI-powered solutions will support outperformance through FY25.

The company is, as defined it’s 10Q, a “global cybersecurity leader that delivers cybersecurity’s AI-native platform for the XDR era, purpose-built to stop breaches.” Its platform provides “cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data via a software as a service (“SaaS”) subscription-based model that spans multiple large security markets.” I think CrowdStrike's advantage is gaining more attention on its Falcon platform, particularly Falcon Flex, but also through its 28 modules.

I mention the 28 modules because the company is seeing growth in deals with eight modules or more. This shows impressive momentum from FY24 spilling into FY25. In 4Q24, management stated, “record platform adoption deals with eight or more modules more than doubled year-over-year.” This quarter deals that involve cloud, identity, or Falcon Next-Gen SIEM more than doubled year-over-year, noting on the call, “Subscription customers with five, six and seven or more modules grew to 65%, 44% and 28% of subscription customers respectively and the number of deals involving cloud, identity or Falcon next-gen SIEM modules more than doubled year-over-year" as shown in the image below. According to management, customers are seeing more cost savings as they adopt more modules, which, in my opinion, is very a big positive for CrowdStrike's top-line growth. Management’s focus on expanding its models also fed the growing AI-related demand and increased model adoption. I think the cross-selling of modules and the attraction of AI-native Falcon will drive another beat in Q2.

CrowdStrike Earnings Presentation

Here’s a recap of the quarter’s financials

The company reported revenue of $921.04 million, a 33% increase year-over-year, surpassing the consensus of $904.8 million. CrowdStrike reported net new ARR growth of 22% year-over-year and total ARR up by 33% year-over-year to $3.65 billion, beating analyst expectations at $3.63 billion and becoming the “first pure-play cybersecurity software vendor to reach this milestone so quickly.”

Subscription revenue is a main metric in gauging CrowdStrike’s growth; it grew 34% to $872 million this quarter versus $651 million in the previous quarter. ESP also increased to $0.93, compared to $0.57 in the previous quarter and estimates of $0.89. This all goes to say CrowdStrike is entering FY25 with strong momentum, and I see this stretching out for the entire year. The following shows growth metrics in the CrowdStrike 1Q25 presentation, reflecting year-over-year growth in spite of a challenging macro backdrop.

CrowdStrike Earnings Presentation

Time is money: Falcon Flex Subscription Model

Management believes these solution modules function better when combined into the Falcon platform. I think management is working to do exactly that to make consolidation through Falcon both cost-saving and money-saving, branding it as “Consolidate security. Optimize outcomes. Maximize value.”

Cost-saving:

The Falcon platform is all around cloud security fragments, including Identity Protection, SIEM, Data protection, DSPM, and much more; according to an IDC report, customers recognized $6 of cost savings for every $1 invested in Falcon Solutions. If we were to apply the same metric to the Falcon Flex program, the company potentially saved customers over three billion in cost that they would’ve normally spent on other products, according to the earnings call. CEO George thinks these numbers indicate the “platform momentum” with new and old customers. CrowdStrike’s introduction of the Falcon Flex subscription model is one thing I’m optimistic about, as it's already showing potential after three-quarters since its launch. Customers who subscribe to the model makeup above $500 million in deal value.

Faster Cybersecurity through Charlotte AI

Through CrowdStrike’s native AI platform, the gaps between detection and response are getting smaller, thus decreasing “alert to resolution time scales from days and hours to seconds,” especially with the help of Charlotte AI, which allows customers to condense security work days to minutes. Charlotte AI is now going from “context to conquest,.. detection to response is supercharged for the AI era”, according to management. POV close rates are around 90%, and I believe it reflects “excitement” for the Charlotte AI, as does management. While still in the early stages, I see this increasing customer retention in a market that is growing very fast.

Valuation is high, but not for a growth stock

CrowdStrike is not cheap, based on a relative methodology of valuing the stock. The stock’s EV/Sales ratio for 2024 currently stands at 23.6 compared to its cybersecurity peer group average ratio of 9.3, according to data I've collected from Refinitiv. The stock is priced as a growth stock. The market is pricing in future earnings growth, so the stock trades comfortably above its cybersecurity peer group. I'm not worried because I think CrowdStrike will be able to meet and even beat expectations in FY25. I understand the cautiousness around CrowdStrike due to its higher valuation, but I think the higher multiple is justified considering the company’s GAAP profitability and higher operating income, with the operating margin hitting 22%, up 5% year-over-year this quarter. In my opinion, CrowdStrike’s valuation is fair for its growth trajectory, considering the higher multiples we’re seeing in the tech space for companies with AI growth exposure. The company’s strategic position with partnerships involving Nvidia, AWS, RedHat, and Google Cloud should also enable growth in new markets as the AI TAM expands next year. I think the stock is a bargain for longer-term investors.

What I’m watching for Next?

Almost five years ago, cybersecurity leader CrowdStrike went public, and around a week ago, in late June, the company was crowned the fastest cybersecurity company to join the S&P500. Founder and CEO George Kurtz said the company was founded “on the belief that the future of security would be driven by AI and cloud-native architecture that could collect data at scale.” In my opinion, CrowdStrike is a winner in the AI boom and will continue to gain share in the cybersecurity market armed with AI integration and cost-flexible solutions. I’m watching to see net retention rates growth and top-line beating expectations for FY25, driven by new customers and multiple module deals combining eight or more modules. I think there’s enough momentum to allow CrowdStrike to exit FY25 better than it entered it.